With every Friday, the hopes of trade experts are parishing as none of the Bollywood films is making a mark at the box office. The last Hindi film, which did decent business was Jugjugg Jeeyo as it earned over Rs 85 crore at the box office. If you recall the Bollywood hit, it is Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released on 20th May. It collected over Rs 185 crore at the ticket windows.

With the poor performances of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan at the box office, all eyes are now on Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut Liger, which is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The pan-India film is making the right noise among the viewers with songs and trailer already becoming a rage across the country. The popularity of VD has been witnessing a great hike post the humongous success of films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam as the Hindi dubbed versions of these films garnered immense praises from the north circuit on the satellite.

In the promotional activities, we have seen the audience, especially girls getting mad over the Dear Comrade star and looking at his fandom, we are sure that Liger will open with great numbers at the box office. The biggest plus point for the film is that it is not facing any negativity on social media like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and upcoming movies Pathaan, Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha.

The content of Liger looks entertaining and with its promos and songs, it has already struck the right chord with its target audience, which are youngsters and the college-going crowd. So, as of now, Liger is looking like a clear winner and we hope in these uncertain times, the sports action drama gives Bollywood a much-needed hit.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in prominent roles with a special cameo by Mike Tyson. It is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

