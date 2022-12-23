Edtech sector: India is entering the global market

The pandemic that disrupted normalcy, propelled a way through which primary academic institutions can be reimagined, changing the educational paradigm.

With the lockdown that halted life; students, parents, and educators looked for newer means to overcome the unexpected interruption that Covid19 had caused. This desperation, evoked by the emptiness of this pause from the daily routine, led them to try out newer forms of learning that use online means of facilitation. Over time the efficacy of digital forms of learning was recognised.

Moreover, the prevalence of technology and the distribution of cheaper modes of connectivity enabled better access to the internet by most people hailing from different backgrounds and societies. Thus, came the Edtech industry, revolutionising the way students can perceive education.

According to Statista, the Indian Edtech Industry is estimated to reach a value worth USD 4 Billion in 2025. Especially as the National Education Policy of 2020 equates the importance of vocational training with the significance of the traditional academic streams, this is levelling up our students in massive way and also creating a massive opportunity in the ed-tech space in India.

Today, the Edtech sector constitutes diverse programs and courses that target students from K12 to Graduates walking towards the professional path. It allows everyone who wants to learn about a specific field or specialization. These initiatives do not restrict anyone by the premises of age, qualifications, and eligibility standards; truly making learning a lifelong gift and a constant opportunity to leverage oneself towards excellence. As the Edtech sector continues to exercise a major influence in empowering individuals to seek specialised opportunities, educational institutions worldwide have opened their gates for more collaborations. Many Edtech companies are joining hands with international universities, curating programs that can continue to bolster the students’ career prospects.

Well this demand of ed-tech solutions is not limited nationally but transcends beyond geographical boundaries. The enormous market of the Edtech sector is also attracting investors who can envision a profitable future that can keep nurturing the constant upskilling and reskilling needs of the present generation and the future generations to come.

With Indian ed-tech companies expanding their user base globally the key factors in their favour include high quality of products, huge addressable market and willingness of stakeholders to invest in the solutions being taken to market. The key to sustainable success will be high level of engagement amongst the learners irrespective of the solution.

The universality of Edtech firms gets heightened with the fact that this sector looks for more practical ways to impart skills and certifications that will help students in the real world, omitting the hackneyed academic structure. It keeps looking for ways to facilitate learning in a fun, interactive, and productive way, so that students get the chance to further understand their career needs and endeavours, helping them with their overall goals in life.

The author is the Founder and CEO, Mindler. Views are personal.

