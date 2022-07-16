One cannot help but notice the heavy irony in Kangana, a right-wing mascot, playing the role of Gandhi who belonged to the Indian National Congress, a party that is representative of the left-wing politics in India.

The Devil Lies In The Detail

Soft yet powerful. Graceful yet formidable. Soft-spoken yet firm. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was truly a force to be reckoned with. The weight that her voice carried was enough to send shivers down the spines of the toughest politicians. Stepping into her shoes is actress Kangana Ranaut, whose recent film Dhaakad was nothing short of a box-office debacle. Not only did it fail to get the appreciation of the audience, it got slammed by critics left, right and center. It is important to note that many of Ranaut’s critics had already written her off as a non-performing actress after her last couple of films - Thalaivii and Panga performed moderately well as opposed to being massive box-office hits. Not just Ranaut’s haters but even her fans were highly skeptical and worried about what her next move will be because it could very well make or break her career. While the expectations from the teaser of Emergency were low, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Kangana not only did a commendable job at playing Indira Gandhi but also outperformed herself.

The Formidable Stature

The film, of course, is yet to be released and while any premature judgment might not hold ground. However, Ranaut’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi was not only fairly accurate but also applause-worthy. For starters, Ranaut’s look resembles that of Gandhi during her later years. From the streak of gray hair on her center-parting to the wrinkles and the blue Banarasi silk saree - Ranaut looked like a real-life image of Gandhi. The credit, of course, has to go to the impeccable make-up and styling by the filmmakers. However, as much as we credit the make-up artists we must give Ranaut credit for carrying the look well. That’s not all. Ranaut’s facial expressions - the gentle nod when her staff asks her if the President can address her as ‘ma’am’, the raised eyebrows, the perfectly-timed pauses and the near-perfect pitch are all done to the T. One cannot help but wonder how Ranaut managed to ace Gandhi’s mannerisms because it is something which cannot be done just by watching YouTube videos. When it comes to playing historical figures, one can, with a lot of effort, ace their appearance or perhaps, even their mannerisms. What is difficult to get right though, is the body language and the demeanor which can be perfected only after hours of observing the character. Given the limited stock footage of Gandhi, it will be interesting to know how Ranaut managed to pull this feat.

They say the devil lies in the detail - and Kangana has managed to get the detail right so far. But will that be enough to make Emergency a success?

Emergency: A Balancing Act

One cannot miss the heavy irony in Kangana, a right-wing mascot, playing the role of Gandhi who belonged to the Indian National Congress, a party that is representative of the left-wing politics in India. Ranaut is known for her right-leaning stance on several issues of National importance while Gandhi was the matriarch that helmed INC’es rise to power. As of now, not much is known about the route that Emergency will take - will it glorify Gandhi as a powerful woman who ruled the nation and steered it clear through turbulent times or will it criticise, or worse, crucify her for imposing the Emergency in 1975 which is one of the most controversial periods in modern India’s history? If it glorifies Indira Gandhi (which she rightfully deserves given her legacy), it won’t be able to condemn her for her controversial 1975 decision.

On the other hand, if it condemns her, which is also correct given the widespread human rights violations and mass vasectomies during the 1975 Emergency, it won’t be able to credit her for being a powerful woman. Which direction will Ranaut’s Emergency take? For now, no one knows. But it is obvious at this point that the filmmakers (including Ranaut who is credited as a Director in the film) have to walk a tight-rope and balance both sides of Gandhi’s legacy. It also remains to be seen how the film will tackle the controversial circumstances surrounding Gandhi’s assassination - operation Bluestar, the anti-Sikh riots among other things.

Will Emergency be able to walk the thin line between glorification and condemnation? Which side will it pick? Only time will tell. But it won’t be wrong to say based on the teaser that the film is already off to a great start especially because how flawlessly Ranaut has essayed Gandhi’s role.



Deepansh Duggal is an entertainment, pop-culture and trends writer based in New Delhi. He specializes in op-eds based on the socio-political and gender issues in the world of entertainment and showbiz. He also writes explainers and occasionally reviews shows in the OTT space. He tweets at @Deepansh75.

