Deendayal Upadhyaya and the narrative of disenchantment

The story of post-Independent India for a great many people turned out to the story of disenchantment with Nehruvian dreams and Gandhian ideals of Ramrajya. Even before people could relish their new-found freedom, their dreams turned into nightmare with the onset of widespread communal violence, rampant bureaucratic corruption, political opportunism and nepotism. In the Hindi heartland of India, the prevailing mood of deepening pessimism was captured by authors, including Nagarjun, Phanishwar Nath ‘Renu’, Shrilal Shukla, and Harishankar Parsai. In a satirical poem titled “Ramarajya” published in the June 1949 issue of the Hans, the acclaimed Hindi poet Nagarjun had written: “This time Ravan has danced naked in Ramrajya/The features remain the same brother, only the frame has turned different/The good intentions of our leaders went up in smoke in no time/ And Bharat Mata has received a real slap in the face from her own children.” In the political sphere, the disenchantment and brewing differences with the ruling regime led to the formation of the Jan Sangha, Swatantra Party, and several other groups and factions.

‘Critical Insider’

In 1949, when the proposal of the Congress Working Committee to allow the RSS members to join the Congress party at the initiative of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Purushottam Das Tandan was rejected by Nehru, the doors of the Congress were shut for the RSS forever. As a result, the Jana Sangha was founded with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya, among others, at the forefront of providing an alternative to the policies of the Nehruvian regime. Like Mukherjee, Upadhyaya too had studied English literature and his ideas were equally rooted in ancient Indian culture and therefore as a ‘critical insider’ he could see the dangers of importing ideas from the West uncritically and transplanting them in the Indian context.

Few thinkers have written more incisively and spoken more vociferously against Nehru’s policies on education, industrialization, foreign affairs, and integration of Kashmir and some other Indian states than Deendayal Upadhyaya. In a scathing attack on the Indian prime minister, he claimed that it was unfortunate that the writer of The Discovery of India was yet to discover India and to examine national problems from an Indian perspective.

Echoing Nagarjun, Upadhyaya in his book Tax or Loot (1954) equated the Nehruvian regime with Ravanrajya and drew parallels between the increased taxes levied in the newly independent nation and the blood tax that Ravan collected from sages since they had nothing else to spare. “Today, as the prices of basic commodities are rising sharply and means of earning livelihood are shrinking,” he wrote, “the burden of exorbitant taxes will be no less painful than the blood tax of Ravan.”

Instead of hankering for the western model of industrialization by importing heavy machinery which caused burden on the exchequer, Upadhyaya exhorted the government to focus on the promotion of cottage industries, compulsory vocational education, and take cost-cutting measures by streamlining the administrative machinery.

The rapid growth of population had led to an acute shortage of jobs and therefore he argued that labour intensive small scale industries and agriculture should be the centre of Indian economy or else millions of rupees would go down the drain. In an interview with the editor of the Organiser, dated 15 August 1954, he said that the government remembered 35 crore mouths but forgot the seventy crore hands it had at its disposal. The irony, he pointed out, was that whenever the government considered the proposal of development of villages or the growth of cottage industries, it was too keen to send a delegation to America or Japan. The situation in India was so different than these developed countries that one needed a new way of thinking, an Indian model of development, not to imitate the Western models and theories blindly and uncritically.

The newly established heavy industries destroyed numerous small-scale industries. A single Bata factory, for instance, he argued, offered employment to a thousand, or, at best, 2,000 people but forced thousands of shoe-making artisans from villages to join the ranks of the unemployed. During the British rule, he further maintained that the factories of Manchester and Liverpool devoured small enterprises and businesses in India and led to large-scale unemployment, but nowadays Ahmedabad and Kanpur have become the Manchesters of India. These centres benefitted a handful of capitalists and labourers at the cost of our local industries. Taking his cue from Bhartendu, Tilak, Gandhi and other exponents of Swadeshi, he urged people to wear clothes woven on handloom, and to use country made soaps without being lured by the products of British companies such as Lifebuoy, Lux, and Sunlight.

Indianization of education

The unemployment of the educated youth was another major challenge that the newly independent nation encountered. Deendayal Upadhyaya cites an instance in his book Bekari ki Samasya aur Uska Hal [The Problem of Unemployment and its Solution, 1954] when fourteen-hundred applications were received for seven teaching positions in a college. This instance runs contrary to the popular perception prevalent now that it was easier to get a government job for highly educated people earlier. It was not a cakewalk to secure a teaching job in colleges and universities even during the colonial era. In 1918, Premchand and Iqbal had applied for lectureship at the newly-established Osmania University in Hyderabad. Iqbal had just returned with a degree from Cambridge University while Premchand had become a household name but none succeeded despite their best efforts. The job was eventually given, writes Amrit Rai in his father’s biography Premchnad: Kalam ke Sipahi (1963) to one Akbar Haidari, who was close to British officials.

Upadhyaya came up with two solutions to this malady of colonial era: Indianization of education and a renewed emphasis on vocational education and training. The latter was proposed by Gandhi too earlier which led to the establishment of buniyadi schools where students were trained in carpentry, shoemaking, weaving and tree plantation apart from being given theoretical knowledge. On similar grounds, Upadhyaya focused on the integration of school education with agriculture, trade and village-based small industries and as an ardent advocate of imparting education in mother tongue claimed that those who study in mother tongue would neither find it difficult to live in villages nor shy away from manual labour. “Modern education gives no space to physical labour. An educated man despises manual work. For one thing, English-educated young men are cut off form the rest of society and their preferences also become different. They start looking down upon their unlettered ancestors, their lifestyle and simplicity. They begin to ridicule their ancestral occupations and run from pillar to post in pursuit of government jobs,” he wrote in The Problem of Unemployment and its Solution. The hierarchy that modern education created between physical and intellectual labour turned out to be detrimental to society and led to massive unemployment.

The emphasis on physical work is a recurring trope in the writings of Gandhi and Upadhyaya and perhaps they both were inspired by Indian scriptures in formulating their ideas. Indian sages, wrote Upadhyaya in his essay “The Economic Policies of Bhartiya Jansangh” understood the significance of physical labour and called it the most important characteristic of dharma. In the Rigveda, Agastya is a learned sage who ploughs land with a hoe without any inhibition. Sages bring grass for horses, chop and carry wood effortlessly and do all kinds of physical work together with composing hymns and performing yajna. The most important feature of the Rigveda, writes Ram Vilas Sharma in Bharteeya Sanskriti and Hindi Pradesh [Indian Culture and Hindi Speaking Province, 1999] is that it blurs the distinction between physical and intellectual labour. This was our past and this should be the future that we all aspire to. For Upadhyaya, therefore, examining problems of contemporary India from an Indian perspective was the only solution to pull the country out of a miasma of despair.

It was Jayaprakash Narayan who, among others, understood the futility of borrowing models from the West but the change of heart came towards the twilight of his life. In 1979, one month before his death, JP called up the eminent journalist Kuldip Nayar and asked him to hold a meeting of some economists and thinkers in order to come up with an Indian way of development because his faith in ideologies like socialism and communism to uplift the people had gradually eroded.

Deendayal Upadhyaya was arguably one of the most prominent figures who gave voice to the disenchantment of people with the ruling dispensation in post-Independent India. His views on Indianization, education, cultural nationalism, and Swadeshi, apart from his widely debated theory of integral humanism, therefore, have echoed through the ages and have a familiar ring to it.

The writer is a Fellow, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), New Delhi and is working on an intellectual biography of Deendayal Upadhyaya. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.