Amazon Prime Video is set to release 41 Indian projects in Hindi and south languages in the next two years.

Yesterday, Amazon Prime Video announced its upcoming 41 projects, which will release on the OTT platform in the next two years. The announcement event took place in Mumbai yesterday (28th April) and was attended by stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Arya, Naga Chaitanya, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Amit Sadh, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and many others.

The exciting line-up, which is comprised of Hindi and south-Indian languages, promises to entertain you through various genres. While fans are waiting for these anticipated projects, the streaming giant has witnessed an amazing growth in the past few years. And the reasons behind this successful growth are some great strategies. So, let's check them out...

Strikes the chord with desi content

Amazon Prime Video, which currently has the second-largest subscription in the country after Disney + Hotstar, has managed to strike the chord with the audience due to its desi content. Apart from having great international content, the streaming giant strategically picked and acquired Indian projects, which had a good amount of emotional and desi appeal that resonated with the Indian audiences.

Everything for everything

The streaming giant has a plethora of genres, which offers every kind of entertainment to the age bracket between 5 to 80 years. Right from romantic and action to psychological-thriller and horror, Amazon Prime Video has great collections of films and series that entertains you 24/7.

Additional benefits

Apart from its OTT service, the streaming giant gives its subscribers special discounts and fast delivery facilities on the Amazon shopping site. This strategy has played a pivotal role in the growth of Prime Video.

Affordable

Well, when you are targeting an Indian market, your plans should be affordable and Amazon has rightly done that. It offers various services at an affordable and reasonable price.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​