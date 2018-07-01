Venkatapathy Raju: 'Muscles from Brussels' winds back the clock

Art by Rajan Gaikwad Remember the 2001 Eden Gardens classic? Ah! Well, there is no way it can be flushed out of our memories. It was all about VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's mastery, Indian batsmen's mastery over Shane Warne, and Harbhajan Singh's guile. There are high chances you could master any quiz when it came to these characters. But there is one hidden trivia which many would find hard to remember. It was also the last time, old warhorses Venkatesh Prasad and Venkatapathy Raju graced the cricketing field. Of the two, Raju played a small but crucial role in India creating history. He still feels proud of it. From Christchurch to Kolkata, the skinny finger spinner's 11-year career was punctuated with success, failures, heartbreaks and disappointments. He was more of a domestic giant than an international colossus. As he turns 49, Firstpost winds back the clock with 'Muscles' who seems to be finally living up to his pseudonym. We will start off on a lighter note. When did you first hear the word 'Muscles' and how did it come about? I was from a boarding school. We are more used to being with friends than family, and right from my childhood, we had spent time in the hostel which meant you meet people of different culture and develop strong bond. When I came into any cricket team, be it the Ranji Trophy or South Zone or the Indian team, I would always socialise. I was one of the thinnest guys. So one day while walking, South Africa's Brian McMillan came and saw a very fragile body. He just touched me and said 'Oh! full of muscles!' (laughs). So from there, the name originated. We used to call him 'Rhyno' because he was a huge personality with big bucket hands. So that way it became a name for me. It was just a coincidence. He was walking, felt me and I was so thin. He could not find any muscle on me (laughs), so he said I was full of muscles. That's where it started. He's been a very good friend of mine. How did it spread like wildfire? Most of the South African players started calling me 'Muscles'. And then Hansie Cronje used to call me 'Muscles from Brussels'. When the West Indians saw me smile, they said I look like Mr Bean, so they started calling me that. So there were a lot of names (laughs). Then the first time, we were playing a game here (in Hyderabad) in the Wills Trophy. I was changing my shirt and I was so thin, Lalchand called me Bruce Lee because he could see only the bones. But then Muscles stuck for a long time because everybody started calling that. Whenever McMillan came in and saw me he used to shout 'Muscles' from far away. You came in as a successor to Maninder Singh in the late 1980s, and started off straightaway as a lead spinner. How much pressure were you under knowing that you are going to spearhead the spin attack? Luckily what happened was that I made my debut at 16-and-half in Ranji Trophy, and before that we played in the U-19 tours. We had a lot of tournaments, right from the U-14 age group to U-25. Also in Hyderabad, we had Mohammed Azharuddin, Shivlal Yadav, all these Test players. They also played domestic cricket, and watching them was an education. When we bowled against them at a young age, it taught us how to set fields, how to bowl to a batsman. We always depended on the wicketkeeper to tell us where to bowl. It was more of a learning process and att that time, we had enough time to prepare for the season. I played my initial games out of the country, so there was not much pressure. I had already played with the greats. The criteria for selection for South Zone itself was stringent, and you could get into the squad only after three consistent seasons. Unlike other places, Hyderabad had 90 (one innings) -40 (other innings) three-day games for U-14s. So you are already playing a longer format. And right from my younger days, I always bowled longer spells, which gave me control. With your bowling action, people thought that you are very casual. How did you take that criticism? Everone has an opinion, but you have to be positive in whatever you do. I looked very casual but that's the way I was brought up. I was brought up amongst friends, so we were more of a laughing type, not that serious. We looked casual, but on the field, that intensity was always there. People misunderstood me because I would make friends easily. I would like to go out, I can't sit in a room once I am done. I used to socialise with the opposition teams. But then, I knew my limitations. And they didn't realise how much you learn by talking about cricket. On the field, it's different, nobody is going to be your friend. It was more of once the day is done, you switch off, relax and the next morning, on the field, you switch on. That was my policy. Whereas there were some serious cricketers who thought only and only cricket. So I wasn't a part of that. I could never be a part of that (laughs).

