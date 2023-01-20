New Delhi: It’s been over ten months since the war in Ukraine started, and yet there is no sign of the end to the violence which has seen hundreds die, both civilians and soldiers, and heavy destruction of key Ukrainian infrastructure. Since the conflict on the ground started, a lot has been said about how it was Russia’s expansionist policy that set off the war but little, if any, has been told about what led to the war in the first place. Benjamin Abelow’s recently launched book How The West Brought War To Ukraine supplies the context that seems to be lost on most of us.

Abelow moves through the last three decades since the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the subsequent developments that led to the present conflict which today is unfolding as a war in front of us.

The United States, which has pinned the war to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s hunger for land, Abelow argues, is also to blame for the war, if not entirely. The US and NATO, despite the assurances given to Russian leaders after the Soviet Union’s demise, although only in words and not in formally signed treaties, have since moved at least around 1,000 miles towards Russia, all the way to Estonia. Not only this, but the West (US and NATO) has thrown out of the window most treaties meant to ensure peace in the region, and taken up opportunities to assume a dominant position vis-a-vis Moscow as and wherever it could.

West expanding into Russia’s backyard

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1990, the West led by the US assured then-Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO won’t even expand into what had been until then East Germany before German integration, let alone into the countries of eastern Europe, some of which were either part of the Soviet Union before its collapse or in its sphere of influence. No such formal treaties were, however, signed to cement the assurances.

“A cascade of assurances about Soviet security were given throughout the process of German unification in 1990 and on into 1991”, Abelow quotes an analysis by the National Security Archive of George Washington University, where declassified documents are posted as saying. Within a few years, however, NATO expansion was on the road towards Russia’s borders.

Although not formal treaties, the analysis tells the assurances were part of written exchanges between the Western and Russian leaders.

“Subsequent Soviet and Russian complaints about being misled about NATO expansion,” the analysis said were, “founded in written contemporaneous memoranda at highest levels of Western governments”.

In 1999, during NATO’s first expansion after the Soviet Union collapsed, three East European countries; Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland were added to the US-led alliance.

In 2004, NATO brought in some other countries from East Europe including Estonia, which shares a border with Russia.

Within over a decade since the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO had moved right up to Russia’s borders.

And then, in 2008 in what was called the Bucharest Memorandum, NATO announced its intentions to admit Georgia and Ukraine, two former constituents of the Soviet Union.

In what can now be called a warning of what was in the offing because of NATO expansion into Russia’s backyard, just four months after the announcement, in August 2008 Russia invaded Georgia. The pretext of the invasion was settling things in South Ossetia (an autonomous province in Georgia with separatist intentions), where the Georgian military – funded, armed, and trained by the US — had launched an assault. South Ossetia shares both border and close ties with Russia.

Pertinent here is to also mention that just days before the Russian army walked into Georgia, the US had conducted a military exercise in Georgia.

Making the threat potent

The US did not only push for just getting more East European countries on board NATO but also unilaterally withdrew from treaties that called for both countries to not place weapons in close geographical proximity to each other.

In 2002, the US withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile treaty signed in 1972, which called for limitations on Anti-Ballistic Missile systems used to defend against ballistic missiles-delivered nuclear weapons.

In 2006, the US then put into operation an AMB site in Romania. Though it said that it was only for defence, the Mark 41 Aegis launchers the ABM system uses can accept nuclear-tipped weapons like Tomahawk missiles with a range of 1500 miles. From Romania, it can strike deep into Russia and can carry hydrogen bomb warheads up to 150 kilotons, roughly ten times the atomic bomb used in Hiroshima.

A similar site is under construction in Poland and is expected to be operational soon. Each of the sites can accommodate 24 Tomahawk missiles, providing the US with 48 of these to launch into Russia from a very close range.

NATO, in 2020, conducted a live training exercise in Estonia just 70 miles from Russia’s border using missiles with ranges up to 185 miles. In 2021, NATO again fired 24 rockets to simulate an attack deep inside Russia.

However, despite the offensive potential of the weapons used, NATO maintained that these were exercises just defensive.

These are but a few of the reasons Abelow systematically puts in the context for the war in Ukraine.

Critics in the west had throughout called out the crossing of red lines in US policy in East Europe, some of whom are extensively quoted in the book, but were not paid heed to.

Abelow poses an interesting question: How will Western policymakers, now in a war that is moving dangerously towards an unmitigated disaster, will get out of this problem of their own making? In the answer to that query is the future of the world, indeed of all humanity.

Book: How the West Brought War To Ukraine

Author: Benjamin Abelow

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.