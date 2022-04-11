From Pakistan’s political crisis to Sri Lanka’s economic misery: Why India’s neighbourhood is badly troubled

In this bleak regional landscape, India, as the region’s largest country, has to promote its interests and also seek to take the neighbourhood along with it to a better future

From Afghanistan and Pakistan in the west to Myanmar in the east and from Nepal in the north to Sri Lanka in the south, many South Asian countries are in ferment, even crisis. Their political processes are broken, their economies sinking and societies fractured. Their elites are displaying neither the will nor the commitment to address the causes of distress.

Some of the reasons for this troubled situation lie in the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The former caused economic havoc, which has been exacerbated by rising energy and food costs on account of the latter. These common factors have been beyond the control of South Asian countries. But there are also specific causes too for each country’s current condition.

Afghanistan came into the Taliban’s grip in the middle of August last year. It will remain so, for there is no prospect of the emergence of an effective Opposition and no sign of a general uprising against it. The Taliban are showing no real signs of changing their ideological stance on gender and minority issues. They are also not willing to have an inclusive government with Afghans of different ideological, political or theological beliefs. These are the basic demands of the international community. In addition, the global powers also do not want the Taliban to permit any terrorist group to operate on its territory.

Clearly, the Taliban feel that the world will adjust to them with the passage of time, for they have not gone back to the excesses of the 1990s. This may be correct. China and Russia even while repeating the demands of the international community are looking after their interests. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited Kabul last month and Russian senior officials have done so too.

Meanwhile Afghanistan is in a deep economic and financial crisis. International humanitarian aid through the UN agencies has been able to address the people’s basic needs very partially. With no prospect of economic revival those Afghans who can are leaving the country, though there have been no dramatic refugee flows. There is no sign that the Afghan situation will change in the foreseeable future.

In Pakistan, Imran Khan has been thrown out of the prime minister’s office through a vote of no-confidence but the polity is broken. As I write these lines, Shehbaz Sharif, barring an unforeseen accident, has been elected as prime minister by the National Assembly today and will be sworn into office soon thereafter. The crisis will not end though because the coalition government that he will form cannot continue for long. Elections will be called in a few months, almost certainly by the year’s end. What the Pakistani senior generals would like is that Shehbaz continues long enough to appoint the current army chief General Qamar Bajwa’s successor. They would not like Imran Khan to do so.

There can be no doubt that the Pakistan Army kept a watchful eye on the political drama of the past few weeks that threw Pakistan into crisis. It allowed the politicians to slug it out and the judiciary to intervene to checkmate Imran Khan’s manoeuvre to quash the no-confidence move and go into elections straight away. This does not mean that it has shed its political role. It is preferring to play it from behind the scenes and give the politicians a very long rope. Certainly, it will never allow Pakistan’s security and foreign policies to go out of its grip.

Along with the political process in crisis, the economy is also in extreme trouble. The value of the Pakistan rupee has tumbled and inflation is taking its toll. The country’s foreign currency reserves are far too low. It needs a new tranche of an IMF bailout. Prudence demands a reorientation of its overall internal and external approaches but Shehbaz, even if inclined so, would not have the time to do so. What he and the army will have to repair quickly is the damage Imran Khan, who will now hit the streets, has done to the Pakistan-US relationship. Pakistan’s distress will continue.

Sri Lanka is broke. It has no funds to pay for vital imports — food, fuel, medicines among others. There are acute shortages of these all over the country. The people’s patience has run out and the demand is for president Gotabaya, the strong man, once the hero credited with crushing the Tamil Tigers, to go. He is resisting but for how long can he continue to do so? Even as the IMF eventually comes to shore the country’s macro-finances so that the current acute shortages end, popular anger against the government will not be easily contained.

Its current crisis is due partly to the great negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector which contributed 12 per cent of the GDP and on remittances from abroad. It is also on account of the financial mess caused by the colossal mismanagement of the Rajapaksa family which completely controls the country.

Sri Lanka is a prime example of parivarvaad. The Rajapaksas control every aspect of the country’s life beginning with its politics. Today one of the four brothers, Gotabaya, is the president while Mahinda, the elder brother, is the prime minister; he was earlier the president and the leader of the clan. Another, Basil, who was the economic and financial czar has just bowed out in the wake of the crisis. In addition, there are many other Rajapaksas holding important public offices.

The Sri Lankan crisis has deep roots and the country needs a magnanimous and brave leader to lead a re-ordering of the polity, economy and society to heal its divisions. No one is in sight and while the financial situation and the economic crisis may abate the basic issues are not likely to be addressed any time soon.

The iron grip of the Myanmar generals on the country is not going to relax anytime soon. Their priorities for the country are different from those of the democratic forces within Myanmar and outside it. Naturally, the interests of the Army are important for them but so is their priority about Myanmar’s stability.

Their vision of Myanmar also derives from history and the place of the Burmese community within it. This vision is shared by a substantial section of the Burmese community who have regard for Aung San Suu Kyi but do not put full faith in her. Hence, the history of the country bears heavily on the present even with a young generation connected with the world in this digital age.

There has been more opposition to this military takeover than in the past. There are resistance groups but objectively they are no match for the Army. Will regional and international pressures move the Army to restore democracy? This is unlikely despite the US holding it to be guilty of genocide against the Rohingyas. Also, the deteriorating economic situation too would not persuade them to move in a democratic direction. All this is tragic for the country has great potential and all that will continue to remain virtually untapped.

Nepal’s polity is far from settled, though it has had some stability since the events of 2021 when the Supreme Court had to intervene to restrain a partisan president. The Court ordered the appointment of the current prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress who has since been in office. However, fundamental issues regarding the country’s social, economic and political direction need to be resolved but the political elite of all ideological persuasions do not have the will or the vision to chart a viable course for the future.

In this bleak regional landscape, India, as the region’s largest country, has to promote its interests and also seek to take the region along with it to a better future. That was the vision also laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his policy of sabka saath. This needs engagement with all countries including Afghanistan. The only exception is Pakistan, as long as it does not give up terrorism. In Sri Lanka, India has to take care that while extending aid it does not get associated with the Rajpaksas.

And, above all, it has to successfully counteract Chinese interference in South Asia.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and as secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. Views expressed are personal.

