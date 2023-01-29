Alcoholism: In the bar, in the Car, it's gone too far

“Alcoholism is the disease of more.”

— Caroline Kapp

Alcohol, one of the most basic to-dos on every other teenager’s bucket list, seemingly qualifies one as an “adult”. Drinking is undeniably one of the most profound forms of modern socialisation, but what we forget is that the line between casual drinking and alcoholism as a ‘disease’ is extremely hazy. ‘Disease’ would sound like an exaggeration, but it indeed is one, a disease wherein the need to consume alcohol occupies as fundamental a position, as do food, water and oxygen to stay alive. Not everyone who consumes alcohol necessarily turns into an alcoholic, but it must be a discussion to be had nonetheless.

Alcoholism as a disease is progressive in nature, encapsulated by biostatistician, physiologist and alcohol researcher E Morton Jellinek who devised the Four Stage Model of Alcoholism.

The first stage or the pre-alcoholic stage describes how drinking for socialisation (social drinking) and drinking in an experimental fashion sets a foundation for alcoholism. Drinking among teenagers and adolescents serves as a means to establish and “show off” their new found youth and autonomy. Teenage drinking is a surging problem with the increasing ease of accessibility, the first door that pulls people into the whirlpool of the alcoholic realm. Most people who consume alcohol begin and tend to remain under this category. Nothing of serious concern at this point. The tipping point, however, is when social drinking transforms into drinking as a coping mechanism, as a roof to seek shelter under, from the constant showers of stressors we come across in our daily lives. With biologically predetermined physiological tolerance levels, much cannot be done to change an individual’s alcohol metabolising capacity. The real problem begins when the individuals start losing their grip on their psychological fortress turning the want into a raging need.

This raging need naturally gives rise to behaviours that seek to satisfy it, pushing the individual into the second or the Prodromal phase of the said model. It is characterised by blackouts, preoccupation with alcohol, and guilt overconsumption, all of which we frequently witness in diverse media forms. The ‘tolerance’ mentioned earlier, is a state wherein the person in question builds up resistance to the effects of alcohol and therefore must consume increasingly higher amounts to produce the same kind of ‘high’. In the end, it is not the alcohol that is addictive, but rather the effects that it has on one’s mood, emotions and perceptual experiences. This increase in the tolerance ‘bar’ comes from engagement in a consistent drinking pattern known as ‘binge drinking’. Binge drinking is operationally defined as the consumption of 4+ drinks in a span of 2 hours for men, and 3+ drinks in 2 hours for women. Owing to structural biological differences between the two sexes, the way alcohol is metabolised and processed by their bodies is different too.

The third and fourth stages are known as the crucial and chronic phases, characterised by withdrawal symptoms, loss of control and tolerance, hallucinations and severe impediments in social and educational/ professional life. A major aspect of alcoholism that continues to remain unaddressed at large is the telescoping effect seen in women. The telescoping effect essentially entails the particularly pronounced effects and rapid progression of alcoholism among women users. Despite women beginning to use alcohol at a lesser intensity than men initially do, the escalation seen in women is a lot faster. It might seem unlikely, because after all, ‘female alcoholics’ does not seem to be a plausible reality at all; all alcoholics are invariably perceived to be men, which is obviously false.

Viewing alcoholism from a gendered lens, women are subjected to significantly higher social pressures which directly affect their drinking behaviour. Strict body and beauty standards place women in tight compartments, which translates to the fact that women do not consume as many accompanying snacks with their drinks as men, stemming from the fear of putting on extra inches on the belly and being branded unfavourably in society. Additionally, while men do opt for more ‘macho’ alcohol choices such as whiskey, they tend to sip their drinks slowly, in contrast to women, who although opt for lighter drinks such as wine, tend to gulp their drinks down. Prolonged periods of alcohol consumption are very starkly visible, but even more so for women, as alcohol promotes the growth of breast cells, thus directly correlating amounts of alcohol consumption with breast cancer.

The hardest part of dealing with an alcoholic is the denial and co-dependency that comes along with the other overt drinking behaviours. The denial is such that it clouds their judgement of their own actions in order to fulfil the urge to drink. We are all aware of the violence, lying, cheating and other rash behaviours that take place in a sloshed state, and can prove to be dangerous for those not even involved in a particular circumstance. The denial can be countered by confrontation with proof in the form of pictures and videos, giving them a glimpse of their drunken side. This confrontation must, however, be executed in a state of sobriety, because reasoning with a drunk person is akin to explaining Ohm’s Law of resistance to an elementary school child.

Having countered the denial might hopefully lead the affected individual to at least take up the desire to give up on alcohol. What makes alcoholism such a challenging problem to tackle is that even after the false mirror of denial has been shattered, and the alcoholic consciously realises how damaging it is, unless they are helped out of it, it is very hard to pull themselves out of the ditch. The co-dependency that develops, manifests in overly passive and caretaking ways that negatively impact the relationships in their lives. It is shown in idol worship, worship of people (especially children), putting one’s own needs at a lower priority while being excessively preoccupied with others’ needs.

The media paints a frighteningly different picture of alcoholics, and no matter how inspiring and easy it may seem to overcome through rehabilitation remedies, the reality is dull and grey, taking an immense amount of work to get over. Unless the psychological aspects are addressed alongside the physiological symptoms, it is superficial and equivalent to giving an ibuprofen tablet to someone grieving at a funeral.

Alcohol is of a feline nature, it makes its way into our lives ever so silently and brings misfortune in the disguise of pleasure. In the bar, or in the car, remember not to take it too far.

The author is a multi-faceted student and an avid commentator on various topical issues. Views expressed are personal.

