Akhil Vaani | Best ten fiction books of the year 2022

The task of attempting to shortlist the best books is a fraught and dangerous enterprise. The obstacles are many. As I proceed on the unenviable task, I begin with two of the principal problems facing any such attempt–

The first is the sheer number of titles published every year. No one truly knows the exact number of books published annually. Ever since Johannes Gutenberg’s printing press arrived in 1440 there has been mushroom growth in book publishing. And since the arrival of digital printing and self-publishing of books in recent decades the numbers have gone over the roof.

An UNESCO estimate puts the number of new titles added to the shelf around the world annually at 2.2 million and the number of copies of books per annum at more than 5000 million.

In 2010, a project by Google estimated the number of book titles in circulation at 129,864,880 in 2010. If I add that 264 million new titles published in 12 years since then, the average estimate of number of titles in 2022 is mind boggling 156,264,880 without counting e-books, audiobooks or books without an ISBN.

How does one pick the best books of a century, decade or the year from such a maze?

Two, how can one select the best books without reading competing titles. How many books even a voracious reader can read annually. On an average, I finish reading one book a day, still my count of books read in a year does not cross 365, though in addition I also read around 5000 book reviews a year.

Despite the limitations of the humongous exercise I have undertaken, I still try the impossible task of squaring a circle. Here is my list of 10 best fiction books of 2022.

Here I go with my favourites-

FICTIONS

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Author: Gabrielle Zevin

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” is engrossing and captivating, delightful, and immensely absorbing tenth novel of Gabrielle Zevin, the New York times best-selling author of “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry.” The book published in July 2022 instantly turned an international best seller. It is one of those can’t-put-down page turner book, whose story resonates and stays with the reader long after the finishing the last page of the final chapter

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow weave a riveting narrative around three brilliant kids from Harvard and MIT- Sadie who is Jewish and Sam and Marx who are mixed-race Asian Americans. The protagonists team up to create and produce a video game company with a belief that together they can make something great together, and their first game, about a child lost in a storm, becomes a big hit.

Zevin’s incredible book is timely in post Covid-19, an uncertain tentative world where connection is what we crave and where hope is in short supply.

At one level, indubitably, it is an irresistibly fresh unpretentious novel about the glories, ecstasies, glorious uncertainties and agonies of being young, creative, and determined to make a mark on the world.

But the story that ultimately will stick with the reader is the story of love, loyalty and non-carnal connections, one of how powerful, deeper and rewarding platonic platonic love can be than romance. It is an incredible celebration of the narratives, through video games and life connections, that reinforces again and again and again, just how central the connection really is to human life. Through Sam and Sadie’s journey of life and love and into the imagined worlds of their games, the author takes readers through the most powerful love story interwoven in recent decades.

Sadie and Sam first met and bonded over a shared love of video games as children, but they drifted apart and discovered them again after re-finding each other while in college at a subway platform.

And then blossoms a life story of love, friendship, success and sacrifice side by side of their love for video games. And what a love-story the reader is transported into, the romantic to the core but hardly romance, despite Sam’s obvious but untold true longing for Sadie. Towards the end of the novel, Sadie tells Sam, ‘theirs has been a bond far greater than the physical attraction’. She says-“Lovers are common, while true collaborators in this life are rare.”

I am not a video game enthusiast. I have never played one. But as I traversed the three-decade story of friendship, love and loyalty despite misunderstandings, mistakes, and mishaps of Sam Masur and Sadie Green from Massachusetts to California, I got absorbed into a contemporary “Love Story”, a modern version of the 1970 classic “Love Story” of Erich Segal.

A novel of the genre of “Tomorrow, Tomorrow and Tomorrow” comes once in decades

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Author: Shehan Karunatilaka

In this captivating, magical and realist satire, the protagonist Maali Almeida who is a self-described “photographer, gambler, slut” after his death wakes up in the afterworld and barely has a week to decipher how, why and who killed him. Set during the murderous mayhem of the Sri Lanka Tamil-Sinhalese civil war, the novel is a captivating read with climatic end. And when Maali Almeida finally tracks down his murderer, he has the ultimate realisation of life- “every death is significant, even when every life appears not to be.”

