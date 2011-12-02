We know Mumbai boasts of some of the hippest nightclubs. But do we know what the underground party centres are? And that their numbers are on the rise? Read on to know.

We know Mumbai boasts of some of the hippest nightclubs. But do we know what the underground party centres are? And that their numbers are on the rise, a phenomenon decoded by this interesting piece in Tehelka?

What is an underground "anti-party" centre? The New York Times describes the pop-up club or anti-party as temporary parties in secret non-traditional spaces.

The organisers describe it as the party for "like-minded people, for those without ego and pretentiousness," says Monica Dogra, part of alternative music duo Shaa’ir+Func, who owns Grime Riot Disco in Worli Village along with designer Kunal Lodhia.

The alternative party space is the new buzzword for the artsy, the bourgeois and the Bohemian. The monthly counter-culture party was conceived as the alternative to partying at fancy nightclubs in the city.

Mumbai-based writer Amana Khan, who lived in London before shifting base to Mumbai, tells the magazine that the underground party scene in Mumbai is nascent and exciting. "Every great city’s nightlife offers pockets of sub-culture as Mumbai is discovering now."

[Source: Tehelka]