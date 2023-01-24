Budget 2023-24 Expectation: Healthcare Industry demands tax breaks and support to innovation

The Indian Healthcare Sector requires a comprehensive sector development programme to foster private sector investment and the development of requisite infrastructure. There is also a need to drive digitisation in the healthcare sector and formulate a roadmap towards universal healthcare.

Cohesive efforts will have to be taken by the private and public sectors towards building a “Healthy India”.

The Government of India allocated around Rs 86,200 Cr to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in the Union Budget 2022-23, a 16.5 per cent increase over the previous year. It is expected that in the Budget of 2023, the Finance Minister will take it a notch higher.

Therefore, the healthcare expenditure done by the government should increase as a percentage of GDP. Currently, the government is spending under 1.2-13% of the GDP, which must be raised by many folds.

Tax breaks for preventive healthcare

In the budget for 2023, the government should increase the health checkup deduction limit from Rs 5,000 to Rs15,000 for a family to encourage citizens to get preventive health checks. For example, a preventative dental checkup can help dentists catch ailments earlier and avoid lengthy procedures such as root canals.

Fostering innovation

India is a land of innovation, and in the 2023 budget, the government must take steps to foster and reward innovation. More funds should be allocated to research and development and affordable quality-assured medicines.

As a country, we need to promote preventive healthcare. While the industry is looking at overcoming this challenge, steps should be taken to inculcate the best health practices. Getting periodic health checkups and preventive measures can go a long way in ensuring better health for all.

The author is the CEO, Illusion Dental Lab & Illusion Aligners. Views are personal.

