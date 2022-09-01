How many Chinese in China does Russia need to feel safe and happy?

Almost nobody believes today that the Chinese crave Siberia's spaces, while 80 per cent think that China is a friend, deserving respect for the ability of its people to work like hell and make a superpower out of a former Communist zone of hunger and misery

Let’s start with the good news — India has replaced Kazakhstan as #3 among nations most friendly to Russia, with 22 per cent of respondents naming it as such, according to the annual poll published yesterday. That result is mostly due to India’s enlightened neutrality in Russia’s conflict with the West over Ukraine.

Two other best friends are the same as before. It’s Byelorussia, which is something like a part of Russia as far as the public is concerned (49 per cent), while China is at the very top, with 55 per cent. China has been there for years, at least since 2014. That nation is sometimes getting over 80 per cent of thumbs-up responses, according to other surveys, with different kind of polling techniques.

China being a #1 favourite of Russians is quite a phenomenon in all the global foreign relations. It really does matter how nations (not only governments) view each other. That public attitude is something living its own life, often immune to any kind of propaganda.

In our case, Russia has withstood a huge ideological bombardment from the West, that started early in 1990s, from the very moment the USSR crashed down. Here you have to remember that, at first, all our government was pro-Western, media too. Being an Orientalist writer with some experience, I could not get a decent employment in any serious national paper, since the unwritten rule at the time was — give negative facts or no facts at all about China. Oh, and that rule applied to India, too, and anything un-Western. My friends in the media were sorry for me, but they could do nothing about it.

The reason for that informal ban was, that any kind of Russo-Chinese alliance was the biggest scare for the Western planners and strategists (still is). Besides the usual cultivation of anti-Asianism among the right people in Moscow, the Westerners have tried to blast the Russian minds with a wonderful idea — that there were too many Chinese at our border.

That concept bears a name of a demographic pressure theory. It presumes that when there are too many not-very-rich people living nearby, and you have not enough of population to use all these land you own, these hordes will inevitably want to flood across the border and take your land from you.

Some folks at the Russian Far East really believed in that theory at first. While, in my case, I knew all too well where it originated from. The date was around 1900, the theory was the tool to scare the Philippines, just grabbed by America from Spain. I knew all that, after spending several happy years in Manila and studying local history.

The demographic pressure was supposed to come from Japan, the Philippines’ neighbour. While the foreign policy pundits in Washington were laughing their heads off, asking each other: Does it mean we are effecting the same demographic pressure on Canada? But then, they added, this is the Philippines, they will eat this idea up.

Almost a century after that, the same stale idea was being pushed on the Russian populace, and it failed miserably. Almost nobody believes today that the Chinese may crave for Siberian spaces, while the said 80 per cent majority thinks that China is a friend, deserving respect for the ability of its people to work like hell and make a superpower out of a former Communist zone of hunger and misery.

In the meantime, it’s America that started fearing all these hordes of Asians out there. There was, a couple of weeks ago, a very illuminating column by Alex Lo from South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, with a beautiful headline: “China’s population decline threatens US… seriously?”.

Thing is, there are two schools of thought in the US now. One says that, since China’s population is to peak in 2022 and to shrink ever after, there is nothing to fear, a shrinking China is a declining power. While only very recently we were hearing things like “Mandarin would rival or replace English as a global language, Beijing would effectively become the political capital of the world, and the world’s other population giant, India, would be forced to accept China as the leading power in its neighborhood”. Well, that’s over now.

Oh, no arguing with the pessimistic school, when there are less Chinese out there, it’s even worse. Beijing will need now to secure resources and power abroad to support the aging Chinese population later, either through direct control of regions or, more likely, by making countries economically dependent on Chinese firms. Workers in the underdeveloped world would supply the labour for Chinese firms, whose profits would then be taxed or shared with the government to maintain its domestic spending and its foreign expansion. That’s a Washington Post scaremonger writing this, and it’s exactly that column that amazed Alex Lo from Hong Kong, making him write the following line: Reading the American commentariat about China can be highly instructive – about the state of their own society; about China, not so much.

Fear of big nations capable of ruling tomorrow’s world may be natural to the West of today. You may add to it, that the previous century was an era, when a lot of thinkers feared people in general, saying very clever words like “overpopulation”. Demography as a threat was an idea in vogue, mostly for export. Who told the Indian rulers of the 70s that they needed to sterilise about 30 million people to avoid hunger? And who impressed similar ideas on the Chinese rulers of the same era, driving them to their infamous policy of “one family, one child”?

Russia is seriously worried about each downturn of its own demography, giving away considerable money to families with every new child, not to mention the subtle TV propaganda of motherhood. But that’s not because anyone here is afraid of too many Chinese across the border. Anyway, today it’s India that tops the list of the most populated countries, which only adds to our respect for that nation.

Dmitry Kosyrev is a columnist for the Russian State agency website ria.ru, as well

as for other publications.

