India and the Indian: A Traitor's Testimony, and Séance in Kashmir

This essay is part of Firstpost’s ‘India and the Indian’ series, which examines the renewed idea of nationalism in vogue today, and what it means.

***

A traitor's testimony

by Malathi Maithri

I'm a traitor who speaks in her mother-tongue

I'm a traitor who eats beef

I'm a traitor who does not worship Hindu Gods

I'm a traitor who refuses to return to the old religion

I'm a traitor who loves a man of another religion

I'm a traitor who refuses to sleep with her husband

I'm a traitor who does not give birth to five children

I'm a traitor who refuses to kill her lovers

I'm a traitor who will not chant Bharat Mata ki Jai when a Dalit sister is paraded naked

I'm a traitor who declines to murder a brother in the crusades to save the cow

I'm a traitor who will not donate to fund a religious riot

I'm a traitor who will not scream for the deportation of those who embrace Islam

I'm a traitor who says do not destroy the forests

I'm a traitor who says do not destroy the mountains

I'm a traitor who says do not poison the seas

I'm a traitor who says do not loot the rivers

I'm a traitor who is against nuclear reactors

This is how I became a traitor

This is how I became anti-Indian

— Translated into English by Meena Kandasamy