Published first as Chats with the Dead in the Indian subcontinent, this once in a century book, is the second novel by Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka ( first being Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew).

It is also the winner of the 2022 Booker Prize.

Neil MacGregor, this year chair of judges for this Booker, says about the novel “It is a metaphysical thriller, an afterlife noir that dissolves boundaries not simply of various genres, however of life and demise, physique, and spirit, east and west. It is an entirely serious philosophical romp that takes the reader to ’the world’s dark heart’ — the murderous horrors of civil war Sri Lanka. And once there, the reader also discovers tenderness and beauty, the love and loyalty, and the pursuit of an ideal that justifies every human life”.

The Furrows, Author: Namwali Serpelljj

A riveting tour de force “The Furrows”, the brilliant and impressionistic second novel (The first was the Old Drift) by the Zambian born American author Namwali Serpel leaves the reader breathless where one cannot help but soak in the grief of the main protagonist Cassandra, a young woman Cassandra who is grief stricken ever since younger brother, Wayne, drowned at the beach when Cassandra was 12 and Wayne 7. The tragedy gets compounded as Wayne’s body is never found.

With unparalleled dexterity, Serpell navigates through the emotions Cassandra and her parents encounter ever since. Cassandra is perpetually in therapy. Her mother is fixated in the delusion, Wayne did not die and would return one day. The story gets complex when Cassandra’s father leaves them for new life and the greener pasture.

Cassandra relives the disappearance of Wayne repeatedly, through the pages and the chapters and she is unable to fathom and make sense of her loss. She keeps drowning and drowning in the cesspool of sadness and grief in multiple shocking twists and turns, making the novel a searing, searching and unforgettable story.

Then the story takes a detour when Cassandra meets an enigmatic man who reminds her of her brother and with whom she develops an intimate relationship.

That story of how Wayne vanished and whether or not he actually drowns, and the associated grief of Cassandra keeps the reader attuned to her loss and grief which makes the narrative both heartfelt and dizzying, negotiating how to ride out the unbearable waves of grief. The grief of Cassandra is so visceral that the reader is forced to mourn with her.

Checkout 19, Author: Claire-Louise Bennett

Checkout 19 the second novel by Claire Louise Bennet is a vivid and mesmerising journey through the small traumas and triumphs that define us whether readers or writers, as human beings with emotions. As her exuberant and inventive first book “Pond,” every sentence of the second novel of Bennet moves lyrically in rhythm. The texture of her prose is engaging and strangely intimate, as at every page and chapter she is right there talking to the reader.

And as her first work “Pond” used the daily tasks to enter the mind of the protagonist, in the Checkout 19 the unnamed protagonist a quiet working-class woman uses books, and the narrative is very loosely appearing to be a fictional autobiography by reading. And her narrator is not only a reader and word freak, but, unsurprisingly, also a writer.

And she writes-

“Certain written words are alive, active, living- they are entirely in the present, the same as you. In fact, it feels as if they are being written as you read them, that your eyes upon the page are perhaps even making them appear, in any case, certain sentences do not feel in the least bit separate from you or from the moment in time when you are reading them. You feel they would not exist without you seeing them. Like they would not exist without you. And isn’t the opposite true too – that the pages you read bring you to life?”

At one point of the book, the protagonist poignantly tells that she will not read books by women who died by suicide because “I think it is very likely that I will one day kill myself and if I do I want it to be all my own idea.”

As the readers follow the unnamed narrator through her tale, one taken into the world of books, and the reading of them, in what is a piece of autofiction.

For me, for whom reading, and creativity are always life changing, the book zings its way deep into my soul and I am unable to pigeonhole it into a specific genre. It is one of a type, and a must-read book if you enjoy literature and think writing really matters.

Young Mungo, Author: Douglas Stuart

Douglas Stuart, winner of the 2020 Booker Prize for his novel “Shuggie Bain”, comes up with its follow up, his second novel “Young Mungo”. Its protagonist Mungo, 15-year-old and the youngest of three children with an alcoholic mother and little prospect of escape, is trapped in the 20th century working class Glasgow set in the economic ruin of the city after Margaret Thatcher’ of 20th-century reign.

“Young Mungo,” presents the visceral journey of the impossible carnal love between two adolescent boys Mungo and slightly older James — former a Protestant and he later a Catholic.

