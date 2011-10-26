Not a good Diwali for residents of a building in Bhiwandi which collapsed, leaving six dead and 17 injured. What is appalling is that the building is only four years old, and that the construction was unauthorized – and the construction was done by a former corporator, Hindustan Times reports.

One can understand why things like this happen. The BMC cleared proposals worth Rs. 100 crore in five minutes – after changing the time for the meeting to clear these proposals and ensuring that opposition members could not attend. What is more shocking is that none of the proposals was even discussed, Says Hindustan Times .

One wishes the BMC were as efficient in implementation of projects; here’s a BMC projection on the completion of the ring road. “Once the plans are ready and we get the environment clearance, we will start the project work. At least six months will go in getting clearance after which the work to build coastal roads will be commenced. It should not take more than six years to complete the project. We are hopeful that the citizens will get to use the coastal roads by 2017,” said Kumar, as reported by DNA . All of us know how long the delays have been in the case of all the flyovers and the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Talking of which, there’s still an impasse on the Worli-Haji Ali link. “The state government wants the Reliance Infra-Hyundai consortium to begin work on the Worli-H aji Ali sea link project immediately , as it has been nearly a year and a half since the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC ) signed a contract for it.

Chief secretary Ratnakar Gaikwad held a meeting on Monday with MSRDC vicechairman and managing director Bipin Shrimali to discussissues affecting thework . Consortium representatives had met Gaikwad last week to iterate conditions they would like the government to meet before work could be initiated, reports Times of India.

More trouble for commuters. “After Meru Cabs, trade unionism is spreading to other radio taxi services in the city as well. Swabhimaan Sanghatana, which had called a strike of Meru Cabs drivers two times this month, recently organised drivers of Easy Cab as well. Swabhimaan, led by Nitesh Rane, son of Industries Minister Narayan Rane, is also looking at forming a union for Mega Cabs,” reports Indian Express.

The war of words between Sanjay Nirupam and the Shiv Sena escalated, reports the Times of India. “The Shiv Sena has stepped up its tirade against Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam following his recent statement that north Indian migrants, who control Mumbai’s bustling service sector, can bring the city to a halt if they so choose.After Sena CEO Uddhav Thackeray slammed Nirupam , Sanjay Raut, MP and a close confidante of Balasaheb Thackeray, has warned that the Congress MP may find it difficult to continue living in Mumbai,” the paper reported.