The writing's on the (Berlin) Wall

THE BERLIN WALL — once known as ‘The Wall of Shame’ (in West Germany), and ‘The Anti-Fascist Protection Rampart’ (in the East) — was erected by East Germany in 1961 and lasted until the summer of 1989. It was intended to divide Berlin and its people, as much physically as ideologically, into its East and West parts, and to keep their populations very much separate through armed guard control. It was, in effect, the physical manifestation of the Iron Curtain dogma, which came to dominate the political climate of the Cold War era.

The western side of The Wall was covered in colourful graffiti, since West German artists were free to express themselves using this medium, and how they felt about it, while the Eastern side remained decidedly bare, because direct access to the wall was forbidden from that side, and freedom of speech — through art or otherwise — was also heavily discouraged in the Eastern Bloc.

In 1989, the wall finally came down, to local and worldwide euphoria, partly spurred on by the successful outcomes of political unrest in other Eastern Bloc countries, and by 1990 Germany was reunited, leaving behind almost no trace of the once glaring East/West divide.

A 1,316 mtr long remnant of The Berlin Wall was kept as a heritage protected landmark; it was named the East Side Gallery. After its fall, this last remaining segment of The Wall was decorated by many international as well as German artists with graffiti and street art, expressing their hopes and reflecting their feelings on this momentous occasion. This heavily decorated piece of the once hated wall has become one of Berlin’s major tourist attractions and the East Side Gallery now boasts over 3 million visitors per year.

The visual language and style of this early '90s street art feels naively simplistic and somewhat outdated now, since this art form has developed and evolved so very much since 1990, when most of these murals were painted. However, it is maintained and preserved as a kind of art time capsule, a slice of the emotional spectrum of the time, showing a visual outpouring of hope for a new, better, freer future for Europe, and the world.

***

Today, millions of tourists come to see the famous Berlin Wall graffiti. Many of them playfully interact with the art on the wall, which feels in stark contrast to what was once a terrifying symbol of East versus West, surrounded then by a wide area known as ‘the death strip’ to discourage escape attempts.