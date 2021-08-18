Thoughts while SPARSEE-ING: Three-part photo book tells story of three Parsi families from a unique perspective

Goolbai Engineer Bharucha in her late 70s. Image courtesy: Varun Gazdar
Based on the snippets of information we gather from his grandson, we felt that it was essential to wrought out a character sketch of him, along with the Parsi aesthetic of the time he embodied.
Sometimes fiction is closest one can get to the truth.
Apart from postcards, reiterating the truism that Parsis used to travel a lot, owing to their close links to industries such as shipping and steel and yes, the army, there is another quirky element entitled "The Sad Little Shoebox" which makes for the second part this photobox/universe.
A negative sent by a Birmingham aunt. Image courtesy: Varun Gazdar
The series of images comprise an accordion made up of single-screen theatre advertisements hand-printed onto glass slides the size of a floppy disk for projecting in the single-screen Parsi cinema hall called Regal Cinemas, which used to be run right below what now stands as the dilapidated Bharucha Mansion at the Bistupur junction of Tatanagar.
They were literally handed over to us in 'a sad little shoebox' filled with cobwebs. A media is best representative of its time. These glass slides with hand-painted Murphy Radio and Gold Spot beverage ads point to how the Parsis dipped their fingers into the cultural milieu of the time.
The third section of Sparseeing called "Your Studio Crumbled and Died", is a book of portraiture, most taken with large-format studio cameras of the time, and some even being preserved as cabinet cards and albumen prints. We were transported into a world of checkered marble floors, jet black Morris cars, the wavy hairstyles of Parsi women, the occasional string of pearls around a neck, the blouses revamped to match European frills and puffs with oriental Parsi embroidery on lace and silk with Iranian motifs.
So, what is exactly is "sparseeing"? To borrow one of Atticus Finch's quotable quotes from To Kill a Mockingbird, it is just like "stepping into another's skin, and walking around in it for a while".
Instead of criticising portrait photography of yesteryear for problematic representations and ethical concerns related to the "gaze" and the "outsider", sparseeing urges us to, just for a few minutes, try and change perspective and see from the inevitably greener side of the fence.
But the question you find yourself asking at the end of it all is how green exactly is the grass below their feet today?
Almost all the images of photo box collection Sparseeing reek of a desire to leave something behind, to partake in the creation of history itself. Putting the three sections together enables this, albeit with a bit of romanticising.