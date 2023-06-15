Fighting terrorism in third nations is still vote-bank politics for the West

For the West, nations like Canada in particular, terrorism and human rights violations by States do not seem be two sides of the same coin. And in ticking off Ottawa over the issue, India’s External Affairs (EAM) S Jaishankar has drawn the line between domestic politics nearer home and afar, and larger issues of national security.

“I think there is a bigger issue involved. And the bigger issue involved really is the space that Canada has continuously and frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote-bank politics, why anybody would do this,” he said answering newsmen’s question in New Delhi recently.

The Q&A referred to Sikh radicals staging a demonstration in the Canadian town of Brampton on 4 June, the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. That was when Indian armed forces stormed the community’s holiest shrine, Golden Temple in Amritsar and flushed out armed terrorists fighting for a separate state of Khalistan.

At the Canadian Sikh rally this year, a float on display carried a picture of then prime minister Indira Gandhi with her clothes soaked in blood. The incident recalled memories of Sikh security guards shooting her down in her high-security official residence four months after Bluestar, on 31 October 1984, even as Khalistanis continue to blame her for ordering the Bluestar killing of Sikh terrorists in the Golden Temple, and flushing them out from all parts of the Indian state of Punjab, in a coordinated operation.

Pakistani ISI was behind the Khalistani movement and terror attacks, especially in the Sikh-majority state of Punjab and also capital Delhi. It was the first major ISI-coordinated cross-border terror operation against India, as part of Pakistan military President Zia-ul-Haq’s Zero Option War to bleed India in separatist wars inside the country, after the nation lost the conventional Bangladesh War very badly to India in 1971.

Learning from history

The Canadian-Khalistanis, as different from the larger Canadian-Sikh community, their contribution to the cross-border war against India and their involvement with the ISI have been well chronicled. The single largest attack of the kind involved planting a bomb on Air-India Flight 182 ‘Emperor Kanishka’, which blasted off mid-air, killing all 329 on board.

The dead included 268 Canadian citizens, 27 Britons and 24 Indians, yet successive governments in Canada displayed varying degrees of reluctance to order decent investigations and bring the culprits to book. It is still the worst mid-air terror-act, if one recalled that most deaths in 9/11 occurred on the ground when terrorists crashed two hijacked civilian aircraft into Empire State skyscraper in New York, decades later, in 2001.

Canada cannot claim to have been caught unawares, if not napping, since. Every year and at every turn, and in every Canadian town with a substantial Sikh population, anti-India protests have become fashionable, because local politicians and governments have come to see the community as a ‘vote-bank’. Or a terror-threat to a third nation, India in this case, was no threat as long as Canada and its sworn western allies like the US and those in Europe are not directly affected.

As EAM Jaishankar said in the news conference, “…there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence and I think it is not good for relationships and not good for Canada”. In the same vein, he declared that such accommodation for anti-India groups was ‘not good for bilateral relationship, it is not good for Canada’. Jaishankar said he also had a similar message to the UK and Australia against allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from their territories.

“Because if you look at their history, you would imagine that they learn from history and they would not like to repeat that history,” the minister said. As he pointed out, “it is not only one incident, however egregious it may be”. Through the past nearly four decades, if not more, Canadian-Sikhs have enjoyed freedom in that country to plot, organise political events and terror-attacks, targeting India.

By not exempting the ‘Indira Gandhi float’ for condemning ‘vote-bank politics’ of the Canadian leadership, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated that intra-party differences would not come in the way of larger issues of national security. It had adopted a similar approach earlier in the Supreme Court case demanding freedom for the LTTE killers of Rajiv Gandhi, former prime minister.

Conflicting ways

Hours before Jaishankar’s calibrated outburst, Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay, condemned the Brampton demonstration, as if to soften the Indian backlash. But his government back home did nothing about proceeding against the programme organisers, nor promised anything about not allowing such events at least in the future.

