Ariha Shah case: Disturbing story of a baby who needs India’s love and care

Children are a gift from god; this is a belief that drives a typical Indian mindset. This explains why a new-born in India is treated like a princess with doting grandmothers putting multiple tikas and bracelets on her to protect her from the evil eye. But in complete contrast to how babies are treated in India, there is an unfortunate story of a toddler, Ariha Shah, who is currently in the custody of the German state and has been placed under foster care.

This two-and-a-half-year-old baby was born to an Indian couple, Bhavesh Shah and Dhara Shah, who had gone to Germany in 2018 for professional reasons. After a series of injuries that had surfaced on the child, this baby was placed in foster care for the first time in 2021. Since then she has been under foster care, with parents’ appeal to be granted her custody rejected as recently as this week.

To be fair, the German state was right to the extent of intervening in the matter. The child has been through a very traumatic experience in the first seven months of her life as also noted by a German court. In April 2021, she suffered a fractured skull which according to the court is not the result of a ‘single event’ as claimed by her parents but result of ‘multiple blunt force impact’ as per the forensic medical report. Her parents were issued a clearance report after this where they promised to be more careful with the child. However, in September 2021 another more grievous injury surfaced on the child in the form of a vaginal injury for which a remedial surgery procedure was also performed.

As per the affidavit submitted by her grandparents who were visiting the family at that time, the injury was the result of an ‘accident’. It states that the grandmother was checking the baby’s vaginal area to verify an astrologer’s prediction when accidentally her private parts got penetrated. The forensic report has refuted the accidental angle and what’s more disturbing is that similar penetrations were also observed the next day as well. Clearly, something is completely amiss in this case.

According to the parents, the court has handed them down an unfair decision as it has refused to consider the expert medical evidence as submitted by them to the court. But according to the court, both her parents are responsible for the injuries with one parent covering for the lies of the other. In such a scenario, it has refused to grant the child’s custody to either of them and has placed the child in foster care.

The state in Germany has taken a clear stand that the “best interests of the child are at risk” and it has ruled that parents can’t be awarded custody in order to avert any further harm to the child. Now the fact is that any baby found with such grievous injuries would naturally raise a lot of suspicion. The very affidavit filed to term the injury as an accident is also deeply problematic. Nothing justifies examination of a baby’s private parts on the basis of predictions from astrologers! Relatives often pitch in with the most ridiculous suggestions but aren’t parents supposed to watch out for the child’s interests?

But amid all the legal tangles and whodunit chase, a crucial fact is being overlooked. For all practical purposes, that child belongs to Indian parents who are not in Germany anymore. They are settled in India and most likely if fate wouldn’t have had it otherwise, the child would also be living in India, in her own socio-cultural milieu where she can bond with people of her country and culture. It is in recognition of this fact, that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has reached out to the German authorities to grant the child’s custody to India. The child is an Indian national and deserves to be raised in India and not in foster care in Germany. She has had a turbulent past already and the foster care would only lead to more discomfort for her. In India, she will at least have access to people of her own cultural, religious and linguistic background.

Germany should consider returning Ariha back to India, which has a robust child protection system. India is more than capable of providing this child the care that she truly needs.

The author is a PhD from the Department of International Relations, South Asian University. She writes on India’s foreign policy. Views expressed are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.