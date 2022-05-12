Manoj Bajpayee opened up on films doing businesses of 1000 crores and how no one is talking about the content or performances.

2022 has started on a great note for the Indian cinema as KGF 2 and RRR entered the Rs 1000 crore club at the global box office. While these two films shattered several records at the box office, the versatile star Manoj Bajpayee took a dig at RRR and KGF 2 without taking the names of these films.

The Family Man 2 star shared how OTT platforms are a ‘boon’ in the country and actors like him are busy getting work on the same. On the other hand, he pointed out that all are only talking about box office numbers without highlighting the content and performances.

All are talking about box office numbers

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Koi baat hi nahi kar raha hai ki film kaisi hai? Koi baat karne ko raazi nahi hai performances kaesi hai. Baki departments ki kya contribution hai? Kya hai na hum sab ₹1000 crore aur ₹300 crore aur ₹400 crore mein phasein huye hai. Yeh jhagda kaayi saalon se chal raha hai aur mujhe lagta hai ki yeh khatam hone wala hai nahi (No one wants to talk about the film or the performances or contribution of the other departments. We are all stuck in collections of ₹1000 crore, ₹400 crore and ₹300 crore. This debate has been going on for a long time and I don’t think it will end).”

What critics are saying?

The actor added, “Now critics are saying ‘Why don’t you make films like them? Why is your film not working?’ It’s been asked to those in the mainstream. Those in the mainstream are being put in the witness box by their own mainstream critics.”

OTT has been a boon

Praising the OTT platforms, Manoj stated, “For us getting our film released in theatres was tough before. Now it gets tougher due to the ₹1000 crore films. OTT has been a boon. It’s heart-warming to see all of them busy and consumed by OTT and such amazing work that they are doing.”