Yet, in matters of fighting terror and defending minority rights in countries far removed from the western hemisphere, the Canadian double-standards has been blatant and striking. If it is freedom for Khalistanis to protest against the Indian state because they constitute a vote-bank, in the case of India’s neighbour Sri Lanka, minority Tamils’ have gotten away with something better or worse in the Canadian context, domestically and elsewhere, too.

In Sri Lanka’s case, the incumbent Justin Trudeau government in Canada has been vociferous against successive regimes in Colombo on the rights front, war-crimes probe, etc, etc. It dates back to the conclusive Sri Lankan state victory over the LTTE terror-group which also fought a conventional war simultaneously – and lost.

Excesses did occur on either side, and there is no conclusive figure on the number of ‘innocent Tamils’ killed in the armed forces’ legitimate operations, and at times wantonly, too. Yet, the UN too has unilaterally thrown up a Tamil toll of 40,000 while other reports put the figure as high as 176,000.

Today, the Trudeau government in Canada has declared that the Sri Lankan armed forces have committed a ‘genocide’, a demand often made by overseas Sri Lankan Tamil Diaspora, through their powerful organisations and their local mouth-pieces, starting with neighbouring India. It is even more vociferous and consistent in Canada, Europe and Australia, though not necessarily in that order.

The post-war ‘Trans-national government of Tamil Eelam’ (TGTE), a ‘virtual government for a virtual state’ which the promoters call ‘Tamil Eelam’ has ‘elected parliamentarians’ across Tamil-speaking countries. Their virtually-elected ‘prime minister’ Visuwanathan Rudrakumaran, an American lawyer, resides in the US – no questions asked, no FBI investigations into their funding, support-apparatus, and their legitimacy, etc.

The Sri Lankan government has once again rejected Canada’s ‘genocide’ charges. Majority Sinhala-Buddhist hard-liners have also cautioned the government that other nations, especially those in the West, may ‘endorse’ the Canadian claim. They have implied that the West in due course may haul up Colombo at the UNHRC more than already – and also before other UN affiliates like the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Already, individual nations like the US, Canada and the UK have imposed ‘travel ban’ and sanctions against individuals in Sri Lanka, mostly war-time military commanders, as if they have all pre-judged what happened on the war-front without nothing credible disclosed in the public sphere.

As in the case of Khalistani vote-bank against the Indian state, there is the Sri Lankan Tamil (SLT) Diaspora vote targeting Colombo. It does not stop with Canada, but it is Canada where they too get a better deal from the government of the day, like the anti-India Khalistani groups, only to be upstaged by their domestic political rivals, when elected to power, but on other, more important issues.

Us vs Them duplicity

After voting with the US-led West on the war-crimes probe resolution in the UNHRC in 2012, India has abstained from most UNHRC votes on Sri Lanka. This owes to India’s broad spectrum understanding of the West’s ‘Us vs Them’ duplicity in defending their skewed perception of human rights of those that would have been condemned as ‘terrorists’ even without trial in their midst.

In the contemporary context, Canada personifies more of this western syndrome than other nations, starting with the US. Washington invariably stops with cherry-picking allegations of human rights violations in the country, for possible use on a later day. It would either be when the US feels that India too needed some straightening up or its use for India in the China-Russia context, among others, have evaporated.

Despite the favourable American responses to India’s terrorism charges against Pakistan in recent years, New Delhi needs also to remember that Washington had no qualms in dumping the Islamabad-Rawalpindi politico-military clique’ when it found no use for them, any more. It is only a long shot, yes, but it is still a shot that can come India’s way independent of the post-Cold War bonhomie that has been peaking now under PM Modi, after scaling new highs since the days of the Narasimha Rao government (1991-96).

The US especially has mastered the art of double-tracking bilateral relations and alleged concerns of human rights violations involving countries like India and Sri Lanka, for them to meet at a time and occasion of Washington’s choosing. It may be after months, it may be after years, it may even be after decades. But it will come, and India as a nation has to be prepared for it.

The writer is a Chennai-based policy analyst and political commentator. Views expressed are personal.

