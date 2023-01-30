Budget 2023-24 Expectation: Boost startups and native technologies across the country

In the past seven years, the Indian startup ecosystem has seen a phenomenal rise, growing from 452 in 2016 to 84,000 in 2022. During the same period, it generated employment for over 8.6 lakh Indians. Today, the Indian startup ecosystem is the third-largest globally, building visibility on the world map. With a score of promotive initiatives and policy measures, the Indian Government created a conducive ecosystem for the sector to grow.

On to the growth mindset

With confidence and a growth mindset instilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, startups in the country have closely focused on both – business and technology innovation. This is key to identifying gaps, and leveraging new-age technologies and innovative solutions.

Startups are delivering a host of new services at a pace faster and at a price point lower, than many others (can or could). To do so, most startups are either leveraging technologies to support their businesses or are in the process of evolving cost-effective tech solutions. Therefore, an increase in Research and Development (R&D), innovation, and native technologies are vital for sustained growth.

A period of strong headwinds

Businesses around the world have been facing strong headwinds post-pandemic. Repeated COVID waves continue to disrupt different parts of the world. The broken supply chain has drastically impacted economies worldwide. Initially, the post-pandemic challenges were seen as an opportunity by investors, which led to a year of the highest investments in India. However, owing to macroeconomic factors, even that has died down in the recent past, further adding barriers for start-ups to flourish. Furthermore, international geopolitics, climate change, and global trade challenges are affecting businesses unfavourably.

Consequently, startups are among the worst hit. A recent PwC report highlighted that startup funding, at $2.7 billion, has been the lowest in 2022 compared to the previous two fiscal years, causing major cash-flow management issues in the sector. Recent Gartner projections reveal IT spending by Indian businesses may just grow by 2.6 per cent in 2023. The demand for public Cloud services would also see a staggering 35 per cent decline in growth.

Budget 2023 can minimise the impact of headwinds

The Budget 2023 presents immense opportunities to minimise the impact of these headwinds. Following are a few Budget recommendations for the Finance Minister to enable a sustainable growth pathway for the sector.

Incentivize Indian startups and native technologies

Promoting policy measures and dedicated fund allocation for identifying and incentivising Indian startups, especially those manufacturing in India or are invested in either leveraging or developing native product technologies. It will boost the local economy and strengthen the ecosystem for technology start-ups invested in R&D.

Startups are pillars of innovation and knowledge centres, which can become strong allies of the government, in the journey to achieving a $3 trillion-dollar digital economy. However, startups neither have a foot in the door nor the wherewithal to create it for themselves.

Strict tender norms make it an unequal playing field for new enterprises to navigate. Introducing relaxed tender norms, and developing and promoting platforms to improve two-way accessibility between government and start-ups, could be among a few of the policy-level initiatives required to create a conducive growth environment.

Bridge the digital divide

As per TRAI, internet penetration in the urban population is over 100 per cent while it is only around 37 per cent among the rural population. A digital divide is apparent. Reducing tax or cost of IT technology goods will be a step towards helping startups and tech companies to innovate and develop cost-effective solutions leading to accessibility and affordability of the same. Another way would be to ensure equitable access to network connectivity by bringing a fiscal policy that supports decentralization of the Cloud network, promotes edge and hyperlocal cloud technologies, and explores innovative content and services delivery systems.

Encourage fiscal measures

Currently, startups who got incorporated before 1 April, 2023, can receive tax deductions under 80-IAC. This benefit should be extended for those being incorporated in the next five years. Section 68 of the IT Act seeking information on the income sources of investors to the satisfaction of tax officials disincentivises investors from supporting startups. The section could be relooked at and possibly rationalized.

The threshold for identifying the ‘beneficial owner’ in Press Note 3 (introduced in 2020 with regard to FDI) needs clarification. Owing to the ambiguity in its meaning, many foreign investors are seeking government approval, which adds to the delay in investment and extension of deal timelines. Another important step to attract FDI would be to give a budgetary push for research and innovation, build R&D capabilities in India and instill stronger trust in global investors.

Promote data economy

The industry is awaiting the new IT Bill. It is hopeful that the new bill will have financial provisions and regulations for establishing content delivery networks, interconnects exchanges, and data centres in the country.

Over the next two decades and a half, the long-term success of the startup sector will be critical for India to emerge as a thriving economy. A timely supportive fiscal intervention now would go a long way in strengthening the startup growth story.

The writer is co-Founder & CEO, Sugarbox (@SugarboxN)- Hyperlocal cloud platform. He tweets @rohitparanjpe. Views expressed are personal.