It depicts a special vulnerability in the queerness of confused mind of adolescent Mungo trying to make sense of his sexuality along with his budding romance and impossible first love with James in a love affair that crosses religious boundaries in a city that is split violently along sectarian lines

The depiction of a tale of romantic and sexual awakening of Mungo for James, punctuated by horrific violence is so compelling and real for the 21st century readers, that at the same time it would compel a reader depending upon his/her own disposition to either cradle or crush Mungo. In any case the book is so crushing and weeper that it sucks a reader deep into its dark cavern.

The unnatural love of two young boys in an era, when the homosexuality was officially dubbed a psychiatric illness, faces unfathomable hostility in a hostile culture demanding conformity to norms. It forces them to hide their true selves, continuously rattled with the constant threat of accidental discovery of their unacceptable love to society where both boys are told, amply and colourfully, to man up.

Mungo and James are forced to traverse a dangerous life that faces an uncertain future unsure whether their love can survive this unimaginably hostile environment.

The portrayal by Stuart, with his rhythmic prose and scintillating rich dialogue delivery is captivating in a novel where Mungo and James in their boyish carnal love of extremity must dangerously navigate two of the powerful taboos: that men should be violently heterosexual, and that Protestants should not mix with Catholics.

Douglas Stuart with his gorgeous writing proved beyond measure that if his first novel “Shuggie Bain” announced him as a novelist of great promise, his second ‘Young Mungo’ confirms, he is an extraordinarily talented prodigious writer.

I find it both surprising and nauseating that his debut, “Shuggie Bain,” was rejected by dozens of publishers before Grove Atlantic finally recognized the manuscript’s genius and went on to win the Booker Prize in 2020, propelling Stuart to worldwide fame.

Kololo Hill, Author: Neema Shah

Neema Shah’s evocative debut novel is set amidst the turmoil of the expulsion of Ugandan Asians by Idi Amin. It transports us back to Uganda of 1972, immediately before Idi Amin decreed that all Asians must leave.

He thundered: “The Asians came to Uganda to build the railway; the railway is finished – they must leave now. I will give them ninety days to pack up and go. Asians have milked the cow but did not feed it.”

When this heart wrenching and devastating decree was announced Asha and Pran and Pran’s mother Jaya, must leave everything they have ever known for a new life in Britain. And in their last weeks in Uganda the family must face tough decisions. The government and soldiers are not trustworthy, homes and dukans are looted and seized and they are prohibited from taking anything beyond what little they can carry. Their money and jewellery are seized by the soldiers. The family is forced to suffer extraordinary emotionally wrenching traumas and they are forced to leave everything that belonged to them.

This personal story by an author whose roots lie in East Africa, captures the deep insight into a very troubled recent history where lakhs were tortured and booted out of their life and surroundings by a mad dictator. Neema Shah brilliantly captures the emotional complexity of protagonists of her novel, the complex social structure of Idi Amin’s Uganda and the uncertainty in which life of an uprooted family was changed overnight and how it shattered their otherwise family compact.

Kololo Hill is a sad story but is riveting, compelling and fascinating to read. It is also researched

Tomb of Sand, Author: Geetanjali Shree

Geetanjali Shree’s Ret Samadhi, translated into English as Tomb of Sand (Penguin, 2022) by Daisy Rockwell has already created its place in the literary world by becoming the first South Asian novel to win the International Booker Prize. It makes Geetanjali the first Hindi writer to win the coveted prize and get discovered by the world at the age of 65 though she has been writing for about years, and Tomb of Sand aka Ret Samadhi is her fifth novel.

“Tomb of the Sand” is the story of an eighty-year-old Indian woman who slips into catatonic depression after the death of her husband, and miraculously resurfaces to gain a new lease on life and with steely determination to fly in the face of convention – including striking up a friendship with a transgender person – confusing her bohemian daughter, who is used to thinking of herself as the more ‘modern’ of the two.

To her family’s consternation, Ma insists on travelling to Pakistan, simultaneously confronting the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition, and re-evaluating what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman, a feminist. She travels to Lahore, where she lived as a girl, and then to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, where she goes looking for her ex-husband, Anwar. She is known as Ma throughout, but in the final pages reclaims her true identity in the arms of her first love and becomes Anwar-Chanda.

