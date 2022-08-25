First Read | Lessons from nine Nobel laureates that could fire your imagination

There is no dearth of ‘successful’ life coaches these days. But then why should we learn these skills from physicists specifically?

TS Eliot once said, “The Nobel is a ticket to one’s own funeral. No one has ever done anything after he got it.”

A group of physicists has tried to prove this wrong in this book titled Into the Impossible: Lessons from Laureates. It is a fascinating book in terms of structure, format as well as content. You can start from any chapter and keep on moving to different chapters randomly. This is a rarefied collection of experience based life lessons from some of the most accomplished individuals on earth. There are no sermons, only conversations, one is free to draw their own lessons.

This book is based on the interaction of leading scientist Brian Keating with nine Nobel prize winner Physicists. And interestingly Physics is the last thing they talk about. Interestingly, Keating had written a bitter critique of the Nobel Prize prior to this titled Losing the Nobel Prize. In fact, Keating has been considered to be one of the leading physicists who should have won the Nobel Prize much before many of the Nobel laureates he has interviewed.

Keating explains this apparent dichotomy between his last and the present book, “I see no contradiction between my last book and this one because my criticisms have always been about the (Nobel Prize) Committee, never about the recipients. The process may be deeply flawed but we can still use the tools and tactics of the winners to improve our lives. Further, none of these recipients were ever driven by ambitions to win the prize, making them ideal role models. I wanted to know what it is about people who win the Nobel prize that is worthy of emulation and imitation.”

The hallmark of this book is the sense of humour displayed by all the Nobel laureates. And in all their modesty, they also bring to the fore an interesting fact that they commonly suffer from ‘imposter syndrome’

Imposter Syndrome

One of the common traits found among many of these Nobel laureates was that they thought they haven’t done enough as compared to the earlier doyens of this field. For example, Albert Einstein was in awe of Issac Newton and many of these physicists are in awe of Einstein and many other predecessors. Despite winning the Nobel, they think they haven’t done enough! Keatings put it lucidly, “The, truth is, imposter syndrome is just a normal, even healthy, dose of inadequacy. As such, we can never overcome or defeat it, nor should we try to. But we can manage it through understanding and acceptance.”

‘Useless’ goals are important

There are three key takeaways from the learnings imparted in this book — power of curiosity, importance of listening to your critics and why it is paramount to pursue goals that are “useless”. Isn’t this quite contrary to what most of the motivational speakers and self-help experts tell you? But they sound quite convincing as in this book as one finds ‘years of wisdom distilled into chunks of actionable intelligence, including examples of resilience, patience, and courage.’

Irritating people isn’t wrong

Adam Riess won the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics with Brian Schmidt and Saul Perlmutter. He was one of the youngest winners of the Physics prize at age 41. He has an interesting lesson to offer, “If your work is irritating people that probably means it’s worth doing. It might not mean you’re right, but it is a sign that you are asking the right questions. Just make sure to be judicious and ask questions in moderation.”

Another important lesson from Reiss is about criticism and how to handle critics. Whatever you do for a living, you have to expect criticism. You shouldn’t let the accolades go to your head, and you shouldn’t let the criticism go to your heart.

Play to learn

Sheldon Glashow won the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1979 along with Abdus Salam and Steven Weinberg. Glashow’s personal experience can do a lot of good to those who are too serious about their goals and believe in individual excellence! Replying to a question by Keating, Glashow says, “I found doing Science to be a lot of fun. I began doing science as a real graduate student. When I was off to Copenhagen (to spend two years at the Niels Bohr Institute), I discovered a plethora of post-doctoral students from many countries… I wrote papers with them. I realised that their cooperation is the name of the game. And I was having a ball travelling. Fun is the name of the game in science, and it has always been that way. The “Glashow-Iliopoulos-Maiani” paper, which I am very proud of, emerged in part on the beaches of Mexico. Swimming around in the ocean, we came upon our idea. It was fun all the way along.”

Learning life skills from Physicists

There is no dearth of ‘successful’ life coaches these days. But then why should we learn these skills from physicists specifically? Keating gives several reasons for this, “First, they are problem solvers by design. They are also talented observers of physical reality, trained to minimise their biases. And they have done so by being generalists; by pulling tools from disparate fields, including mathematics, logic, art and even mysticism. Finally, their ultimate goal is to make sense of the universe and our place in it, a goal all humans are eager to pursue.

The scientific method is the most powerful tool to analyse the physical world around us. In that way science belongs to all of us.”

(Into the Impossible: Lessons from Laureates; Amaryllis; 2022)

The reviewer has authored several books. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.