As Imran Khan's PTI loses steam, Pakistan Army and civilian leadership turn their focus on fledgling economy

A month after the violent demonstrations that broke out in Pakistan because of the arrest of former prime minister and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party Imran Khan on 9 May the Pakistan Army has decisively demonstrated that it will never tolerate any challenge to its authority. It has also ruthlessly shown to its own people that it will crush anyone who targets its cherished symbols including those dedicated to its martyrs. And, in the weeks following the May 9 protests it has especially chastened all those who thought the PTI under Imran Khan had acquired a place in the hearts and minds of a very large section of the people who will be willing to take on the army in a sustained manner.

There is no doubt that there was substantial support for Imran Khan especially in the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. It is also true that there was some disenchantment against the army. This is shown by the very fact that PTI sympathisers targeted army installations in many cities and desecrated martyrs memorials. However, it is one matter to undertake a single day of demonstrations and protests and quite another to do so in a sustained manner over a period of time so that the army comes under pressure. That clearly neither PTI leaders nor its supporters have been willing to do. There is also no evidence or even an indication that they wish to undertake such a process in the future.

There was a great deal of chatter among Pakistan watchers as well as among some political observers in Pakistan itself that Imran Khan had become popular with the soldiery and junior and sections of middle-level officers of the army. This well may be true for no army can ever be fully insulated from its social milieu. Besides, there is groupism in the Pakistan Army as in other institutions. This too is not a phenomenon which is unique to Pakistan and its army.

The question which requires scrutiny when the health and functioning of an institution is being considered is this: has groupism in the senior levels of an institution reached a stage in which, ultimately, loyalty to the group takes precedence over loyalty to the institution. If the answer is that loyalty to the group will prevail and the institution will be allowed to decay then obviously the institution suffers, often fatally. In the Pakistan Army, as yet, while there may be grave differences of opinion in its top echelons and groups and even coteries may form, the loyalty to the army, as an institution, has finally always prevailed over that for groups. Further, if one or two of the generals show recalcitrance then the others gather around the army chief and ensure that the ‘offending’ generals are sidelined.

These traditions of the army were once again made clear to all in the manner in which the institution dealt with Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghanni who was the Lahore Corps Commander on 9 May. Along with his family he was present in his official residence, which once belonged to the country’s founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah and therefore is a place of reverence for the army. Ghanni allowed the demonstrators to come into the residence and ransack it. It is also rumoured that he had in advance shown dissent on some issues towards the Army Headquarters, which in effect, meant the army chief. Hence, while the army, in my view, wanted a degree of violent protests to occur to turn some sections of public opinion which was in favour of Imran Khan against him it did not want them to go to the extent of ransacking Jinnah House. Ghanni was obviously found guilty of mishandling the situation and immediately transferred and stripped of his command.

In any event army chief General Asim Munir is in full control of his institution. There are reports of many officers being court martialed for showing dissent but the army has put a cloak over it. Contrary to precedent it also did not announce Lt Gen Ghanni’s transfer and the appointment of a successor. Thus, clearly there was some groupism but when the army was challenged as an institution it rallied, as it always does, around the chief. This was publicly and decisively demonstrated on 7 June when General Munir convened an army formation commanders conference. The army statement on the 9 May events which was issued after the conference deserves to be quoted in detail for it shows the generals’ intentions and has an obvious bearing on the country’s future.

It noted: “The forum while condemning the 9th May Black Day incidents in the strictest sense reiterated their firm resolve that desecrators of Shuhada Monuments, Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan. In this regard, efforts to create distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage Human Rights Violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences. It has been further stressed that, while the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country. Forum also resolved that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands”.

The senior army leadership has made it abundantly and publicly clear that it will now pursue the PTI leadership and all those who participated in the demonstrations against it. It has equally made it clear to the judiciary, which in any event is a divided house, that it will not accept its intervention in this process. The judges may gave bail to some PTI leaders like Shireen Mazari who was rearrested four times after being given bail in some cases. She and some other voluble PTI leaders like Fawad Chaudhary saw the writing on the wall and have left the PTI. Many others have followed them. The PTI number two Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released on bail and met Imran Khan a few days ago but the party has made no announcement of what transpired during the meeting. It would not be wrong to assess that the PTI is shellshocked and many leaders are looking for greener pastures. What seems certain is that Imran Khan will get so entangled in court cases that he will not be allowed to contest the next elections.

It is also clear by now that despite the best efforts of Supreme Court led faction of Omar Ata Bandial elections to the Punjab and KP assemblies will not be held any time soon. It has been announced that national elections will be held in October but there is really no certainty that they will be so held. Once Bandial retires in September this year the courts may allow a one-time amendment of the Constitution for the National Assembly’s term to be extended. This is admittedly in the realm of speculation but there are so many imponderables that nothing can be said with certainty about Pakistan’s political evolution over the remaining part of this year or, even into the next, except that it will be decided from behind the scenes by General Asim Munir.

Meanwhile the country’s economic situation continues to be in grave difficulty and yet the budget which was recently presented by the PDM government has provided a raise in the army’s allocation. What is new now though is that finance minister has talked about the possibility of seeking the restructuring of bilateral debt even as the IMF has not cleared the next tranche. Deep down though the Pakistan Army and the civilian leadership remains convinced that Pakistan will not be allowed to economically slip into a Sri Lanka, leave alone, Afghanistan like situation because no country wants public chaos in a country of 240 million people and which has nuclear weapons.

The writer is a former Indian diplomat who served as India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and as secretary, the Ministry of External Affairs. Views expressed are personal.