How did you develop that simple action? I was fortunate to have that. I was never a big guy where everything was smooth. And I used to run a lot when I was young, more of long distance running. And from my physique, it just came naturally. It looked very effortless, people thought I was very casual, sometimes. I could bowl longer because of that action. So you did not try to change your action? I knew what was good for me. Initially, in all the age groups - U-15 state, zone and national, I was attending three different coaches. They all had their own minds. Everybody felt they wanted to improve you. But then some won't fit into you. There is nothing wrong with listening. You listen, just take what was good. Bishan paaji wanted us to bowl like him, which is impossible. I and Venkataraman were bowling in the New Zealand nets, he (Bishan Paaji) finished his routine came and asked, "Son, is the wicket turning?" I said no. He said give me the ball and the first ball he bowled, it turned a mile. He said, "B*****d, you have to turn the ball, the ball is not going to turn for you (laughs). You can't bowl like him. You can just see what he is doing. I just tried to do what I was good at, and what was comfortable for me. Consistently hitting the right lines and lengths was your biggest strength, how did you develop that habit? Right from the U-14 days, it was my strength. The coaching policy that time when you came into the nets, you were supposed to bowl for two-three hours. You had to bowl to six batsmen and had to train for that. There were no mini-tournaments. We were all employed by banks and banks always gave you time for practice. So when we came and finished the training, the trend that time was you have to bowl longer and as a spinner, even longer. And when you are tired, you are supposed to bowl even longer. That was the trend at that time and it really helped us. You had to train really hard to be fit. Bowling for so long and the trajectory I had, it really helped me to hit the spot. Somethings come as a blessing in disguise, that was the blessing for me to have that line and length. With you being so thin, didn't you think of hitting the gym? I tried, but nothing was happening because my physique was like that. Then it became more about strength. I tried my best to do squats, this...that but nothing happened. But I used to run a lot and do bodyweight exercise. At the fag end of the career, tried to hit the gym but it was a little late then. Sometimes you are natural, like being a spinner, you are not supposed to have a bulky body. All the seniors criticised you when you lifted weights (laughs). They said you are a spinner, use just your wrist and arm, not muscle. But now it's altogether different. We were lucky in the 80s and 90s that people came to watch our skill. Probably if we were in this era, we might have been hitting the gym more. You first Test series was the tour to New Zealand, where conditions are favourable for the seamers and not spinners. How nervous were you? I was always consistent. If the wicket wasn't helping much, I always knew I can contain a batsman. My strength was line and length. Initially, when I started, I was quicker but later on learnt how to bowl on different wickets because the batsmen were so good, they adapted. But luckily, there was no pressure at all. At that time, NZ were not known to be good players of spin so that was also a little advantage, going into a Test series. I knew all the players and they made me comfortable. Bishen Singh Bedi was our coach. Sometimes we used to get embarrassed because we couldn't bowl like him. When you saw him bowl in the nets, he was classical and different. But then we also had our own style of bowling. He would criticise us sometimes but it was always a healthy criticism. Especially when he was there, watching him, that pressure was more than bowling in a match (laughs). Ravi Shastri always used to tell us, when Bishan is bowling, don't look at him. With an easy action, he had mastered that skill in the longer format for many years. When you see his rhythm, we looked like idiots. The only problem I initially had was the ball. Because here we played with Sonex which had a big seam. But when you bowl with a Kookaburra ball, it doesn't have a prominent seam. I remember my first wicket was Martin Crowe, that gave me more confidence because he was one of the best players of spin - he and John Wright during that time. There was no Indian crowd, so when you are playing on the foreign soil, there was no pressure at all. Luckily. It was always about self-confidence for me, I enjoyed my bowling and I knew my limitations and I never tried to exceed that. I always enjoyed bowling where there is a little help, but when there is no help I used to be a miser, and not give away runs. You started off well with three wickets in first innings, and your first was Martin Crowe. Take us through