Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

It was my first day of walking the Via Francigena trail along with a group of ten people. We were a diverse group, comprising of people from different countries and different age groups.

It was a bright October morning, and we were standing on a panoramic point overlooking the Arno Valley draped in a series of small hills, with cypress and olive trees in the heart of Tuscany. “San Miniato, where you are standing right now, has been on the crossroad since the middle ages. Due to its strategic location, it was a bone of contention between Florence and Pisa. As it lies roughly twenty-miles away from each of them, it earned a name of the ‘twenty-miles town’,” explained Erica Masani, my environmental guide.

Almost forgotten for centuries, the Via Francigena is undergoing a renaissance. In 2009, the Italian government decided to revive the Italian leg of the route based on the journal written by Sigeric, archbishop of Canterbury, on his way back from Rome in 990 AD. However, the revival was a bumpy ride. Roadblocks existed both in the landscape and mindscape. Over the past few years, a sensible modern route has been waymarked through Tuscany to avoid stretches of main road and hiking maps have been published. From a time when locals didn’t want the pilgrims in their area to offering them free food, water and shelter, Via Francigena has come a long way in less than a decade.

Erica spoke encyclopaedically just about everything we could ever want to know about Via Francigena, from the historic relevance of the walk to the power struggles of the middle ages to the fact that every rural home has thousands of olive trees.

She said, “Via Francigena is to Italy what El Camino is to Spain. In the Middle Ages, the 1,200-km pilgrimage path began from the Canterbury Cathedral in England passing through France and Switzerland before reaching the eternal city, Rome.”

Highlighting the route’s rich history and long pilgrimage tradition she continued, “The route welcomed travellers from the Etruscan merchants, Roman soldiers, pilgrims to Europe’s greatest minds. As a result, it had seen a succession of civilisations, architecture, culture, and gastronomy.”

The journey

The whole trail of 1,200-km takes approximately 90-days but I decided to do a portion of it (almost 100-km) in five days. Those five days were an excellent introduction to the Tuscan countryside — unspoilt landscapes, UNESCO protected medieval towns, delightfully open-hearted people and exceptional gastronomic delights. And, to top it all, it was a more sustainable way to explore Tuscany when mainstream holiday destinations are struggling with over tourism.

We continued to be guided by simulacrums of the ancient pilgrims, a tiny image of a pilgrim appeared almost on every patch of the trek – whether, on a lamp post, small signage or spray painted on the pavement – to guide modern pilgrims like us.

Day 1: San Miniato to Gambassi Terme (24km)

Our first day was long but scenic, where the classic Tuscan vistas welcomed us with quilted green hillocks, skirting vineyards, freshly harvested wheat fields and olive groves. After three hours of walking on a snaky path in some 28˚C, we reached the cool surroundings of a recently restored 1,100-year-old Romanesque Church — Pieve a Chianni. It was here, where Archbishop Sigeric stopped on his way from Rome to Canterbury. After a hearty Italian picnic lunch, we continued our journey to the vertiginous town of Gambassi Terme.