Budget 2023: What to expect on GST from Union Budget 2023-24

As the Union Budget 2023-24 approaches, the government is expected to propose amendments to the Goods and Services (GST Law to address the challenges faced by taxpayers and revenue, as identified by the GST Council. The GST Council, responsible for making recommendations on GST-related matters, has recently put forward proposals for changes to the law. These proposals are anticipated to be taken into account in the forthcoming budget. Along with the recommendations made by the GST Council, the government may also address any deficiencies or inconsistencies in the GST law that have caused ambiguities.

This article highlights some changes in GST law that are expected from the Union Budget 2023.

Three-year time-limit on filing of belated GST Returns

The GST law operates on the principle of interdependence, meaning non-compliance by one can hurt the other. For instance, one of the provisions states that if the supplier fails to file the return, it will affect the credit eligibility of the recipient, potentially resulting in a notice from the tax department.

To address such kind of issues, the GST Council, in a recent meeting, has recommended to limit the filing of GST returns and statements (e.g. GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, GSTR-9) to a maximum of three years from their respective due dates.

It is expected that the Finance Bill may implement the above recommendation by proposing the necessary amendment to push the non-compliant taxpayers to adhere to GST regulations and promptly clear any outstanding backlogs.

Decriminalisation of offences under GST

The Budget may propose the decriminalisation of offences under the GST law by increasing the threshold limit for prosecution from R. 1 crore to Rs 2 crores. The Council’s recommendation aims to provide relief to small businesses, as launching prosecutions may against them not be a good idea. However, the offences relating to fake invoicing should be kept outside the ambit of this decriminalisation measure to prevent such severe crimes from being committed by small businesses.

Additionally, the current minimum and maximum limits for compounding of offences under GST, which are set at 50 percent and 150 percent of the tax amount, may be reduced to 25 percent and 100 percent respectively. This will provide more flexibility for small businesses to resolve offences through compounding, thus providing them with a more manageable solution.

Relaxation from mandatory registration to micro-enterprises making sales through E-Commerce platforms

In today’s business environment, making sales through E-Commerce Operators (ECOs) such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc., has become essential for survival. Currently, all traders, manufacturers, etc. making supplies through ECOs are required to obtain GST registration, even if they make a single rupee of sales through ECOs, which creates additional compliance burdens for them. Based on the recommendation of the GST Council, it is expected that the 2023 Budget will introduce a change to allow unregistered suppliers and composition taxpayers to make intra-state supplies of goods through ECOs. This relaxation would be subject to the following conditions:

The aggregate turnover on an all-India basis does not exceed the threshold limit for registration;

The person is not making inter-state taxable supplies.

This change would provide relief to small businesses and reduce the compliance burden on them.

The above change is expected to take effect from 01-10-2023. However, the necessary legislative amendments are expected for smooth implementation.

Use of electronic credit ledger balance for payment of pre-deposits

For filing an appeal under GST, the taxpayer has to deposit a specified amount as a pre-deposit with the authorities. This pre-deposit can be made through the electronic cash ledger. The GST law does not contain any specific provision for making such payments from the electronic credit ledger.

The issue of pre-deposit for filing an appeal using the balance in the electronic credit ledger is a point of contention between the revenue authorities and taxpayers. To eliminate any ambiguity on this matter, it is recommended that the government may introduce relevant amendments to provide a clear and specific provision for payment of pre-deposit using the balance in the electronic credit ledger.

Clarity in the definition of OIDAR and Non-taxable online recipient

Under GST laws, foreign suppliers of OIDAR services to non-registered Indian recipients are required to obtain registration, regardless of their turnover, and pay IGST on such supplies. Examples of OIDAR services include online gaming, e-books, and online movies. The definition of OIDAR in GST laws is broad enough to include any service whose delivery is mediated by information technology over the internet.

This has led to disputes about whether certain services, such as those provided by foreign crypto exchanges, fall under the scope of this definition. To clarify this, it is expected that the Finance Bill of 2023 will provide more clarity on which services are covered under the scope of this definition. This would significantly reduce ongoing litigation about disputed services, providing certainty for businesses and authorities.

The writers are Indirect-tax experts, Taxmann (@taxmannindia). Views expressed are personal.

