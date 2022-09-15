Beyond The Lines | Lost and unfound: Why we forgot our history

Ignoring key turning points of history has made us poorer in our understanding of history and given rise to a credible theory that sidelining the events has benefited a certain line of political thought

Sometime back, a commanding officer of an infantry battalion, while proceeding on leave, was awaiting his flight at the Delhi airport when he chanced upon an old man reading about India’s battles with China in 1967. The officer stepped forward and chatted up the old man. ‘Ah, this is a story of gallant Indian soldiers and their victory over China,’ said the fellow.

The colonel smiled and quietly told him, ‘And I would like to share that those who fought the battles included officers and men from my battalion — 2 Grenadiers’. ‘Why did these people go unrewarded? Isn’t it unfair we didn’t tell our story for a long time?’ protested the old man, shaking his head.

This week, fifty-five years ago, Indian officers and troops from Grenadiers, 11 Gorkha Rifles, Jak Rifles, Rajput regiments, signals, artillery, engineers and support groups – over two successive battles in a fortnight – showed the world the Chinese army could be decisively beaten, albeit in a local conflict. From 11 to 15 September, the Indian Army under the leadership of Major General (later Lt Gen) Sagat Singh inflicted heavy losses on the PLA in a battle in Nathu La (and Cho La). On 15 September, the Chinese threatened to use the Air Force if the Indian forces didn’t stop fighting at Nathu La.

China’s reverses, coming after its previous successful campaign in the Korean war in 1953 and the 1962 conflict against India, could have been used in India’s psychological campaigns. Instead, the significance of the battles was overlooked. By choosing to play down the psychological upside of the victory of 1967, India ended up sustaining the ghosts of the debacle of 1962.

There is an associated larger question at play: on occasions over centuries, we have chosen to ignore key highpoints of history and instead downplayed them, programmed our minds to overlook and unremember the events, subsequently erasing them over a period of time. From Chandragupta Maurya to local kings such as Lachit Borphukan and Suheldev in the distant past to the roles of Indian National Army (INA) and the naval uprising in the last century, a biased lens has been used to describe and retain history. Why was that so? For the purpose of this article, let’s take a few events in the last century to understand better.

1946 Naval Uprising

The struggle for independence from colonial rule officially began with the war of independence in 1857 and culminated with the naval uprising of 1946. The 1946 naval uprising hastened the exit of the British empire from India in a year, just like the 1857 rebellion had triggered the demise of East India company’s rule in India. Though we have taken care to recount and analyse the events of 1857, we discarded the naval mutiny of 1946 – which spread across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Karachi and Cochin and brought the Hindus and Muslims together in their fight against the British. Recently, Pramod Kapoor wrote a book on the naval mutiny which brings to light the events and the impact of the mutiny on India’s independence.

How did the mutiny begin?

By the end of 1945, the British navy was on a high after the allies’ victory in World War II. However, in February 1946, Indian Navy ratings mutinied on a ship near Bombay. In a matter of two days, the uprising spread to the ports of Bombay, Calcutta, Karachi, Vizag, and Madras. Twenty thousand Royal Indian Navy ‘ratings’ or sailors from 21 shore establishments and ships joined the mutiny. The mutiny resulted in casualties — 236 died while 1156 were injured. The magnitude of these disturbances shook the country. For the British, it was crisis hour. The naval ratings were threatened with annihilation. Their ships were surrounded and bombers flown over them. The British prime minister, Attlee, announced in the House of Commons that Royal Navy ships were on their way to Bombay. The might of the British navy had been rocked to its foundations by a bunch of brave Indian sailors.

The panic after the uprising

In 1857, the British had used the local Indian soldiers to suppress the rebels. In 1946, when the British similarly summoned Indian soldiers to put down the revolt, the soldiers refused to obey instructions. The naval uprising and the refusal of the soldiers shook the British parliament. Upon hearing the news of the revolt, Britain’s Prime Minister Attlee made a quick, historic call. Kapoor writes that “barely twenty-four hours into the mutiny, the British hustled to announce a Cabinet Mission which was to travel to India and discuss the transfer of power with Indian stakeholders.” The British realised that the raj had reached its end — almost forced out by the momentum of the short but impactful uprising. The odd aspect though, is that post India’s independence, neither the uprising received its due recognition nor were the ratings absorbed into the Indian navy.

Why was the naval uprising forgotten?

The freedom movement had been run on foundations of non-violence. An uprising in the uniformed forces that led to violence ran against a successful narrative of the non-violent movement being the vehicle of India’s freedom from colonial rule. Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Jinnah — none of them were supportive of the uprising. None of them would have benefited from the fact that the naval uprising dented British confidence in continuing its colonial reign. The movement was supported and later appropriated by communists such as Aruna Asaf Ali. Author and naval historian Commodore Srikanth Kesnur believes that the involvement of communists may have been another political reason why the Congress (the biggest party post-Independence) chose to stay away from highlighting the uprising after independence. Kesnur says that the Indian navy was quiet about this incident for almost 20-25 years: “The navy did not want to be seen as encouraging rebellious tendencies in an organisation they had formed for an independent country”. He, however, adds that the navy had, over the years, embraced and feted the role of Indian sailors and the navy in the independence movement.

