George Soros and the Prince: A cautionary tale of the Foreign Hand

New Delhi: An ‘activist’ short-seller, itself under the lens of investigative agencies, targets the FPO of an Indian firm. The Indian Left and bleeding-heart liberals break into jubilation. A lot goes around, including Rahul Gandhi trying hard to sound serious and impressive in the Parliament.

Nothing much comes of it.

Next comes the mother of all aviation deals in history—Air India, Airbus, Boeing and engine-maker Rolls Royce work out a mammoth pact for passenger aircraft. US President Joe Biden, UK premier Rishi Sunak, French head of state Emmanuel Macron hail India for coming to their aid and saving their economies from dire straits.

The headlines have changed.

Rahul Gandhi, his Bharat Jodo Yatra having turned out to be a damp squib, then attacks PM Modi for playing favourites in business and industry. That too falls flat, as the world talks about India as the brightest spot in these difficult economic times when most of Europe and the US are in the economic doldrums with no end to the Ukraine-Russia war in sight.

If at first you don’t succeed… Rahul Gandhi and his posse of self-goal expert advisors huddle again to find something that could stick to this government.

Enter George Soros. The billionaire is a known India and Modi-baiter. Out of the blue—no event warranting his attention seems to have happened—he is worried about Indian democracy, about PM Modi’s role and how he is bound to get weaker.

But, what has Geroge Soros, who is accused of financing anti-India propaganda and who is alleged to be an expert in financing regime changes across the world, to do with India at this point of time?

Also Read: India’s ruling BJP trashes Soros’ remarks on PM Modi, says billionaire is ‘mounting a war against India’

Now we need to connect the dots that buttress arguments connecting Rahul Gandhi, Congress and George Soros. The link, in this latest case, is Salil Shetty. Shetty had joined RG’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last year. The BJP was quick to brandish pictures of the two together.

But who is Salil Shetty? Salil Shetty is currently the vice president, global, of the Open Society Foundation. This foundation was founded by Soros. This so-called society is also alleged to have funded the Singhu border stir, more famously called the farmers protest against the three revolutionary farm laws introduced by the Modi government. The same society is also said to fund the Council of American Islamic Relations that opposes the abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution. Shetty’s anti-BJP credentials shine on his Twitter timeline.

And this is not the first time that Shetty and Congress have come together. Salil Shetty’s first associations, at least public ones, with Rahul Gandhi and Congress, emerged last year when the Gandhi scion’s Cambridge lecture gaffe got exposed.

In May last year, a poster went viral showing Rahul Gandhi as the chief speaker at an event called ‘India at 75’ which was to be held at the Corpus Christie College of the Cambridge varsity. The poster gave the idea that Cambridge was hosting Rahul Gandhi. The left-libs again hailed it as signs of Gandhi scion’s intellectual prowess, so much so, that Cambridge wanted him to delve into India at 75.

As it transpired it was being organized by one ‘Bridge India’, a non-profit think-tank. It turned out that Gandhi’s proposed tete-a-tete with a lecturer was part of ‘Ideas for India’ programme.

One of the partners listed by ‘Bridge India’ on its website was ‘Samruddha Bharat’. One of the advisors of ‘Samruddha Bharat’ was Salil Shetty, bringing this episode full circle.

The others on this list of advisors only goes on to bolster what one is thinking at this point: Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD; Javed Ali Khan of the Samajwadi Party, Jayant Singh of RLD; Salman Khurshid of the Congress, etc.

And the dots become a picture.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.