Viewing Article 370 abrogation through the lens of Ambedkar — and Ambedkarites

“Mr Abdullah, you want that India should defend Kashmir. You wish India should protect your borders, she should build roads in your area, she should supply you food grains, and Kashmir should get equal status as India, but you don’t want India and any citizen of India to have any rights in Kashmir and Government of India should have only limited powers. To give consent to this proposal would be a treacherous thing against the interests of India, and I, as the Law Minister of India, will never do so. I cannot betray the interests of my country.”

The quote above, attributed to Dr BR Ambedkar by vice president Venkaiah Naidu in an op-ed published on 17 August by The Hindu, in the context of the abrogation of Article 370, has been the source of much controversy. The quote itself — reportedly taken from SN Busi’s volumes on Ambedkar’s interventions in the Constitutional Assembly debates — has been contested, as Busi in turn said the original source of the quote was the RSS activist Balraj Madhok.

However, the Article 370 abrogation and the attribution of this quote to BR Ambedkar have enabled the opening up of diverse Ambedkarite positions on the issue.

Capturing these differing positions is essential to understand the diverging positions of Ambedkarite politics in the country, based on the nature of the Ambedkarite discourse and the aims of its political practice. In this column, we’ll examine the positions of the BSP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and the positions of intellectuals associated with the Kerala Dalit Panthers, to understand three distinct articulations of Ambedkarite politics.

The abrogation of Article 370 was opposed by the Congress, TMC, DMK, MDMK, CPI (M) and RJD while it found explicit support of AIADMK, AAP, BJD, BSP, SP, Shiv Sena and YSRCP. The question of why the BSP took such a stance can only be placed in the context of its goal to capture ‘national’ politics, as arguments were made along lines of security, economic growth and inclusion into the ‘progressive laws’** of the Indian state.

In contradiction to such an Ambedkarite stance of the BSP — a party which claims its legacy as the largest Ambedkarite movement — Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi argued against the abrogation of Article 370 as unconstitutional, as there was no consultation with the state assembly, which is the ‘legal’, constitutional way of doing anything with regards to Kashmir. The abrogation was a forced inclusion through a ‘political’ act.

Prakash Ambedkar argued that Amit Shah “while moving the resolution to scrap Article 370, said Article 370 (1) will stay but sections 2 and 3 will go. The provision of Article 370 (1) states that the Indian government will not go against Article 370. So even if sections 2 and 3 are removed, Article 370 (1) stays, (which means) you (Centre) need to have a dialogue with local assembly, government”.

AG Noorani and other Indian legal scholars have argued along the same lines of the unconstitutionality of the abrogation by tracing the history of the legal developments in the context of Kashmir.

The Bill of Accession was signed with the confidence that the state would be provided the autonomy that it was promised. However, the history of interactions with the Indian state has forced several changes to the provisions of autonomy which were changed arbitrarily, and the abrogation of Article 370 can be seen not as an ‘event’ that somehow changed the entire dynamic of the relation between India and Kashmir, but rather only as an explicit visible marker of the invasive interventions of the Indian state by resorting to ‘presidential declarations’ (Noorani and Noorani, 2012).

There are Ambedkarite movements and Ambedkarite positions beyond the frameworks of party politics that attempt to understand this beyond nationalist and even constitutional-legal frameworks of ‘human rights’ and ‘autonomy’ — the binary along which Indian scholarship has articulated the Kashmiri conflict over the decades, since Independence.

Intellectuals associated with the Dalit Panthers in Kerala understand ‘Kashmir’ as a ‘political’ problem of contested nationalisms that has been reduced into a geopolitical debate between India and Pakistan. K Ambhujakshan, the leading voice of the Kerala Dalit Panthers today, has articulated the idea of the Kashmiri conflict as a question of ‘occupation’ by the Indian state. Ambedkarites influenced by Periyar quote him with reference to the issue, to articulate the idea of self-determination. Such an articulation is derived from the Ambedkar’s own stance that India is not a single nation, but rather that each caste and community are a nation unto themselves, and his own attempts to articulate a distinct identity for Dalits [being] different from the Hindu national appropriation of Dalits into the Hindu fold (Ambedkar, 2014).