The uprising was originally known as a mutiny. In 1996, on the fiftieth year of the mutiny, the navy officially changed the description. Thereafter, it has been called an uprising. It took the navy half century to honour the movement. Since then, the navy has taken the initiative to give it the due place it deserved. In fact, in 1999-2000, two yard crafts were named after BC Dutt and Madan Singh — the key men in the uprising. In 2001-02, the navy established a memorial at the Cooperage in Mumbai.

The other reason why the uprising might have been ignored post-Independence was the influence of INA over it. The exit of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose from the freedom movement after his plane crashed in 1945 did not dull the momentum Bose had created. By 1946, Pandit Nehru, who had criticised the INA in 1942, defended INA rebels in military trials.

The Indians in the Royal Indian Navy, after having given a good account of themselves in the war, were back to facing the scourge of racism in the navy after the war. In INA, the naval sailors found fresh inspiration and the movement gained a similar inclusive character like the INA — with sailors of all religions joining the movement. Associating with the INA could have been another possible reason that the naval uprising was forgotten.

Which brings us to the other key event of the period that was unremembered.

During the World War II, when Singapore fell to the Japanese, around half of one lakh allied troops were Indians. 20,000 of them joined the INA, inspired by the firebrand Netaji Subhas Bose. The Indian National Army was the epitome of an organised armed freedom struggle that revived the objective of 1857: to end the British regime through military means.

Netaji Subhas Bose had fallen out of favour with the Congress party that was leading the freedom struggle. It is well known that the spirit of INA inspired freedom fighters across India. What is less known is that INA inspired soldiers within the Indian armed forces, notably the Royal Indian Navy. The association of the naval uprising with the INA was an uncomfortable truth that the freedom leaders did not want to encourage.

Please note that even after 1947, many freedom fighters across India — the likes of Surya Sen, Ram Prasad Bismil, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tiruppur Kumaran, Matangani Hazra, Tirot Sing Syiem — who had put their lives in line were forgotten and didn’t receive the kind of adulation that the main political leaders of the freedom movement received. Most of the above names adopted a fierce, direct approach — that countered the philosophy of non-violence as a successful anti-imperialistic tool.

Why was the INA forgotten?

Lord Mountbatten, India’s Governor General linked a non-negotiable condition to India’s Independence: the INA would not be integrated into the British Indian army. Around 11,000 INA soldiers were cashiered from service. Thereafter, India attained freedom in 1947. But the INA soldiers were not integrated into the army of a free country.

In a lecture in 1973, General JN Chaudhuri, a former Indian army chief, recalled a discussion in 1948. Prime Minister Nehru summoned “Mr Rao, a defence ministry civil servant…, General Srinagesh, an early Sandhurst graduate”, and him “to hear our views on the matter” of inducting INA veterans into Indian army. Gen Chaudhuri said, “individually and collectively we all felt that the reinstatement of the Indian National Army into an army which they had left and against which they had fought would be incorrect, probably unwise and certainly disruptive.” Nehru agreed: “I disagree with your reasons but I agree with your conclusions.” The INA soldiers were never reinstated.

Military historian and author Arjun Subramaniam tells me that Lt Gen WAG Pinto, who had participated in the World War, once told him that rebelling against the organisation was an unsoldierly conduct. Given Indian armed forces’ long cherished traditions, it isn’t surprising that it took the country many years to place the rebellion and uprising in the army and the navy in the right context.

What of 1967? Why was it forgotten?

India’s victory against China in 1967 came many years after Independence. And yet this was forgotten too! An independent nation by then, India’s leaders and bureaucracy had managed to invent a new ghost: the Chinese army. Ignorance, ineptness and ordinary leadership at political and senior military levels had cost India the war of 1962. I have often been asked why we forgot the redemptive victory against China in 1967. My reasons have been following: a) It was a military victory with decisive leadership on ground, bereft of any political role. Hence the political leadership didn’t stand to benefit as the symbol or architect of victory. Relegating it to the backburner was an easier option. b) India’s huge victory in the 1971 war came four years later, whitewashing the localised victory that came earlier. c) India’s bureaucratic culture continued to be haunted by the ghosts of 1962 and hence, publicising the victory may have been seen as inciting Chinese anger. In fact, Arjun Subramaniam feels that India let go of the leverage of ‘effective coercion’ and has been averse towards taking a bold position on China all these years.

The result: most armed forces officers, scholars, journalists were unaware of this piece of history, thus letting India’s victory recede into oblivion. In recent years, India’s skirmishes with China revived this once forgotten victory.

History has a way of correcting follies from the past. In the last two decades, the Indian Navy has traced and reached out to families of several sailors who were part of the uprising and has honoured them. Recently, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the statue of Netaji Subhas Bose at India Gate — honouring his and INA’s role amongst the pantheons of greats. Hopefully, many of these moments of history, forgotten and unremembered for long, are slowly brought back into memory. It is inexplicable that events such as the naval uprising or India’s military exchanges with China in 1967 and 1987 (in Sumdorung Chu) were never discussed for long at either academic levels in schools or in public debates.

It may take time to revive memories from the past but to disregard certain turning points from history for over half century or more is unjustifiable. Ignoring key turning points of history made us poorer in our understanding of history and gave rise to a credible theory that sidelining the events benefited a certain line of political thought.

The writer is the author of ‘Watershed 1967: India’s Forgotten Victory over China’. His fortnightly column for FirstPost — ‘Beyond The Lines’ — covers military history, strategic issues, international affairs and policy-business challenges. Views expressed are personal. Tweets @iProbal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.