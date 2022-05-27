GhoseSpot | Vanakkam Modi! How Narendra Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit is timed to perfection

The prime minister aims to build a large bank of goodwill and allay the misgivings of Tamilians at large. The visit on the day of his completion of eight years as prime minister is a step in that direction

Nothing Narendra Modi does is unplanned. Therefore, his trip down South to Telangana and Tamil Nadu on the eighth anniversary of his assuming the premiership of the country could not have been mere coincidence. The date must have been chosen after a great deal of consideration. The speeches at both places were tailored for the target audience and calibrated for the occasion.

In Hyderabad, at his public engagement, Modi was combative. His speech was purely political. He pulled no punches in attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) accusing him of dynastic politics steeped in superstition.

It is for anyone to see — the personal relationship between KCR and Modi has nose-dived in recent months. TRS has engaged Prashant Kishor’s election consultancy and analytics firm IPAC for the Assembly polls at the end of 2023 to be followed by the Lok Sabha elections soon thereafter. KCR has been on a whirlwind tour of other states reaching out to regional leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and HD Deve Gowda, while enhancing his own national profile. So, it was also not a surprise that he chose to skip the prime minister’s functions in Hyderabad. He had similarly given the PM a miss on an earlier occasion when he came to unveil the statue of equality at Muchintal. As BJP ups its ante in Telangana trying to capture the space ceded by the Congress, the hostility between the two parties is palpable.

It was a different story in Chennai. This was Modi’s first visit to the state after the DMK government came to power a year ago. Since then there have been a few instances of standoff between the Centre and state – most notably on the issue of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses and recently the revival of the old “language war” on the perceived attempt to impose Hindi in the southern states. Besides, there were some skirmishes with the state BJP unit in parts of the state and some cases of violence against BJP functionaries and workers. Then, of course, there was Rahul Gandhi raking up and egging the DMK on the, now famous, “India is a Union of States” theory. Given this background there were apprehensions about how Narendra Modi will be received by the Stalin government. Adding to the speculations were expectations of isolated protests with the slogan “Go Back Modi” which appeared on social media and much publicised (five layered, as per reports) heightened security in the city.

Although the agenda for the prime minister’s visit was explicitly stated to be for inauguration and laying foundation stones for Central projects in the state, there was widespread anticipation about verbal sparring between the prime minister and the chief minister. Going by the precedence set by some chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, most recently Telangana, there were also some doubts expressed on whether the chief minister would turn up for the event. However, what followed was a lesson in political decorum by the two leaders.

At the end of the day all politicians speak to their constituents. So, it would be naïve to believe that they would not utilise such a platform to drive home some points of common concern and pet peeves. What matters is the tone and tenor of the conversation. Thus Stalin did put forward his party’s position on NEET, Hindi imposition and GST refunds. There may have been elements of political gamesmanship in the discourse but that is par for the course. Posturing is an essential element of a politician’s repertoire. Therefore, Stalin using his late father Karunanidhi Kalaignar’s quote — “Uravuku Kai koduppom, Urimaiku kural kodupom’ (We extend a hand of friendship but at the same time, we will raise our voice for rights)” — was a subtle but sharp and dignified way of making his point.

PM Modi reciprocated in good measure by expressing his candid admiration for Tamil culture, language and the commitment of his government for development of the state. In his inimitable style, the prime minister explained the significance of the various projects inaugurated by him and those that were being initiated. “Each one of you wants your children to lead a better quality of life than you did. Each of you want a glorious future for your children. Among the most important preconditions for that is top quality infrastructure. History has taught us that those nations which gave the most importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries. The government of India is fully focusing on building infrastructure that is of top quality and sustainable. When I talk about infrastructure, I refer to both social and physical infrastructure,” the prime minister added. Many of the projects were passing through adjoining Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

By underscoring the total outlay of Rs 31,500 crore he reiterated the importance of the state in the national scheme of things. This acquires a different dimension for two reasons. First, even the common people understand that the BJP does not have any immediate electoral dividends to reap by these investments. As many of the projects are going to pass through Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - the message would spread across the adjoining states too, including Kerala.

Secondly, with the chief minister present, PM Modi got the state government’s buy-in and, thereby, shared accountability for execution.

There were a number of critical rejoinders from BJP state president K Annamalai on social media to the statements and claims of Chief Minister MK Stalin. But, those can be discounted as political one-upmanship. Like Stalin, Annamalai too will have to play to his cadres and supporters. But, Narendra Modi knows it is going to be a long haul for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. His first task would be to neutralise the ingrained hostility towards BJP — which is seen as an upper-caste north Indian party that is trying to extend its hegemony to Dravidian heartland. The AIADMK after the passing away of J Jayalalithaa was perceived as an arm of the BJP government at the Centre. That is believed to be one of the reasons for its comprehensive defeat in the last elections.

To offset the past baggage, PM Modi has to first build a large bank of goodwill and allay the misgivings of Tamilians at large. Also, this cannot be achieved by having an antagonistic relationship with the DMK. One should not forget that at one time DMK was part of the NDA.

While nothing is impossible in politics, at the basic minimum Narendra Modi will have to strike a working relationship with Stalin based on mutual respect. The strategically timed visit on the day of his completion of eight years as prime minister is a step in that direction.

The author is a current affairs commentator, marketer, blogger and leadership coach, who tweets at @SandipGhose. Views expressed are personal.

