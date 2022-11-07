Anti-terror doctrine: Necessary design that would guide India's response to terrorism

Although there is no universally accepted definition of what constitutes terror, the manner in which the term is used suggests both a descriptive and prescriptive application. It is, however, used primarily in the prescriptive or normative sense to signal that the political violence that is perpetrated is wanton, immoral and unjustified.

As a consequence, individuals or groups accused of being terrorists seldom identify themselves as such, using instead terms such as separatist, freedom fighter, militant, insurgent, guerilla, rebel, jihadi, mujahideen or fidayeen.

Despite the fact that India has suffered considerably from terrorist action, it has not been able to act against the perpetrators in the manner it should have, nor has it addressed the nuance of counter-terror in a comprehensive manner.

To that end, most state action against terror has been stimulus-response, ambiguously groping on the boundaries of non-comprehension. Whether it is the situation in Kashmir and the North East, or the activities of left-wing organisations in India and external groups (with active India linkage) such as Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Ansarullah Bangla Team, experts on terrorism and security are of the opinion that non-existence of a clearly defined anti-terrorist policy has not only straitjacketed India’s response to conventional terror, but prevented it from anvilling full-bodied settlements with ethnic militant groups that are slowly taking on.

If the concept of doctrine — in the discourse of state action — were to lend itself to holistic appraisal, then it would not emerge merely as a belief system that is established on the basis of authority.

A state sponsored doctrine comes to the fore when there is a correct understanding of the universe of discourse in which an individual state stations itself (or seeks to station itself), its perception of threat to the discourse, which propels it to continued nationhood, and a clearly defined manner in which it seeks to both fortify itself and respond to threat.

Indeed, the search for a doctrine essentially begins with a correct understanding of the paradigm in which a state or a system seeks to situate itself in. Such an understanding could stem from the examination of a number of aspects, including a state-system’s distinctive spirit, ethical values, the relationship between the governance and the governed and how it perceives renegade conduct, anti-state action and external aggression.

If a doctrine is normally accepted as authoritative, and as a principle that may not be questioned, then the reason behind such a consideration would be that the doctrine was arrived at after great deliberation. Even age-old Indian commandments have evolved over the ages on the shoulders of a philosophy that has been held to be uncreated and eternal, at times even assuming canonical status.

But, a closer look at even such imperatives would show that contemplation and analysis had spawned that eternal authority: even as ancient Indian seers delved deep into the brihadaranyaka (Great Forest) in search of the uncreated word, it was essentially cerebration and dialectics that had characterised the result.

If the combat doctrine of the Indian army, for instance — in its broadest contour — is based on holding formations and strike formations, then it exhibits a philosophy based on tactical consideration that has been arrived at after considerable thought and experimentation.

India has been to war on five occasions, and although each time witnessed a different nature of warfare, the fact of the matter is that the Indian army (as must be the case with the other two arms of the Indian armed forces) had the opportunity to test and develop its doctrine.

A doctrine can, therefore, mature, while adhering to a broad set of beliefs.

In other words, although the tactical considerations of a doctrine may receive newer insights, and consequently undergo calibration, the broad parameters would not change unless a paradigm shift occurs.

Paradigm shift (by way of illustration) in an extra-Indian geo-political context would include the break-up of Pakistan in 1971 and the Soviet Union in 1991. The losing of the eastern wing, would have necessitated the establishment of a new security doctrine for Pakistan (if indeed, it sought such an articulation), as would be the case with Russia after the formation of the Commonwealth of Independent States from among the states of the former Soviet Union.

Other formulations of doctrine could include ones that are a priori. An instance of an a priori doctrine would be the Indian nuclear doctrine. Despite the fact that it has never used its nuclear arsenal in war, India possesses an operational nuclear doctrine.

The doctrine stems from India's understanding of the discourse in which its nuclear capability, and that of others, rest.

Therefore, if the most important coordinates of India’s nuclear doctrine rest on, (a) Building and maintaining a credible minimum deterrent (b) a posture of “No first Use”: nuclear weapons will only be used in retaliation against a nuclear attack on Indian territory or on Indian forces anywhere (c) Nuclear retaliatory attacks can only be authorised by the civilian political leadership through the Nuclear Command Authority and the last point (d) Continued commitment to the goal of a nuclear weapon free world, through global, verifiable and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament, the aspects which filter through showcase India’s worldview by way of (among other aspects) its faith in democracy and civilian authority, non-aggressive posture and an understanding of the principle of deterrence.

The formulation of a full-bodied doctrine, therefore, is characterised by a state-system’s Weltanschauung, and need not necessarily be egged on by experience.

However, a doctrine is needed to not only govern the response of a state-system, but also to act in the manner of a design that would guide the response.

In India, anti-terror perception has waxed and waned in the most curious of ways: different dispensations have different ways of relating and responding to the same problem. At times, political one-upmanship goads a replacing regime to hold dialogue and negotiate with terrorist/separatist organisations, which the replaced regime had eschewed. While debate continues whether benefit spews from such indistinctness, the fact of the matter is that a mature democracy like India cannot afford to continue with such ambiguities.

Jaideep Saikia is a celebrated conflict analyst and author of several bestselling books. Views expressed are personal.

