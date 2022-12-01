Transformative role of technology in digital empowering retail space

It is no secret that technology is a ubiquitous part of our world today and is transforming nearly every sector of the global economy. Nowhere else is this change more evident than in the retail space where technology has played a pivotal role in keeping the sector alive by compelling brick and mortar retailers to adapt to newer technologies. Before we dive into what this new tech-enabled retail space looks like and what the future holds, it is important to understand the reasons behind this paradigm shift.

Even before the pandemic, there was a palpable shift in consumer preferences and expectations with the desire for hyper-personalised experiences growing across all aspects of retail. This was only exacerbated by the pandemic when consumers en-masse needed digital experiences to be at par with physical in-store experiences. Today, as we enter what is being termed the new normal, there is an increasing need to seamlessly merge both the physical and digital realms to give consumers the enhanced experience that they desire, and that only technology can deliver. For instance, recent surveys have shown that over 50% of customers want self-service and self-checkout kiosks in retail stores. Similarly, nearly 40% are sure that they plan on a mix of both online and in-person shopping in the future. [1] Hence, for retailers across the board, digital transformation has now become a necessity rather than an optional process.

Technology in retail today is much more than basic digitisation and having an app for customers to browse through products. In fact, it is going one step further and ensuring that retailers ensure maximum efficiency, optimise inventory, increase profits, and strengthen brand loyalty, all while ensuring customers have the best possible experience. Below are some of the technologies that are helping to make this possible.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality: Usually spoken about in the context of gaming, AR and VR are offering previously unthought-of experiences for retail customers. For example, augmented reality can let customers try on products and see how something looks on them without even visiting the store. Similarly, beauty brands can now allow customers to try on lipstick shades based on their skin tone, and home decor brands are helping customers to view furniture in their houses from a 3D perspective. Each and every one of these experiences is being enabled by technology that is helping retail to constantly evolve.

IoT: Similarly, the Internet of Things—a collection of interconnected physical devices that form a network to monitor, report, send and exchange data—has transformed supply chain management (SCM) and the world of retail. IoT is enabling retailers to not only track but also collect data more efficiently across point-of-sale (POS) leading to better supply chain and inventory management. Furthermore, IoT is also helping these same retailers to leverage this data to offer real-time product promotions that are based on behavioural insights. Whether it is Amazon using IoT to allow customers to reorder a product without even going to the website or Walmart implementing a cross-docking process into its distribution strategy that helped to reduce storage costs and subsequently offers lower prices to customers, technology such as IoT is revolutionising what retailers can do for their businesses and their customers.

Benefits of using technology in retail operations

According to a survey by IBM, nearly half of U.S. retailers plan to invest $1 billion or more in digital initiatives this year. These numbers are only expected to rise as more and more retailers begin to realise the positive effects of digitalisation on their top and bottom line.

Increased Efficiency: While leveraging technology to improve efficiency is common practice in most industries, it is especially true in the retail sector. Accenture's study shows that retailers that adopt digital innovations can save up to 30% of operating expenses annually. That means they can spend less time managing back-office functions and more time selling goods. By automating manual tasks and reducing errors, retailers can achieve greater accuracy and consistency when processing transactions. Today, AI-based tech features provide solutions for sourcing, marketplace integration, inventory management, optimising delivery routes, anomaly detection, and much more, enabling retailers to ramp up efficiency like never before.

Boost Profits: All of these above factors eventually reflect in a company's profitability as good customer experience almost always boosts revenue. Happy customers are almost always likely to come back and keep their association with the company that works to constantly upgrade their end-to-end digital customer experience.

As technology rewriters the model of operations across industries, the retail sector will continue to see major shifts in the years to come. The retail experience of the future is the one that best leverages the power of technology to better its back-end operations and improves customer experience to the fullest.

The author is the Managing Director of Acuver Consulting. Views are personal.

