Why Bollywood can’t make films like ‘Thank God’ & ‘Ram Setu’, and expect ‘acche din’ to come

Diwali festivities have come to an end. A box-office clash between two big-ticket releases that want to capitalise on the long weekend has just begun. The opponents are Indra Kumar’s comedy Thank God and Abhishek Sharma’s action drama Ram Setu. It is a battle for consumer eyeballs both want to win.

Thank God features Sidharth Malhotra as an unscrupulous real-estate tycoon perched precariously between life and death who must play a ‘game’. The outcome of this ‘game’ will decide whether he will rot in hell or live the rest of his life happily ever after. The individual who has asked him to play it is CG (Ajay Devgn), a modern-day version of the Hindu god Chitragupta who keeps a record of everyone’s actions and rewards or punishes according to karma.

The official remake of the Danish film Sorte Kugler, Thank God with its underlying message that emphasises the significance of human goodness might have been able to engage the viewer. But it fails in its objective because writers Aakash Kaushik and Madhur Sharma create few gut-busting moments. Jokes rarely land, in other words, while Malhotra is a complete misfit in the central role of the tycoon.

Released at a time when Hindi films struggle to attract viewers, Thank God’s chances of making a commercial impact are highly unlikely.

Ram Setu, an Akshay Kumar show, has a novel idea. An archaeologist (Kumar), who doesn’t believe in God, has a task in hand. He becomes the fall guy after saying that the underwater bridge Ram Setu is a natural phenomenon, not a man-made structure. Soon, he gets an opportunity to consolidate this theory. The story, based on a clash between the forces of scientific reasoning and faith, has interesting possibilities.

The film starts promisingly. For a while, it seems that writer-director Sharma will explore the theme with insight. The illusion fades rapidly. The outcome, the consequence of poor writing aimed at attracting audiences in the mass centres, is a heartbreaking disappointment.

Ram Setu has a trio consisting of the archaeologist, an environmental scientist and a likeable but mysterious person (Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev, respectively). They come across ‘evidence’ that gets discovered in no time. The archaeologist starts believing that the ‘setu’ is, indeed, a 7,000-year-old man-made underwater wonder. While his transformation is within the realms of possibility, the script makes it happen at the expense of logic.

Both are mediocre films

How can Thank God and Ram Setu hope to succeed while being mediocre offerings that can neither charm the average front-bencher nor appeal to the sensibility of the viewer who has far more exposure to good cinema than ever before?

Thank God’s director Indra Kumar was a significant commercial force of the 1990s who had helmed blockbusters like Dil, Beta, Raja and Ishq during that period. Kumar has also helmed mindless comedies of the Masti and Dhamaal variety and made them work. The filmmaker needed to try a subtle approach while ensuring that the script had more laughter-inducing possibilities to ensure that Thank God made the desired impact. He has failed.

Twenty per cent of Ram Setu is decent, but the rest of it is laughably absurd. Reports of Day 1 suggest that the film has started off reasonably well at the ticket counters, but only a minor miracle can make it a long-distance runner at the box office.

Commercial films with the right ingredients

A commercial success satisfies the average viewer. This was true before the Covid-19 pandemic assailed the world and transformed how we lead our lives. This will continue to be a fact as long as cinema exists and entertains us.

Consider Ayan Mukerji’s adventure fantasy Brahmastra: Part I – Shiva, a lavishly mounted film that fused elements from Indian mythology with those from Hollywood superhero flicks. Bollywood’s biggest success story of 2022, the spectacle managed to cast a spell on the viewer.

Prasanth Neel’s Kannada action drama, KGF: Chapter 2, showcased Yash as an old-fashioned dominant protagonist and packaged thrills so smartly that viewers seeking unadulterated excitement gravitated to the theatres to see the Hindi dubbed version.

SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action drama RRR was praised for NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s performances in particular, Rajamouli’s screenplay and direction, cinematography and VFX, among other things. (Incidentally, Ram Setu’s pathetic VFX has been widely and rightly criticised). RRR’s Hindi dubbed version was a blockbuster as well.

Viewers in the post-pandemic era need an excellent reason to watch a film. The odd mediocre film will spring a surprise in future as it now does, but the frequency of such occurrences will diminish. Gambling with ordinary stories and commercially unreliable stars cannot be the approach any longer. That’s a lesson Bollywood filmmakers must learn soon.

The author is a freelance writer. Views expressed are personal.

