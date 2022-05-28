NCB recently gave a clean chit to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in drugs case for which he spent 25 days in jail.

When on October 2, Aryan Khan went partying with his friends, he had no idea he would not return home for the next twenty-five days. Those twenty-five days in custody have changed the 24-year old Khan’s life forever. Close friends of the family say he is no longer the same boy who had gone partying that fateful October night.

Aryan is quiet, withdrawn. He doesn’t play with his kid-brother AbRam any longer: the child is gone. Aryan is now grownup . He was forced to. He has not shared what he went through in the month-long stint in stink inside prison with anyone. Not even his mother. Shah Rukh and Gauri took a mutual decision to not ask their son any questions until he was ready to talk. So far Aryan has not spoken to his parents on the experience of being without basic amenities, dodging unwanted attention as celebrity kid and surviving on biscuits because the inhouse food disturbs your stomach. And you really don’t want to go into the prison toilet until absolutely necessary.

Salman Khan had spoken about helping with better toilet facilities in prison after his own experience. Does he remember?

Even two days in an Indian jail changes you forever. It breaks your spirit. Indian jails are not meant to reform, they are meant to shatter the alleged offender's self-esteem forever. The experience is meant to make you feel like nothing.

A star son who was in jail, the same one as Aryan, confided in me about his experience. “I never spoke about it even to my parents. My bestfriend whom I share everything with …I’ve told him not to speak about that part of my life, not even in passing. I just want to wipe it out completely from my memory,” the star-kids’ voice shook with relived trauma. Nobody knows what happened to Aryan in prison. Or how much it has damaged him.

And now they say he was innocent. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday cleared Aryan Khan’s name in the drug-abuse case for which he is currently out on bail. The anti-drugs agency has filed a 6,000-page charge sheet naming 14 accused after drugs were found on a cruise ship off Mumbai last year. Aryan Khan, who had been arrested following the raids, has not been named as an accused.

So is that it? Is the Khan family supposed to move on? Forget what happened? I am afraid it’s not that simple. The sheer vindictiveness of the whole exercise – the arrest and subsequent incarceration happened within hours –demonstrates a clear misuse of the legal machinery.

Shah Rukh Khan who has never publicly spoken about what the family went through, apparently told a friend, “If this can happen to us, imagine what other less privileged people go through.”

He is right. There are young people like Aryan Khan languishing in jail for years, wondering what wrong they did. A lot of the young “privileged” boys are in jail because after years of living together when they decided to separate from their girlfriends, these ladies decided that they were being raped all these years.

Shah Rukh cannot do anything for his son beyond standing by him for anything he needs. Aryan is undergoing therapy. He is still to process what he has gone through. For now, he has set the experience aside.

Shah Rukh is apparently planning a massive legal counter-defence against those responsible for Aryan’s Kafkaesque confinement. But there is something else Shah Rukh Khan can do. Initiate free legal support for children of Aryan’s age who are locked away for being at the wrong party or not being at the right party and who can’t afford the legal fees.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