that wicket (LBW). Martin Crowe was very good at sweeping. And his footwork was so good. You could see the class in him. I had a very good arm ball that time. The wickets don't help you spin that much. And from my physique, nobody expected that ball to come that quicker, that helped me a lot. Getting him LBW, that too in New Zealand (was an achievement), because New Zealand was known for umpiring errors that time as they were not used to spinners. They were more comfortable umpiring when fast bowlers were bowling and when the ball didn't turn. Martin was a world-class batsman. He was caught plumb in front. The arm ball was good. He didn't expect the ball to come that quicker. It really injected confidence and motivation when I took that wicket. Was it a planned wicket? You had decided it beforehand that you will bowl an arm ball to him? During that time, whenever someone wasn't comfortable, they wanted to sweep you. Initially, he was there trying to sweep. And he had a long stride. I just didn't want him to sweep, and bowled a little quicker. He was caught on that because he was right up and by the time he could go back, it shot in. That was in a way a plan to bowl that ball and get him. You were also sent in as a nightwatchman in your first ever innings. You came in at No 5 and scored 31 runs... (Interrupts) Yes and was the last guy to get out (laughs). When did you realise that you were going to be the nightwatchman and what was your reaction to that? We played a lot of cricket here (in Hyderabad) on uncovered wickets and we had some good fast bowlers like Srinath and all playing domestic cricket at that time and they were quick. But then I always stood there for almost 2-3 hours. They always told you 20 mins before. There was no fear. I could stay there for a long time, it was a good challenge. When they said nightwatchman, I said okay not bad... first Test match nightwatchman, not bad (laughs)... Wickets were falling at the other end but I just wanted to be there. I always valued my wicket. I was comfortable with fast bowling. But the most I regret was the next match. Sachin was batting on 88 in Napier, I was his partner. We were overnight not out and the next day morning first ball Morrison bowled Sachin hit a four. Then we ran all four off the next ball and on the third I went and told him 'Boss take it easy, we've already run', take it easy. He was batting on 88 and got out driving, otherwise, he would have been the youngest batsman to score a hundred. And I would have been on the wicket along with him and would have proudly said, 'Okay I stood there to get that century (laughs)'. I was upset that he didn't get that. He was batting brilliantly and at that age, whatever we saw, at least I would have been a part of history standing beside him. What was it like bowling to Sachin in the nets? You never bowl to him (in the nets). Because he would hit you all over. Especially when he was young and when he came in, even in a match, he was very attacking. Very, very attacking. The second match of his Ranji Trophy career was in Hyderabad on the Gymkhana grounds. You won't believe there was a crowd of 15-20,000. The Parade ground on the opposite side has around 22 pitches like the maidans of Mumbai, and all those boys came to watch this prodigy. Because he had already got a hundred on his debut and that in itself was an experience for us. He got out to me, LBW. He was not happy with that but you could see the impact with such a large crowd coming to see him. He was a God's gift. Not only me, anybody who bowled in the nets, he could never keep him quiet. I still remember we were practising in Chennai at the MRF Pace Academy. It had one of the bounciest wickets and he could go and bat on it very confidently. All those MRF trainees, they never bowled up to the stumps, as the wicket was quicker, they always used to bounce. The other batsmen were struggling but he could hit pull shots. He took it as a challenge. Whenever he batted it was nice to be on the other side. Just before he came into the Indian team in 1989, Rest Of India were playing Delhi in Mumbai. In the second innings I was batting with him. One side Maninder was bowling brilliantly with a serious field. At the other end, captain Kirti Azad was bowling with a typical field where he was bowling five different balls. See the difference between the batsman and a tailender. I went and told him, 'Boss, Kirti is coming so go after him, it will be easy runs'. At that age, he told me, 'Kirti himself doesn't know what he is bowling and the field that he put was a trying one. Whereas, Maninder was bowling with a serious field so at least we know what line he is going to bowl so I will hit him over extra cover. It's easier to hit him rather than Kirti. That mind he already had at such a young age. He went on to get a hundred. The maturity that he had, you won't expect it from a 14-year-old guy.

