Budget 2023-24 gives a big boost to skill development, digital technology

In the recent Budget, the finance minister increased funding for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rs 89,155 crore this year, which is an increase of Rs 2,954.35 crore from last year. Although the overall spending against GDP would still be less than what was expected, it is good that the government has increased the healthcare budget a little.

Addresses shortage of nursing staff

The focus of this Budget on healthcare has been on skill development – one of the most prudent areas compared to the demand and supply gap currently faced in the country. The announcement to start 157 nursing colleges alongside existing medical colleges, the Union Budget 2023–24 addresses one of the major problems the healthcare industry is now experiencing— a shortage of nursing staff.

As per data, India will need at least 4.2 million additional qualified nurses by 2024 to care for its anticipated population of over 1.44 billion, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate released last year. Currently, there are just 1.7 nurses for every 10,000 people, which is well below the WHO recommendation of 4 nurses for every 10,000 people.

Dedicated centres of excellence for AI

Medical education in India will undergo a quantum jump in terms of the number of competent professionals with the introduction of multidisciplinary medical device courses and the establishment of dedicated centres of excellence for AI. The establishment of centres of excellence in artificial intelligence for industries like healthcare will guarantee that the nation begins developing tech-based solutions domestically. This would promote innovation in the nation even more and ensure that India’s health tech industry grows quickly.

Investments in medical, paramedical units needed

The government should make more investments in human capital development by starting more medical and paramedical institutions in a PPP model.

The programmes like PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and the provision of insurance coverage for 44.6 crore people, help the underprivileged who sometimes have to forgo their life savings for the treatment of their loved ones. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), which aims to reform healthcare in the nation, has several components, but more funding is required to accelerate adoption.

Developing telemedicine service

The Unified Health ID for the entire population will help the data to be transferred seamlessly and with better coordination. There has to be a focus on developing telemedicine services, especially in rural and tribal areas to make healthcare accessible to the marginalized population.

The emphasis on pharmaceutical and medical device research and innovation can significantly boost domestic production and will make India a leading procurement location for drugs and medical equipment.

Strengthening digital healthcare infrastructure

The healthcare industry will benefit from the steps announced to strengthen the digital healthcare infrastructure. The new initiative to support R&D in the pharmaceutical industry through the centre of excellence in medical technology is the right step.

As the nation works to recover from the pandemic’s consequences, investments in digital health platforms are needed, as is the creation of a flexible health infrastructure that can serve all socioeconomic levels. There is a need to develop a more robust health infrastructure and medical facilities, especially for those living in rural and low-income areas.

The sector’s overarching drive, though, is absent in the delivery of healthcare. In order to fill the holes in the market, we hoped for an increase in the budget allotted to the sector. To satisfy the growing demand, there will continue to be a need for additional hospitals and healthcare facilities in suburban and rural areas. I sincerely hope that the government will continue to focus more on PPPs to address this.

Funds needed for small nursing homes

One of the most important requirements which has not been met is the viability gap funding for the development of hospitals in the suburban and rural areas. While insurance coverage is available to marginalised people, there are no facilities available for them to get the required treatment in and around and they have to travel to the cities. If funds are made available for the small nursing homes and hospitals in the rural and suburban areas to upgrade to delivering tertiary care, there will be treatment available close by thereby saving lives and serving the population more effectively.

The writer is Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare. Views expressed are personal.