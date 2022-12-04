Yoga Sutras Simplified: Four key things you must do on a long working day

If you’ve kept up with the hectic levels of pre-pandemic times, ‘work from home’ was no picnic, that’s for sure. And now in some kind of uneasy disequilibrium, we have reached a state where we work really hard both at work and at home too.

All this comes with a price.

You know what that is.

Mental saturation, physical stress, cardiac issues, premature ageing. And a whole lot more. Things like the inability to concentrate, issues dealing with your temper, terse communication that is liable to be misinterpreted, that feeling of unable to keep running faster and faster on that treadmill powered by ambition, inadequacy and anxiety — it’s all pretty rough.

There’s got to be a way!

And there is! All of you have to do is speak to Patanjali!

Yes, he isn’t around in person, but his sagacious advice rings through the centuries beautifully. So, let’s see what he says. Here are four things you could easily do to take control of your life.

The first sign of a disturbed mind is erratic breath

That subtle but piercing insight should be your first crutch to grab on to. Catch yourself feeling stressed by learning to see if your breath has turned erratic. That’s when you tell yourself, slow down. Your mind is overloaded and you need to step back. Can you try?

Practice stillness

What? But I’m busy! And that’s precisely what it is. In Asana practice, the exhortation is actually not based on your flexibility. It is on whether you can stay in a state of tranquillity for a longer-than-normal period of time. That’s not hard to extrapolate to work life. After lunch, try to stay absolutely still on your chair for ten minutes. After the initial confusion and discomfort, you may enjoy enforced stillness with your eyes closed. And then you will notice your breath slows down and becomes even!

Find time to forward-bend and backward bend

What a strange piece of advice, you might think! Of course, in the ideal case, I’d recommend you spend a good hour doing asanas and pranayama. But we started with the premise that you are likely to have a very long and potentially exhausting day. So, I’m going to reduce available self-care time to about fifteen minutes. You certainly need to do some warm up exercises first. But then, you should arrest the possible stiffening of your back and hips by consciously exhaling and bending forward. Likewise, bend backwards. Do this a few times. Why? Because the spine is the storehouse of energy and you need to replenish it often. As you become conscious of your spine and possible stiffness, you will start feeling better as you synchronize these back-and-forth movements with your breathing. Do try!

Become an actor

Now what! Yes, for a few minutes, imagine that what you are seeing is one elaborate stage where everyone is performing just for you. You are a witness, nothing else and you must not engage. Observe the frantic hysteria of the world as everyone runs after their own chimeras, convinced of its criticality to happiness.

This simple exercise which you can do for just five or six minutes will bring about great relief. Perspectives will change and you will relax. The tough day suddenly seems quite manageable, quite enjoyable!

The above article is an edited extract from Vasudev Murthy’s new book, ‘Yoga Sutras Simplified’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.