Well, honestly, the Hindi film industry is going through a rough patch, which is not ending despite several efforts of big stars and filmmakers. In the past months, we have seen several biggies like Runway 34, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera failing at the box office. Two recent releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were expected to end the dry spell of Hindi films at the ticket windows but unfortunately, these movies too failed to create magic at the box office.

While we can't deny the fact that barring Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, the content of all the above-mentioned films was not strong enough. However, it is the ultimate truth that the #BoycottBollywood trend, which has been making noise on social media in the past few months, has affected the business of these films to a greater extent.

While the reasons or propaganda to reject Bollywood films has been a big question among trade experts but it is quite clear that a certain section is going all out to spread negative publicity about the film even without watching it. Honestly, in the population of over 130 crore Indians only 2-3 per cent watch films in the cinema halls. If the average cost of a movie ticket is taken as Rs 100, the value of 2 per cent becomes Rs 260 crore.

The recent and classic example can be taken of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The adaptation of Forrest Gump, which is struggling at around Rs 50 crore at the box office, has garnered around one lakh forty thousand votes on IMDb. Well, if we analyse the votes and collections, we can come out with the result that many of them gave negative votes to the film without even watching it, which is honestly an unethical and unfair practice.

The second and most important, which should be taken into account is that the people, who are making noise and encouraging #BoycottBollywood trend are not only hampering the business of Hindi films but also the distributors, exhibitors and theatre owners. In fact, they are suffering more because of this.

Due to OTT platforms (digital rights) and other rights including satellite, musical and overseas, the producers of the majority of films recover their costs. While these avenues help the production banners, the theatre owners, exhibitors and distributors suffer a major loss as their main business is dependent on the theatrical revenue.

While #BoycottBrahmastra and #BoycottDobaaraa keep on trending on social media, recently #BoycottVikramVedha became a part of the trend after Hrithik Roshan praised Laal Singh Chaddha on Twitter. Really? Means how you can bash, disown and criticise the content even without/before watching it?

So, the trolls and people, who are spreading negativity around Bollywood films and stars, should realise that their unethical strategy is not affecting the box office business but also other sections, which are directly and indirectly associated with those respective projects.