After NZ, you went to England and got hit on the knuckles and couldn't play a match. How disappointing was it to miss that tour? We were 120/6 against Gloucestershire when I walked in. Kiran More was batting at the other end. I played two-three overs and then Walsh came back to polish it off. I played two maidens off him. He was getting frustrated. He always had that deep in-cutter and the ball hit my left hand but they made me play. Kiran told Ali, the physio, to let me stay, and then I kept on batting and batting and it broke. Everyone's dream was to play in England, especially the Lord's. There were printing shops there and I bought a T-shirt printed saying 'Beer drinkers have more guts'. I wore that and came in with a plaster. Bishan paaji was like 'You deserve one beer, have a beer' (laughs), you proved it, good on you.' I was just coming into the rhythm, slowly getting into wickets and this happened. Injuries are a part of life but I was never afraid to shy away. And then only in your third Test, you scalped six wickets in Mohali. Was that the turning point of your career? There was a twist to that. They had already announced the team and I was the 12th man. Ravi Shastri was our main left-arm spinner, then Narendra Hirwani and Gopal Sharma. The next day when Shastri went and saw the wicket, he said he is not bowling and on this wicket, he will open and bring me in. He felt I am much better suited to that. Azhar, the then captain, was a little hesitant because they had to drop a batsman but then Shastri had a word with him and opened the innings. That's the first Test I was playing in India and the Indian team was playing a Test at home after a very long time. Luckily, I found that rhythm in one spell and in the second innings they never took a chance. They were not looking to hit me. Marvan Atapattu and Rumesh Ratnayake and all thought that I was a ball boy who would sit outside the fence and bowl in the nets. By the time they realised, I had already got six wickets. (laughs). Later, whenever they saw me, they would say, 'We never knew you were a part of the team and you ran through the batting order.' My record against Sri Lanka was always very good. What did you do differently in that Sri Lanka series? I just pushed it through. We were trying to flight the ball but nothing was happening. It was more of a low bounce wicket and not a turner. I was quicker that time and the trajectory and the speed of the ball was good, so that helped me. And by the time I also realised, they were six down. Early in your career, you played a lot of Tests in New Zealand, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa. You think that was tough on you? Not really. Sometimes it takes the pressure off you. When you are sitting here in India and not playing matches, that is tougher. Initially, playing away from India helped a bit, because nobody was there to criticise you. And the advantage of having Azhar as a captain was that, he always gave you what you wanted. If you see the difference between him and Sachin, Sachin was a brilliant player, so he never wanted to lose, he wanted everybody to be as intense as him, you could see him talking to bowlers every time. Azhar wasn't like that, he was like, you are a bowler, playing at a certain level, you put your own field. He could give you the field you wanted. If you are sitting and not playing in India that means you are not good enough. Sometimes it didn't go my way, if you see the 1993 West Indies series, I picked up 20 wickets in three games and then was dropped against England. Initially, you never knew what hit you. That was the time I was getting my proper rhythm and I was close to 30s, more matured and straightaway I was out of the team. And then I was in and out of the team. So after sometime, you just fade away. I was more happy coming and playing the Ranji Trophy. Because you had your team, there is no pressure, seniormost so they respected you in a different way. When you go out of it, the rhythm also breaks. I felt bad but then just moved on. We only played cricket, nothing else. That also helped us to help the young guys coming up. You averaged 24 in India and 52 away from home. You surely enjoyed playing on Indian pitches? Yes, naturally. But there is a difference between a turner and an underprepared wicket. What we played on were turners, not underprepared wickets. The difference is that and you had to work hard to get those wickets. It's not just you come, bowl and get wickets. In the mid-90s, the Kumble-Raju-Rajesh Chauhan combination worked well. What made the trio click? I was talking to Mark Taylor one day. We were sitting in a bar in Kolkata after 1998 when we beat them. I asked him being a captain what kind of attack he generally likes. He said, 'When we play West Indies, four fast bowlers are coming at you, against England so and so is coming at you but in India, one swing bowler, one fast bowler, three different spinners (left-arm spinner, right-arm leg spin, right-arm off-spin) are at you and getting runs against them was a challenge. That really helped us also, because there was a different variety. But if you see, in most of the matches that we won in India, fast bowlers always got us breakthroughs. Kapil paaji, Manoj (Prabhakar) or Srinath, they also got us breakthroughs. And with a new batsman walking in, it gives an added advantage. Against the left-handers there was the off-spin of Rajesh. Against the right-handers, there was the leg-spin of Kumble. Against both left and right, I was always there. I picked up wickets against Sri Lanka and West Indies which had lot of left-handers. The batsmen put up the runs on the board so that became much easier for us. Rajesh once recalled, whatever match he played we never lost (laughs).