All the nations want global respect, the bigger the nation the more respect is needed

No, the Chinese Dream is not the name of a restaurant. It’s a national ideology, or rather a national goal of our huge neighbour. And it was only logical that, these days, discussions on the subject are all over Russia. After all, we are now parting with American (or generally Western) dream, so why not have a good, hard look at the alternatives.

“We all want your opinion on the subject of that Chinese Dream, so why don’t you join us” – that was the call of a friend from the Moscow Evening Daily, often gathering people for a popular online chat. The speakers were a mix, some of them professional Sinologists, others knew nothing about China, but were asking very good questions precisely for that reason.

I was astonished to learn, during that conversation, that the students of at least 16 universities in Russia were writing graduation papers on the subject. Publications in a lot of serious local academic journals are mulling the same question, and there are some fresh Doctors of Politology, able to distinguish the smallest shades of the same Chinese Dream. And then there are several tiny neo-Communist parties where the members are holding seminars, trying to prove that China’s brand of Communism is the proper example to follow after the demise of its Russian brand.

And that’s not all. The attendees listed several Russian books, published on the subject. One of them invited me to yet another conference, called The Russian Dream, but China was meant to be an obvious starter for a talk.

All in all, the Chinese Dream is currently touching a lot of local hearts and minds. But exactly what is that dream, far as our public is concerned?

Even the experts differ on that. What we have here is a case of a group of the blind people trying to describe an elephant, when some of them only feel the tail and, hence, say that an elephant is a kind of a long rope, etc. So, I thought, why not make things simple, avoiding the lengthy quoting of exceptionally dull documents from Beijing?

It’s small wonder that the Chinese ideologues are writing longer and longer treatises, aimed at squeezing everything thinkable into a programme of achieving the national goals. As a result, whatever China does fits into that programme. So let’s reduce all that babble into a small kernel.

First, they want back. Back into the times when China was if not the #1 superpower of the world, then one of 2-3 such powers. That was so in the 1st century BC, when there were two huge empires in Eurasia, namely China and Rome, and the Great Silk Route connected them. There were other similar eras, when China was (probably) the biggest economy in the world, and nobody was even thinking about conquering it. Europe of the colonialists was still far away and weak, while the equally great Mughal Empire had enough land and populace to be content with what it possessed.

Second, and exactly why would a nation yearn for the ancient era? Because that was a special era, when China, and every Chinese too, were respected for belonging to a great nation. Simply speaking, every Chinese today looks for global respect as a manifestation of his/her security, as in “nobody will dare rob us”. That’s the Chinese Dream in a nutshell, far as I’m concerned.

So what’s so special in that? How about the Indian Dream, or Russian Dream, or Nepalese or Bruneian Dream – can they be basically different? We, all of us, are able to remember the bad times, when we, as nations and as individuals, were looked down upon and not respected enough, while having our prosperity siphoned off by foreign players (aided by locals, as it usually happens).

The difference is only in size. Nobody expects Nepal or Brunei to impose their national dreams on any other nation. But we tend to think that the bigger the nation, the more global respect it may demand.

We all are only exiting the era, when first the British Empire had subjugated 40 per cent of the world, exporting its moral, religious and other values, habits and standards everywhere. Then Russia (the Soviet Union) attempted the same — oh, yes, that’s what we did. Then America tried to follow suit, on a global scale. All failed, but what if China is so drunk with hubris that it would try to succeed where others could not?

That, essentially, what my colleagues were saying during the mentioned showdown. And you cannot blame them for it, since there is a lot of grim and bearded Russian ideologists recalling the (very short) periods in our history, when “no gun in Europe could fire without Russia’s permission”. What if someone in China, one day, will be dumb enough to forbid everyone in the world to fire their guns?

Then, there is a question of “strategic dependence”. The political animals are telling us that Russia (India, etc.) does not want to become China’s junior partner, at best we may be an equal one. But economic independence seems to be a very elusive dream in the modern world. Just look at two nations, the US and China, both deciding to end “strategic dependence” on each other in chips, that is, semiconductors. The "CHIPS for America” act, ready to become a law, says that you have to spend 250 billion dollars to re-create that industry on American soil, and ban relevant export and import to China. But then, most of the buyers of such products are still in Asia, China included. So who will need these independent American chips?

The ordinary, non-political people in Russia are saying: we don’t want anyone to tell us, even gently and politely, how to eat our rice, with chopsticks or hands. Especially noting the fact that Russians are not much of rice-eaters anyway. And that’s, currently, is our Russian dream in a nutshell.

But, in any case, you cannot stop a nation from dreaming away.

Dmitry Kosyrev is a columnist for the Russian State agency website ria.ru, as well as for other publications.

