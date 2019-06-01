India and the Indian: A Traitor's Testimony, and Séance in Kashmir

This essay is part of Firstpost’s ‘India and the Indian’ series, which examines the renewed idea of nationalism in vogue today, and what it means.
Read more from this series.
***
A traitor's testimony
by Malathi Maithri
I'm a traitor who speaks in her mother-tongue
I'm a traitor who eats beef
I'm a traitor who does not worship Hindu Gods
I'm a traitor who refuses to return to the old religion
I'm a traitor who loves a man of another religion
I'm a traitor who refuses to sleep with her husband
I'm a traitor who does not give birth to five children
I'm a traitor who refuses to kill her lovers
I'm a traitor who will not chant Bharat Mata ki Jai when a Dalit sister is paraded naked
I'm a traitor who declines to murder a brother in the crusades to save the cow
I'm a traitor who will not donate to fund a religious riot
I'm a traitor who will not scream for the deportation of those who embrace Islam
I'm a traitor who says do not destroy the forests
I'm a traitor who says do not destroy the mountains
I'm a traitor who says do not poison the seas
I'm a traitor who says do not loot the rivers
I'm a traitor who is against nuclear reactors
This is how I became a traitor
This is how I became anti-Indian
— Translated into English by Meena Kandasamy