Rather than respond to tragedy with seriousness, Geetanjali Shree’s playful tone and exuberant wordplay results in a book that is engaging, funny, and utterly original, at the same time as being an urgent and timely protest against the destructive impact of borders and boundaries, whether between religions, countries, or genders. Read the book review here.

The Candy House, Author: Jennifer Egan

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning A Visit From the Goon Squad) is the genre-bending sequel to A Visit from the Goon Squad which follows literally the same structure. It is funny, penetrating, light and buoyant, still impactful and unputdownable.

It is also full of tweetable quotes.

The story begins with Bix Bouton, a social media mogul, creator of the company Mandala. The story takes place in the past and present, as Bix rises to fame and as he dreams up his new product, Own Your Unconsciousness, which lets users upload their memories into an archive accessible to all other users.

What an amazing act of sci-fiction of imagining a technology that allows users to “externalise” their memories and to access a digitised collective unconscious. Each chapter of the book presents a separate perspective but selected from a group of interconnected characters and dovetails in it how technology can supplant real-life experience.

Candy House dazzling and deceptively easy book centering around characters whose lives have all intersected at one point also tells the tale of love, human connection and privacy and where the big technology enmeshes in its small crises of individual characters like a former boy wondering desperate for his next brainstorm, a teenage girl agonizing over her social status, a recovering drug addict who attempted suicide

The Maid, Author: Nita Prose

Not to be confused with the memoir Maid by Stephanie Land, Maid by Nita Prose is a murder mystery novel, with its setting in a five-star hotel, from the perspective of the maid who finds the body.

Molly Gray, the Maid, struggles with social skills and misreads the intentions of others. It was her gran who till her death would interpret the world for Molly, codifying it into simple rules that she could understand, decipher and live by but after her death twenty-five-year Molly was left alone to navigate life as a hotel maid.

Molly was a proud maid, with an obsession for cleaning and proper etiquette and did her job to perfection at the Regency Grand Hotel.

Then her life is turned upside down and upended when one day she lands in the suite of wealthy and infamous Charles Black, finds the suite in complete chaos and Black lying dead in his bed. And Molly becomes the main suspect of the police from where she has the unenvious task to untangle her

Fortunately, many friend Molly did not know they existed combine with her in operations search to find clues who killed Mr. Black—but the key question remains will they ever be able to locate the killer before it was too late for Molly to prove her innocence.

I will not puncture the inquisitiveness of readers whether the murder mystery was solved or not.

All This Could Be Different, Author: Sarah Thankam Mathews

This Sarah Thankam debut poignant and illuminating tender novel is set in the wake of the Great Recession and is indubitably a coming-of-age novel that is an honest portrait of how alluring it is to hide from oneself in the process of finding oneself.

Sneha protagonist of the novel is a 22-year-old aloof Indian immigrant girl whose parents returned to India from US when she was a teen. Sneha alone in the US after completing her college lands at Milwaukee in a boring job of a consultant-in-training for a large manufacturer, a job she hates and despises thoroughly and takes an unusually unusual decision- “in her own words, to be a slut.”

Perfectly imperfect Sneha has contagious carnal queer desires, she is also an incorrigible liar whose mistakes are of astronomical proportions. Soon after landing in Milwaukee, she launches a hunt on online dating apps for other queer women and finds success in the form of a philosophy student Antigone Clay, but her real true torrid affair starts with a charming older white dancer Marina.

The relationship takes Sneha on a dangerous path that brings to fore her hidden challenges due to abandonment by parents and extraordinary difficulties she faced in America as a girl of colour.

Soon Sneha lands in all sorts of existential crisis including precarious finances and threat by her land to evict her on filmy ground where her old college friend Thomas comes to her rescue.

Though the novel has a compelling and gripping visceral romantic thread to it, all this could be different eventually, in real sense is a love letter to the role that friendships play in times of crisis, as Sneha must reluctantly accept how deeply she needs her old friends to survive in a treacherous world.

Akhileshwar Sahay is a Multidisciplinary Thought Leader and Impact Consultant. Sahay considers him a voracious reader and rookie book reviewer. He resided in Sri Lanka during closing Years of Sri Lanka ethnic conflict.

