Restless, fervour, or desperation: Why do people write in prison?

Steaua Bucharest is one of Romania’s top football clubs. In 2003, George “Gigi” Becali decided to buy Steaua Bucharest. The move paid off. Steaua won five league titles, several domestic cups and qualified for the Champions League. Becali, though, had set his sights higher. His political graph rose quickly and he became a prominent politician — holding office in the European parliament. His penchant for corrupt deals coupled with a murky past soon caught up. In 2013, Becali was sentenced to a three-year prison term for taking millions as kickbacks in a deal with the ministry of defence.

In prison, Becali decided to write. He published a book that described his trips to a Greek mountain and his spiritual journeys. The book sold well. Then, something strange happened. After his book and fourteen months into his sentence, Becali was released. Why? Because Romania had a bizarre law, passed in 2006, that allowed prisoners to reduce their sentences by writing books.

A prisoner could write a book and shave months days off his conviction term. Soon prisoners, who had never stitched together a sentence, were churning books by the dozen, some even doing so in a record time that would put a pulp fiction writer to shame. A 212-page book was written by a prisoner in under seven hours. These prisoners had no access to the Internet. According to Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors, the number of books published by prisoners went from one a year between 2007 and 2010, to 340 in 2015.

Several Romanian politicians and businessmen reduced their sentences by publishing books — convicts became writers at large! The genre of prison writing was turned on its head in the country as Romania’s former prime minister Adrian Nastase and Ioan Niculae, the richest Romanian, with a net worth of over $1 billion — found a new creative energy while in prison. Writing became the road to freedom. The law spawned a literary boom among convicts. Soon, investigation agencies identified the racket and tracked down ghost writers, consultants and smart detainees who wrote well. A fraud of a different kind confounded Romanian bibliophiles — the prison writing scam!

The scam became so rampant that Romania changed its laws around 2015 to prevent such misuse. The literary landscape subsequently witnessed a stuttering return to sanity. Not all prison writing has been wrapped in notoriety though. History, in fact, is awash with some of the finest works produced in confinement. The story around one of the remarkable works of literature, ‘Don Quixote’ took shape in the head of author Miguel de Cervantes, while he languished in prison. Oscar Wilde was in prison, incarcerated for indecency, when he wrote De Profundis.

Day of the Imprisoned Writer

In 1981, PEN international writers in the prison committee decided to recognise a unique feature of literature that had stood the test of time. Writings over the ages borne out of protests, penitence, isolation grew in a common space: prisons. Relieved of ambiguity that freedom offers, a person found in prison the inevitability of routine and an accidental space where creativity and fearless prose flowed seamlessly.

Twentieth century history was replete with political counter-currents. Struggles against imperialism and a transitioning civilization ensured that the world stood collectively at the cusp of admittance that freedom was more germane to a human, and a white man’s burden was actually a lie. Suppressed by imperialism and dictatorships, intellectuals were squeezed out of public spaces and pushed into jails — turning prison cells into libraries and nurseries for new ideas that segued into compelling movements of freedom and equality. The PEN decided November 15 was to be the day of the imprisoned writer.

Why did 20th century produce impactful prison writing?

In the 20th century, South Africa suffered for long, even after most nations had won freedom, since apartheid meant that the nation’s black politicians, artists, writers were sent to prison for long periods. Their writings received a boost in prison. Nelson Mandela spent the longest period there — from 1962 to 1990. In this time, he wrote hundreds of letters to prison authorities, supporters, activists, freedom fighters, his wife Winnie, and his five children. Each of these letters had the stamp of wisdom and provided insights about a man whose inner spirit could never be conquered. The prison letters of Nelson Mandela, published later, comprises 255 of these historic letters from him.

India has had its own tryst with prison writing. Amongst the formidable and well known prison writings have come from Jawaharlal Nehru. He spent close to a decade in jails and it was during his time in Ahmednagar prison in 1944, that he wrote The Discovery of India — arguably his finest literary work. Veer Savarkar wrote prolifically when incarcerated in Cellular jail in Port Blair. His thoughts on his ideology began to form in prison. During his incarceration in Ratnagiri jail in 1922, he wrote Essentials of Hindutva which articulated his theory of Hindutva.

But the most underrated and yet powerful strain of writing emerged from the pen of Bhagat Singh. All of twenty-three when put to the gallows, the young Bhagat possessed a 404-page diary and a pen in his prison cell. He used the articles to the hilt and filled 288 pages of his prison diary with notes and writings that were later discovered. These writings reflect his views on communism, Engels and Marx, economic issues, freedom of humans, colonial rulers, child rights etc. Bhagat’s writings were brought to the fore much later — much like the man himself who was confined to the sidelines for years by a political cabal that appropriated the lion’s share of credit of India’s freedom to a privileged coterie. Bhagat’s image of a brave, tempestuous, emotional, aggressive freedom fighter willing to go to the gallows overshadowed, for long, his thoughtful, philosophical, articulate self which is revealed in his prison writings. The confinement of the prison gave the young man the latitude to develop his thoughts and leave behind a protean legacy that was to be understood only later.

If we thought Marx and Engels were the most powerful influencers of history in the garb of philosophy, then Adolf Hitler virtually wrote the destruction of the world from his prison cell. Hitler began writing Mein Kampf in Landsberg prison in 1924. He had been convicted for attempting to bring the downfall of the German republic in November 1923 in what came to be known as the Beer Hall Putsch. The coup came unstuck and Hitler was bundled into a cell. Little did the authorities realise they had let loose the devil incarnate inside a tiny prison cell. In 1925, a publishing house Franz Eher Verlag issued the first volume, followed by a second the next year. The book wasn’t successful. Sales weren’t very encouraging but the book had begun to worm its way into impressionable minds. In January 1933, Hitler was appointed as the German Chancellor. That year alone, Mein Kampf sold more than 850,000 copies. Sales continued to burgeon. Soon, the book and its philosophy had taken over a million minds. Its author started a deadly war. In six years, millions would perish in the worst war the world had seen.

People, Pen and Prison

Prison writing had a substantial political impact outside, especially when such writing tended to stir emotions of a majority. The last century witnessed works that left behind legacies of seminal kinds. This century is likely to see different kinds of prison writing — a melange of rights advocates, journalists, politicians, businessmen et al. Closer home, though India may not boast of the kind of prolific prison sham writing seen in Romania, recent renegades have taken to writing books. Subrata Roy of Sahara Group is an example through his book called Life Mantras.

Why do people write in prison? ‘…restless, fervour, desperation. Sometimes it’s a daily exercise, a consolation,’ wrote author Fyodor Dostoevsky who penned a classic while being held in a remote Siberian prison. The power of the pen from the confines of a cell may have been underrated but hasn’t been underwhelming in the impact it has had. History has shown that the ink that flows from a pen in prison takes longer to dry.

The writer is the author of ‘Watershed 1967: India’s Forgotten Victory over China’. His fortnightly column for FirstPost — ‘Beyond The Lines’ — covers military history, strategic issues, international affairs and policy-business challenges. Views expressed are personal. Tweets @iProbal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.