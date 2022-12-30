Akhil Vaani | Best 12 non fiction books of the year 2022

Selecting the best non fiction books of any particular year out of the enormous literature produced by the virtue of human ingenuity is a tedious task. But here are we presenting before you a carefully selected dozen of non fiction books that celebrate human passion to inquire and aspire.

The Song of the Cell- An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Author: Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee

“The Song of the Cell- An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human” (November 2022) is the third and the most magnificent of the books by oncologist, scientist, researcher, and Indian American author Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, the Pulitzer Prize winning author of “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer” (his first book) and The New York Times best seller “The Gene: An Intimate History” (his second book)

“The Song of the Cell” is lyrical and capacious, expansive, and evocative in which Mukherjee in his own indomitable style to the discovery of human undertaking of Cells.

Mukherjee profiles the cell, the building block of life. All organisms, including humans, are made of these ‘elementary particles’ and these autonomous living units — tissues, organs, organs systems — that enable a body to perform a variety of functions from immunity, reproduction, repair to rejuvenation. More importantly, Mukherjee also narrates what happens when cells become dysfunctional and how that precipitates the malfunctioning of the body.

Mukherjee next us takes on the tour de force of how the discovery of cells and the reframing of human body as a cellular ecosystem is bringing tectonic shift in the realm of biology, genetics, and medicine and how it has already heralded the birth of a new kind of medicine based on the therapeutic manipulations of cells. And what hope this brings to treat an array of illnesses- a hip fracture, a cardiac arrest, Alzheimer’s, lung cancer, AIDs, kidney failure, arthritis, COVID and Depression – illnesses that are results of cells or systems of cells functioning abnormally.

Even if advances in medicine do not interest you, if you are a lay man, and new humans and advances on the frontiers of cellular medicines are not your forte, you will find “The Cell of the Song” captivating music to your ears. It is a must, must and must read.

“Rich with Mukherjee’s revelatory and exhilarating stories of scientists, doctors, and the patients whose lives may be saved by their work, The Song of the Cell explores what it means to be human.”

This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown, Author: Taylor Harris

The book “The Boy We Made” by essayist Tayler Harris is a rare account of a mother’s quest to find the genetic answers to her son’s mysterious ailments.

In her stunning debut piece, which simultaneously weaves a medical mystery, is a love story, a parenting memoir, and a tale of the survival where she embarks on the journey to seek the diagnosis for her 22 months young son’s mysterious systems but is left to battle the systemic racism in American health care system, while she simultaneously battles with her own anxiety disorder.

And Harris stands tall throughout the book despite the inexplicable trauma and non-diagnosis of her son’s mystery illness.

Make no mistake, “The Boy We Made” is an extraordinarily poignant and heart wrenching true story of surviving the unexpected.

It all starts when Harris’s sweet-natured 22-month-old boy, Tophs, starts showing multiple inexplicable symptoms—including hypoglycemia, developmental delays, and speech and language difficulties—these yank her down to inexplicable lifelong anxiety disorder

And what tough luck she is handed- distressingly evasive explanations about sons’ illnesses from doctors despite a battery of tests and lots of blames attributed on her motherhood (“She is a Black mother in a… country, built for whites ”). Harris and her husband are never provided with a definitive diagnosis of their son’s illness. Nonetheless Harris shows exemplary courage, staying power and love and acceptance of her sons’ conditions.

Interwoven in the book is Harris’s acute understanding of how science and genetics can unlock a vital medical finding as surely as they can seem confounding along the way. She and her husband consent to testing as a way of gaining clues to Toph’s condition, in the process uncovering potentially lifesaving information about Harris’s own genetic makeup, which she finds she shares with other family members.

But there is no end to the litany of woes of Tophs. He by and large remains a mysterious case whose growing medical files feature unsatisfying or partial findings from multiple corners, including from a developmental paediatrician, a cardiologist, an endocrinologist and a gastroenterologist.

Despite no respite coming from the medical science, how endearing and prophetic are her words – “This is the cycle with Tophs,” she explains, “the ebb and flow of mothering a gift unknown. He’s going to be okay; I tell myself; it’s just the way that I don’t know.”

The Light We Carry-Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Author: Michelle Obama

In “The Light We Carry”, the sequel coming within four years of her memoir “becoming”, Michelle Obama, the First Lady of Memoirs, opens a frank dialogue with readers about the multiple life sapping questions we face. She opens the various toolboxes, her own habits she has used in her own life to overcome obstacles and presents as possible ways to help readers navigate through their own doubts, difficulties, fears, anxieties and life sapping questions.

There may be no tidy solutions or pithy answers to life’s big challenges, but Michelle Obama believes that we can all locate and lean on a set of tools to help us better navigate change and remain steady within flux.

In a three–part book with ten meaningful chapters – starting with “the power of small” and “Decoding Fear” and ending with the “Armour We Wear” and “Going High” Obama provides many practical tips for readers that have worked for her.

Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflection on change, challenges and power including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

With trademark humour, candour and compassion she also explores issues connected to race, gender and visibility encouraging readers to work through fears, find strength in community and live with boldness.

