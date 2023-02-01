Budget 2023-24 Expectation: Government should invest in skilling to address mismatch with job market requirements

With a growing population and a rapidly changing economy, we must invest in our youth’s skills and education to ensure a more productive workforce and a more inclusive and equitable society.

Challenge of skills mismatch in India

One of the major challenges facing India today is the mismatch between our young professionals’ skills and the job market requirements. Young Indians often find themselves out of jobs or in jobs far from their qualifications as the industry skill requirement is yet to align with academic curriculums. Individuals need to take responsibility by investing in skill development and training programs to ensure relevance when entering the job market. Professionals need constant upgrades across proficiencies to unlock their full potential, making them indispensable resources.

Importance of investing in skilling and education

Investing in the skilling and education of our youth is important for their futures and the country’s future. A skilled workforce is essential for economic growth and development. It is a key factor in creating a more inclusive and equitable society. A well-educated and skilled population attracts foreign investment and can help boost the economy.

Government’s role in bridging the skills gap

The government needs to take urgent steps to address the skills gap by increasing funding and resources for skilling and education programs. This should include partnerships with the private sector to bridge the skills gap creating a quality talent pipeline for employment. The government should also focus on providing quality education and training to people from all socio-economic backgrounds, regardless of their location or income level. This can be achieved through programs such as the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Skill India Mission.

Partnerships with private sector

To bridge the skills gap and create quality employment opportunities, the government should also focus on building partnerships with the private sector. The private sector has the resources and expertise to provide training and education relevant to the job market. It can also help create job opportunities for skilled workers. The government should also encourage mid-sized and small businesses to invest in skill development and training programs for their employees’ providing incentives for them to accelerate. One way to do this is by providing tax breaks or credits for companies that invest in employee training and development. Additionally, the government can establish grant programs for small and medium-sized businesses to invest in employee skill development and training programs. This will not only help create a more skilled workforce but also help companies improve their productivity and competitiveness. The government could also provide subsidies for the cost of training programs, thereby reducing the financial burden on businesses.

Need for inclusive education and skilling

To truly build a productive and inclusive workforce, we must invest in the education and skilling of all young Indians, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds. Corporate and academic partnerships can play a crucial role in building a productive and inclusive workforce by investing in the education and skilling of all young Indians. A significant allocation of the 2023-2024 education budget to initiatives such as public-private partnerships, collaborations between industries and educational institutions, financial aid and scholarships for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and setting up skill development centres across the geography can help this endeavour.

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2023-2024, the government must take a comprehensive and inclusive approach to invest in the skilling and education of our youth. The government should increase funding and resources for skilling and education programs and focus on building partnerships with the private sector to bridge the skills gap and create quality employment opportunities for all. This is the only way to ensure a more productive workforce and a more inclusive and equitable society.

The writer is Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services. He tweets @RobinBhowmik @manipalskills. Views expressed are personal.

