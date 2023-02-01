Budget 2023: Waiver of import duty, customs on capex for manufacture of Li-ion batteries a welcome step

We are at crossroads, again. The year 2023 is an important one. We are alone amongst large economies to provide growth and returns, along with an amenable regulatory and capital markets regime that can attract foreign capital.

One can safely expect the fluid dynamics of capital flow to carve wide and deep channels of capital flows towards India, aided in no small part by the glacial melt of capital holding reallocation in the US and other Western institutions. But in a rising interest rate environment, that capital is hungrier (and more discerning) than it has been anytime this century.

Now, more than ever is the time to be aggressive in seeking that capital for growing our strengths onshore. Despite the valuation bust over the last year, there remains massive headroom for growth available in India.

Funding limited to few sectors

While the Indian VC landscape is vociferous, the truth is that we are funding but a minute fraction of the startups that have the potential to deliver returns. And a bulk of that funding is going toward a few sectors that are buoyed by the Indian consumption story. There too, the bulk of Bharat consumption still lies untapped.

Early-stage aversion to riskier sectors-manufacturing, supply chains, deep tech, biotech, drones, battery tech, electric vehicles, and the like is largely a function of the lack of venture capital funds dedicated to these spaces. This is where the government could- and must- step in with tectonic force to reroute the flow of capital towards sectors that we know will not only deliver returns in the long term but be of critical strategic import for the nation.

Some Budget proposals heartening

It is encouraging to see some of the moves announced by the finance minister in today’s Budget: the waiver of import duty and customs on capex for manufacturing Li-ion batters alone is a welcome step. Capex-related waivers provide a long-term boon to the economy: by encouraging the establishment of new manufacturing capabilities, they have the ability to create an ecosystem that can thrive for decades and seed other manufacturing and related capabilities around it.

Such moves facilitate the creation of hardware hubs that are resilient in the long term and that in turn allow for expanding outward to other forms of tech hardware manufacturing and ultimately to building our deep-tech muscle.

But we mustn’t stop at batteries. There is a tremendous opportunity for us to expand upwards into the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosphere. Our EV production capacity is still nascent, and I can’t help but wonder if providing sops to international manufacturers, who are much more mature at this point, wouldn’t benefit India. After all, JV-based entries of foreign giants have led to some of the most amazing technological transformations in India in the past decade, and we mustn’t let the EV boom pass us waiting for home-grown miracles.

The extension of waivers today on custom duties for certain parts used in television and phone manufacturing is also rather encouraging. Manufacturing- in all forms- must receive the deepest attention possible, and it is encouraging that the green shoots that are beginning to sprout in these industries are getting the room to grow that they need.

One can hope that successes in these industries encourage the government to open up other tech manufacturing sectors to such sops and that over time. This is critical. All nations have a pathway to manufacturing supremacy: they start as assemblers, and soon enough, dominate as innovators. China is the closest example, and there is nothing stopping India from getting there too.

Nothing, that is, except the availability of both debt and equity capital to fund the companies taking these leaps of faith.

Government successfully seeds tech boom

The government has had massive success in seeding India’s tech boom with its fund-of-fund approach – both SIDBI and SRI, and the announcement today of an Agri fund adds to that arsenal.

We need a dedicated FoF that seeds tech manufacturing and deep-tech startups and provides them with growth and later-stage capital. As noted at the beginning of this piece, international capital is seeking opportunities for growth in India, and will surely follow. All we need to do is show the pathway through certain government-led initiatives.

Let’s see what Budget 2024 has to offer.

The writer is the Managing Director of Bexley Advisors – a boutique investment bank. He tweets @sinha_u. Views expressed are personal.