“Her unmistakable of Obama is message is when we are able to recognize our own light, wee become empowered to use it”

Desperate Remedies: Psychiatry and the Mysteries of Mental Illness, Author: Andrew Skull

Andrew Scull the preeminent researcher of the history of Madness (mental illness as some insist) and its nostrum the discipline of psychiatry and is the Distinguished Professor of sociology at the University of California. He is author of acclaimed books like “Madness in Civilization – A Cultural History of Insanity, from the Bible to Freud, from the Madhouse to Modern Medicine” (2017) and “Psychiatry and Its Discontents” (2019) . His most recent work in the distinguished tradition is “Desperate Remedies – Psychiatry’s Troubled Quest to Cure Mental Illness” (2022) .

Madness has been there in society for more than two millenniums. Rather, it is as old as society itself.

It has only been for the last two hundred years that the disturbances of the mind- the sort of things that have long been called madness- have been studied by the medical profession. Skull starts with hat mental illness- some insist- is an illness like any other, whose origins can be identified, and which can be cured.

And Skull asks the motherhood question- “But is this true”?

In this masterful account of psychiatry’s quest to understand and treat everything from anxiety to psychosis, Scull, undoubtedly the most incisive and the provocative thinker writing about psychiatry today, sheds light on its tumultuous past. Desperate remedies bring together a galaxy of mind doctors from the world working in and out of institutional settings, psychologists and psychoanalysts, neurologists and cognitive behaviour therapists, social reformers and advocates of mental hygiene, as well patients and their families desperate for relief.

Skull begins with the birth of the asylum in the reformist zeal of the 1930s and carries us through to the latest drug trials and genetic studies. He carefully constructs the rise and fall of state-run mental hospitals to explain why the mentally ill are largely on streets now and how so many of those whose bodies were experimented on so often were women.

In his compelling closing chapters, Skull reveals how drug companies expanded their reach to treat a growing catalogue of ills, leading to an epidemic of ever prescribing while deliberately concealing the debilitating side effects.

Carefully researched and compulsively readable, Desperate Remedies is a definitive account of the world’s long battle with mental illness that challenges us to rethink our deepest assumptions of who we are, how we think and what we feel.

In the balance, desperate remedies is a riveting chronicle of faulty science, false promises, arrogance, greed and shocking disregard for the wellbeing of patients suffering from mental disorders. An eloquent, meticulously documented, clear eyes call for introspection, reboot and change. Though not the best read for aspiring and those who consider them expert psychiatrists but is a must read for those psychiatrists who have conscience and who want to see psychiatry become a vehicle of change.

The Impossible City, Author: Karen Cheung

“The Impossible City: A Hong Kong Memoir,” by Karen Cheung is a blend of memoir and reportage which shows how Hong Kong is changing for the worse buckled under the pressure from Mainland China and its authoritarian crackdown. This is a love letter to the city, but it’s one that is free of romanticised illusion and frank about its failings. The author speaks powerfully for a desperate generation of young Hong Kong residents’ conscious that their home city has lost what made it home.

The Invisible Kingdom, Author: Meghan O’Rourke

“The Invisible Kingdom- Reimagining Chronic Illness” by Yale Review editor Meghan O’Rourke’s heart wrenching and thoroughly researched exploration of the pain and confusion that many of us suffering from often incurable, and often “invisible”chronic illnesses go through in our quest to have our critical health issues taken seriously by the medical establishment—and, often, the world at large.

“I got sick the way Hemingway says you go broke: ‘gradually and then suddenly,’” O’Rourke writes in The Invisible Kingdom, describing how her decades-long struggle with chronic autoimmune disease began. In the late nineties, O’Rourke began suffering symptoms ranging from rashes to crushing fatigue. When she visited doctors seeking treatment, she became an unwilling citizen of a shadow world, where chronic illness sufferers are dismissed by medical world specialists and alienated from their lives.

In this memorable and elegant fusion of memoir, reporting, and cultural history, O’Rourke traces the development of modern Western medicine and charts out its limitations and advocates for a much-needed community-centric healthcare model that treats patients as people, not parts.

The Invisible Kingdom is a book in which the protagonist after long fights of navigating the complex medical world, eventually gets diagnosed with late-stage Lyme disease, has the power to move mountains.

A Brief History of Equality, Author: Thomas Piketty

Piketty, an economist and the author of perhaps the most surprising best seller in recent memory (the 800-plus page “Capital in the Twenty-First Century”), in his latest book “The Brief History of Equality” asserts that “In the long term, the march toward equality is very clear,” and “Piketty insists he really want to insist on that.”

The world’s leading economist of inequality in his latest book presents a short but sweeping and surprisingly optimistic history of human progress toward equality despite crises, disasters, and backsliding. He reminds us in this surprisingly powerful new work, that the grand sweep of history gives us reasons to be optimistic. Over the centuries, Piketty shows, we have been moving toward greater equality.

