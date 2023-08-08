Donald Trump’s third indictment calls for amending US Constitution

The ‘Disunited States of America’ just got sucked further into the whirlwind vortex of rage and polarisation with the 2024 presidential election set to be more acrimonious and toxic.

Former president Donald Trump’s third indictment by a Washington DC grand jury as part of a criminal investigation into his outrageous bid to deny the presidency to Joe Biden will reverberate forever in American politics.

In a 45-page indictment unveiled by special counsel Jack Smith on 1 August, the 45th President was charged with (1) conspiring to defraud the US; (2) conspiracy to wilfully deprive citizens of the right to vote; (3) conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding; and (4) obstructing the congressional certification of Biden’s election.

Trump reacted by regurgitating from his typical playbook of accusations, false claims and lies—the charges were “fake”, an attempt by Biden to bar him from the 2024 White House race, and “reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian and dictatorial regimes”.

The August indictment is the most aggressive and powerful of the three—Trump was indicted (34 felony counts) in March for falsifying business documents regarding the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and in June for mishandling classified documents (40 felony counts) at his Mar-a-Lago estate, in Florida.

The charges are extremely serious and could jeopardise Trump’s image and chances during the Primaries and impact the 2024 result.

Obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to obstruct are punishable by 20 years in prison each, conspiracy against rights by 10 years and conspiracy to defraud the government by five years.

Definitely, the indictment is a sudden thunderclap in Trump’s orbit of allies, supporters and voters and momentous in US politics.

However, the indictment missed the most important charge that could have permanently barred Trump from holding public office in the future—provided the US Constitution is amended.

No insurrection charge in indictment

Though federal law doesn’t explicitly define ‘insurrection’, courts interpret it as a violent uprising or organised resistance against the government or its laws in which government property is destroyed or federal law officers are attacked—as on 6 January, 2021.

Under Title 18 of USC 2383, “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof or gives aid or comfort thereto shall be fined ($250,000) under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years”.

Trump’s supporters broke windows, destroyed the property of the Capitol building and assaulted federal law enforcement officers. Five people, including a police officer, died, more than 140 cops were injured and property worth millions of dollars was damaged—a clear case of insurrection.

Importantly, inciting an insurrection is also punishable. Though Trump was neither present at the Capitol nor participated in the riot, his inflammatory words were enough to incite the rioters.

Three significant lines from Trump’s incendiary speech on the Ellipse while inciting his supporters to march down Pennsylvania Avenue towards the Capitol are blatant examples of instigation.

“We will not let them silence your voices. We’re not going to let it happen; I’m not going to let it happen.”

“WE FIGHT LIKE HELL. AND IF YOU DON’T FIGHT LIKE HELL, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE A COUNTRY ANYMORE.”

“So, we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol, and we’re going to try and give.”

After Trump’s speech, a tsunami rocked the foundation of American democracy and the Constitution with the US resembling a banana republic.

As a wave of rioters swept the Capitol, assaulted the police and threatened to hang then-vice-president Mike Pence, Trump watched the flagrant violation of law on TV in the dining room of the Oval Office.

After several hours, he released a video asking his supporters to go back home but still falsely claimed that the election “was stolen from us” and that he won it in a “landslide”.

Later, he tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away…”

Trump not only incited the mob but also watched the horror unfold.

In December 2022, the US House of Representatives panel probing the Capitol riot had asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to charge Trump with four crimes, including insurrection.

Criminal defence attorney and legal analyst Jonathan Turley tweeted on August 2: “The press conference held by Smith only deepened the unease for some of us. Smith railed against the January 6th riot and made it sound like he was indicting Trump on incitement. He didn’t. The disconnect was glaring and concerning.”

…The press conference held by Smith only deepened the unease for some of us. Smith railed against the January 6th riot and made it sound like he was indicting Trump on incitement. He didn't. The disconnect was glaring and concerning. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

Surely, Smith had his reasons for not charging Trump with insurrection. If he did, his lawyers would have argued, like before, that his speech didn’t egg the crowd to attack the Capitol as he asked them to march “over to the Capitol building peacefully” and “patriotically make” their “voices heard”.

