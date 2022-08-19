Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee Pannu has opened to poor response at the box office.

The cancel culture and #BoycottBollywood trend have been giving a tough time to the Hindi film industry. The negativity on social has impacted the business of Bollywood biggies including Aamir Khan's recent release Laal Singh Chaddha, which was expected to end the dry spell at the box office.

While the debacle of LSC has shocked and disappointed trade experts, another Bollywood film has got affected due to the cancel culture. Yes, we are talking about Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa, which features Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The thriller film, which was low on buzz garnered immense negativity when Anurag Kashyap said during the promotions, “I am amused because I feel these trolls want to boycott everything. There is a trend of boycott culture in this country. Itne saare log bol rahe hai boycott karo films ko, phir bhi log jaa rahe hai movies dekhne (so many people are asking for a boycott and yet people are going to films). I just thought we should also be in the trend. The boycott culture is a joke and I thought I also want to be a part of the joke and feel important just like others."

While this statement of Anurag Kashyap completely backfired, Taapsee's comment added more fuel to the fire. Speaking how she see the Boycott Bollywood trend, the actress quoted, “Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan. I feel left out."

These statements of director and actor spread like wildfire on social media. Netizens trolled the duo and granted their wish by trending #BoycottDobaaraa on social media. In fact, this hashtag is still trending today and has affected the box office number to a great extent. The film has opened to a poor response and has already declared DOA at maximum locations.

Well, the trade experts are hoping that Vijay Deverakonda's Liger will end the rough patch at the box office and we are hopeful too.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.