Nicholas Lehmann, says in his review of the book in the New York Times “An opportunity for readers to see Piketty bring his larger argument about the origins of inequality and his program for fighting it into high relief.”

Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, Author: Rachel Aviv

Rachel Aviv, the staff writer of The New Yorker in 1988 aged six was hospitalised for “failure to eat,” becoming America’s youngest hospitalised patient of anorexia. In this debut book, “Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us” Rachel explores several cases, including her own experience as a toddler patient of mental illness, and assesses the stories people tell themselves about their mental disorders.

In an impossible task, she explores the life and minds of mentally ill, the psychic outliners, at the outer edges of human experience, where language fails to explain the traumas of the mind.

The book opens with Aviv being hospitalised at age six for anorexia — with stories of other tough cases, including a Brahman woman diagnosed with schizophrenia, a nephrologist who ran a successful dialysis business until he was institutionalised with depression and an incarcerated mother vying for her children’s forgiveness after recovering from psychosis

As her review Rhoda Feng writes about the power narratives of Rachel: “in withholding judgement and letting her subjects speak for themselves, Aviv grants them the dignity that society has so often denied.”

“Indubitably, in her seminal work Rachel offers a ground-breaking exploration of mental illness and the mind, through a series of portraits that illuminate the connections between identity and diagnosis”

Aviv’s subject is what we talk about when we talk about mental illness—and the mystery of our hard-wired personal identity and poses the fundamental questions about how we understand ourselves in periods of crisis and distress

Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Author: Brené Brown

In the book “Atlas of the Heart,” author and researcher Brené Brown takes us on the journey along a road not travelled so far by mapping the human heart itself by exploring eighty-seven of the emotions and experiences that make truly meaningful life for us humans. As she maps the necessary skills and an actionable framework for meaningful connection, Brown eloquently provides us with the language and tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances—a universe where we can share and steward the stories of our bravest and most heartbreaking moments with one another in a way that builds connection.

Brown’s proficiency with science and storytelling has put her at the centre of the cultural conversation for years. She says it all herself, “I want this book to be an atlas for all of us, because I believe that, with an adventurous heart and the right maps, we can travel anywhere and never fear losing ourselves.”

An Immense World, Author: Ed Yong

“An Immense World” by Ed Yong, the Pulitzer Prize winning author of “I Contain Multitudes” and a science writer for the Atlantic, is an extraordinary eye-opening survey of the animals’ kingdom through their own perceptions.

Yong writes “every animal is enclosed within its own unique sensory bubble, its own “perceptual world.”

Yong’s tour of animals covers sensors of animals – vision, sound , and nociception, the tactile sense that sends danger signals.

He talks of senses outside the standard five of sight, touch, hear, smell and taste: two magnetic senses of sea turtles, electric fish generating currents to “sense their surroundings” as well as to communicate with each other.

Yong ends the exploration in the wild, with a warning against light and sound pollution, which can confuse and disturb animals’ lives, and cautions us humans that the “natural sensescapes” of the animal world must be preserved and restored.

“Ed Yong dives into the vast variety of animal senses with a seemingly endless supply of awe-inspiring facts and by describing other creatures’ senses enlarges our awe of William Blake’s ‘immense world of delight’”

Chemical Khichdi, Author: Aparna Piramal Raje

“Chemical Khichdi- How I Hacked My Mental Illness” (2022) by Oxford and Harvard Business School educated writer, author, columnist and educator ‘Aparna Piramal Raje’, a scion of the illustrious business family “Piramal’s”, is to my informed mind ( I have read most memoirs and self-help books for mind maladies ever published in the world), is indubitably, the most authentic memoir of lived experiences of Mental Illness (in her case 20 years with the Bipolar Disorder), ever written by a person of the Indian origin and of the genre of the best of the class of such books ever published globally.

“Chemical Khichdi” changes the narrative around mental illnesses and debunks the stigma one reader at a time

In Indian Subcontinent, where the mental illnesses continue to be shrouded in the deep-rooted societal stigma, Aparna not only provides tools to those accursed, how she manages her own life, career with the the mental illness but “Chemical Khichdi” also present it as the best self-help book, a must read for those in the subcontinent, who battle with varied mind maladies and their caregivers. Read: Review

The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom, Author: P. Sainath

In his extraordinary book, “The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom”, P. Sainath talks to many key participants in India’s freedom, men and women of extraordinary courage and grit, from different parts of the countries and belonging to different caste, class and religion but bound – “their love for the nation and their being largely unknown and un-feted foot soldiers of the freedom struggle. They are the unsung heroes despite their sacrifice for the independence of India”

With the youngest of them being ninety-,two and the oldest 104, their incredible stories begged to be told before they were lost to the world. Thank you P. Sainath.

Akhileshwar Sahay is a Multidisciplinary Thought Leader and Impact Consultant. Sahay considers him a voracious reader and rookie book reviewer. He resided in Sri Lanka during closing Years of Sri Lanka ethnic conflict. Sahay works as President (Advisory Services) in consultancy firm Barsyl. Views are of the writer and do not represent views of this publication or company where Sahay works.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.