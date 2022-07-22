Vijay Deverakonda, the superstar from Tollywood, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Liger that will release in August 2022. Deverakonda was stunning in his simplicity, while Ranveer Singh amped up the proceedings with his energy, sense of humourand oomph.

With all the hype surrounding the hunky Vijay Deverakonda on Season 7 of Koffee with Karan, I jumped at the opportunity to see him in person on July 21 at the Mumbai launch of the Liger trailer. He came across as a grounded person, unaffected by the promotional buzz that can be overwhelming especially for someone venturing into a new zone. He is no stranger to fame and fans but Bollywood and Tollywood are not mirror images of each other.

I was charmed by his simplicity. He was dressed for comfort, not attention. A simple T-shirt, paired with drawstring cargo pants and slippers, made him look completely at ease as if stepping out for a leisurely brunch with a friend rather than a formal occasion to interact with journalist and fans. The fact that he studied till Class 10 at the Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi seems to have instilled in him a sense of equanimity.

The trailer launch was hosted at Cinepolis, a multiplex in the Andheri suburb of Mumbai. The actor, who plays a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter boxer in Liger, showed up on stage with his director Puri Jagannadh, and co-stars Ananya Panday and Vishu Reddy. The director too was in attendance along with producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Charmme Kaur. Reddy is also the executive producer. Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande, who have acted in the film, were conspicuous by their absence.

Deverakonda’s understated but confident presence was offset by chief guest Ranveer Singh, master of bling, who amped up the evening with his infectious energy. He is not part of the film but was at the launch to support the cast and crew. The decision to invite Singh was excellent because he knows how to play the crowd with his body language, oomph, sense of humour, and lack of inhibition. Singh teased Johar, suggesting that seeing Deverakonda in “knickers” on screen must have been a real turn-on for the filmmaker. Johar, who has been all praises for the film’s poster, where Deverakonda bares it all, with a strategically placed bouquet of roses, blushed in agreement. Calling Deverakonda “an object of lust”, Singh tried getting him to dance and to take off his shirt. Deverakonda had made up his mind not to give in. Singh took Deverakonda backstage, and they reappeared wearing each other’s clothes.

While actors Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor spoke of Deverakonda as “a cheese platter” on Koffee with Karan, the man clarified that he did not get to eat much while working on this film. He had to focus on getting his body in shape for the role in Liger. He had trainers from Thailand and Germany helping him with stunts. Singh teased him about his sense of fashion, saying that he was probably the only male star other than John Abraham to make chappals look sexy. Deverakonda reciprocated the warmth and affection. Will we get to see them together in a film? When Johar was asked the question, he said he would sign them in a heartbeat if they agreed to work with each other on a project. We will have to wait for that.

Speaking of his role in Liger, Deverakonda said, “I am playing a man who is physically very strong but he cannot even get an ‘I Love You’ out of his month. I have a stammer in the film. That added a whole different layer to the character, especially in terms of the humour.” This quote sounded like a red flag because characters who stammer have been used for comic relief in Indian films. In fact, in 2017, the Bengaluru-based Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing had launched an online petition to seek directions from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that characters who stammer are not depicted poorly.

Kaur revealed that Deverakonda’s mother, who lovingly calls him Chinnu, was quite worried about him working with professional boxer Mike Tyson in this film. She asked Kaur to take care of him so that he does not get injured. To assure her that everything was going on without any cause for concern, Kaur sent her “videos of Vijay and Tyson chilling together”. If you are wondering about the tagline “saala cross-breed”, the trailer makes it clear. Ramya Krishna, who plays Deverakonda’s mother in the film, says he is “born to a lion and a tiger”.

Panday did not speak much about her role. She plays the protagonist’s girlfriend in the film. Her mind was preoccupied with another trailer launch that took place in Hyderabad earlier on the same day. “It was like being at my own wedding. I was wearing a red saree, and people were throwing flower petals on us. It was the best experience of my life,” she said. Reddy plays Sanju, the antagonist. If Singh had asked Reddy to take off his shirt, he might have readily agreed considering that his all-blue outfit was meant to show off how toned he is.

Jagannadh, unlike Johar who was his usual flamboyant self, came across as a man of few words. Despite his own stature as a filmmaker, he opted to be humble, thanking Johar profusely for the opportunity to collaborate. “I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s masala films,” he said. Deverakonda added, “People have been working across industries for a long time. I look forward to a day when we don’t look at actors and filmmakers in terms of whether they are from the north or the south. We are all Indians. People who do not understand Telugu have given me so much love, even for films that have not done well in Telugu itself. I wanted to make a film they can enjoy in their own language.”

Liger was shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022.

Chintan Girish Modi is a Mumbai-based journalist who tweets @chintanwriting

