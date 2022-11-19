Climate sustainability in Indo-Pacific: Top priority for India and Australia

With the raging Russia Ukraine war, the world has been served a reminder of the fragility that exists in the world order as evinced by the war which is now onto its eight month and threatens world peace. We see a similar fragility playing out in the Indo Pacific region, where apart from Chinese revisionism the threat of climate change is becoming one of the most urgent concerns.

According to a report by Asian Development Bank Asia and Pacific faced 225 million displacements in the last decade alone as a result of climate change. And the next decade according to experts will only be more crucial as the impact of climate change is expected to increase in frequency and intensity.

While there might not be widespread alarm on the impact of climate change in the Indo Pacific, observers have warned that such disaster displacement will not only threaten food security, development, prosperity but also security in the region.

Climate change impacts occur non-linearly, it is not a disaster that occurs in one moment but rather steadily builds up making it harder to mobilise public opinion as it is perceived as a distant disaster.

This is one of the primary reasons that in developing countries there has been a failure to adapt to climate change and mainstream climate action. However, with increasing climate risks and changing patterns relying on histories of climate hazards may not be enough.

Temperatures are expected to rise 2.5 to 3 degrees. The United Nations estimates that by 2050 the Indo Pacific could see around 89 million refugees most of whom would be from Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Additionally, where Chinese aggression is already impacting the littoral nations in the South China Sea as well as the Indian Ocean, the impact of climate change will only create conditions that will threaten the peace and freedom enjoyed at the moment by the Indo-Pacific region.

Therefore, there is an immediate need for the world’s democracies to come together on a common platform to create conditions which obviate a domino effect.

Key relationship of India and Australia

In recent times the India-Australia relationship has been one of positive transformations in response to common challenges faced by the region. The countries have become two prime examples of important liberal democracies that are shaping the future of the Indo Pacific region, based on their shared values for the rules based international order and a free and open Indo Pacific.

Having elevated their partnership from a bilateral Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020 India and Australia aimed at making climate change, energy security and disaster reduction a part of their top priorities for collaboration.

Focusing on their Energy Dialogue which will be aimed at areas such as pumped hydro storage, hydrogen and coal gasification, adoption of clean energy amongst other areas both countries also recently signed a Letter of Intent on New and Renewable Energy Technology in a bid to work together to help reduce global emissions.

India and Australia have the potential to make a great partnership to tackle the challenges faced by the region. Australia has been the founding member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and has had low technology partnerships with countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, Japan amongst others.

On the other hand, India has handled large scale disasters and has experience in effectively managing evacuation of large populations. India has one of the highest capacities in early warning, disaster preparedness, response, and management. There was a time when cyclones caused huge loss of lives, but India has learnt and adapted, today the world can learn from India on how to prepare successfully for disasters.

Australia has a huge potential for green hydrogen development and rare earth minerals. India and Australia have already become major partners on critical minerals like lithium. Renewable technology relies on rare earth minerals enabling transition to renewable energy. But also, that it could balance China, which has enormous control over rare earth minerals and an equally large capacity to produce renewable energy. China could use this as geopolitical leverage as there is evident risk in having so much renewable capacity concentrated with China.

One of the solutions could come from the Quad developing a robust climate change agenda. Australia is developing its first climate security risk assessment in the region, and this could be done regionally in the future while jointly prioritizing investments and supporting energy transition.

Australia and India are also comprehensively cooperating on many aspects of tackling climate change including in promoting green hydrogen, and building new supply chains of critical minerals, among them lithium, which is critical for the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). India is making a major push towards pivoting its vehicular system to EVs.

The cooperation between Australia and India is therefore a key relationship for the transition of the Indo-Pacific to a better, more sustainable world and to achieve global targets in containing climate change.

Rami Niranjan Desai is Consulting Editor, Global Order and Distinguished Fellow at India Foundation, New Delhi. Views are personal.

