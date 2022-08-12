The official collections of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are yet to be shared by the makers but early estimates are out, which are not up to the mark.

After a long wait and anticipation, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan released yesterday at the box office. The makers of both the films chose the auspicious slot of Raksha Bandhan (11 August) to cash on the festival day. The official collections of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are yet to be shared by the makers but early estimates are out, which are not up to the mark.

While the remake of Forrest Gump has earned around Rs 11 crore, Akshay Kumar's family drama has managed to rake in approximately Rs 8 crore on its first days at the ticket windows. Both the films have garnered mixed to negative reviews on social media and from the critics. However, the Aamir Khan starrer still has an edge over Raksha Bandhan as LSC marks the comeback of the megastar on the silver after nearly four years.

Both the films have not taken a promising start and the major reason behind this is the negativity about Bollywood films on social media. Although, we are expecting that the dry phase will soon end and Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will pick up from today and enjoy the advantage of extended weekend, which includes the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year and Janmashtami.

Both the films have open weeks ahead as the next Bollywood release Dobaaraa, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, which is releasing on 19 August, is currently low on buzz among the cinegoers. However, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan will face a solid screen crunch after the release of Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India biggie Liger, which is making a huge noise across the country.

Well, let's hope Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha ends the dry phase of Bollywood films at the box office.