Besides, the First Amendment guarantees free speech: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

In a tweet about the First Amendment, Turley posted: “Special Counsel Jack Smith just issued the first criminal indictment of alleged disinformation in my view. If you take a red pen to all of the material presumptively protected by the First Amendment, you can reduce much of the indictment to haiku.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith just issued the first criminal indictment of alleged disinformation in my view. If you take a red pen to all of the material presumptively protected by the First Amendment, you can reduce much of the indictment to haiku… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 1, 2023

But does free speech include inciting a mob to disrupt the certification of a democratic election or entering into a conspiracy? Obviously, no.

Trump’s attorney general (AG) Bill Barr blasted the First Amendment cover used by Trump’s lawyers to defend his false and misleading claims of a “stolen election” on Wednesday.

The indictment is “not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants; he can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy”? he told CNN.

The most significant part of 18 USC 2383 is that whoever incites, assists or engages in any rebellion or “insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof” can’t hold “any office under the United States”.

Similarly, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states: “No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress or elector of President and vice-president or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States or under any State” if he/she “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same”.

US Constitution needs urgent amendment

Had Smith included the insurrection charge and Trump got convicted of the same, could he be barred from the presidency?

Sadly, no.

This highlights the most critical issue of amending the Constitution to ensure that an indicted person, a convicted felon or an insurrectionist is barred from contesting the presidency.

Article II mentions only three requirements to become president: the person must be a natural-born citizen of the US, 35 years or older and a resident of the US for, at least, 14 years. There is no other criterion.

Even a convicted or jailed person can run for president.

Lyndon LaRouche, a fringe candidate, was convicted of tax and mail fraud in 1988 but contested for the White House from jail in 1992. The Socialist Party nominated Eugene Debs in 1920 while he was incarcerated for violating the Espionage Act—one of charges under which Trump was indicted in the classified documents case.

The Constitution is a contradiction that allows Trump to contest even if convicted and jailed before the election. He will face a jury for the first time in the hush money payment case on March 25, 2024, and the trial in the classified documents case will begin in May—state Primaries would have started by then. The trial date for the third case hasn’t even been fixed yet.

The best the trials could do is to throw Trump’s campaign into disarray as, unlike civil cases, criminal defendants must be present during hearings. Sensing the impact of the trials on his campaign, his defence lawyers requested Judge Aileen M Cannon in the classified documents case to put off the trial after the election.

If Trump is convicted after winning the presidency, it will be a different ball game.

First, there will be the possibility of an impeachment trial. But the chances of him being impeached will be very low considering his acquittal in the two impeachments during his presidency.

Second, he could pardon himself—though it would be unprecedented considering the DoJ’s formal legal opinion in 1974 when Richard Nixon considered pardoning himself that one can’t be the Judge in his case. He could also order the DoJ to drop the cases if re-elected.

Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 states: “The President … shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offences against the United States except in cases of impeachment.”

It means that state criminal offences and federal or state civil claims are not covered—for example, New York AG Letitia James’ suit against Trump for alleged fraud and the E. Jean Carroll case.

Therefore, he can’t pardon himself if convicted in the civil suits. But Trump can do that in the criminal cases considering his proclivity for demolishing established norms and conventions.

The only possibility of Trump being jailed if convicted in the indictment(s) is losing the nomination or election.

Therefore, amending the Constitution is the only way to prevent candidates like Trump from contesting. But it will be a herculean task considering that the Constitution is literally frozen and has been amended only 27 times out of 12,000 amendments proposed since being drafted in 1787.

An amendment requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate and should be approved in, at least, three-quarters of the states. These requirements make amending the Constitution a formidable task. The supermajority of approvals and the coordination required between the federal and state governments and Democrats and Republicans is honestly unthinkable.

Two urgent amendments are required. First, a clause should be added to Article II barring an indicted, convicted or jailed person from contesting any election. Second, an amendment should bar a President from pardoning himself/herself even in offences committed against the United States.

The writer is a freelance journalist with two decades of experience and comments primarily on foreign affairs. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

