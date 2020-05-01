Photos and text by Radhika Oberoi | Typography by Devshree Sahai *** "Tell them my fingerprints are all over these walls, those leaves, that sky..." Muhammad Yousuf, 65 | Muezzin | Sunehri Masjid, Old Delhi

*** "You'll know me by the tender meat in your nihari." Muhammad Shamim, 70 | Owner, Shamim Meat Shop | Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Delhi

"My machines can't tell if you see friends or foes." Khalid Jamil, 65 | Chand Optical Co. | Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Delhi *** "Paperless, but you can have my roses, my talismans, my prayers." Outside the Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki | Mehrauli Village, New Delhi

"My name? Every incense stick you light will whisper it." *** "These pillars don't care if I wear a hijab or not." Friends, at the Masjid-ii-Jahānnumā (Jama Masjid) | Old Delhi

"Will my photo appear in The Times of Undocumented People?" Anonymous, at the Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki | Mehrauli Village, New Delhi *** "Uninvited to worldly banquets, always welcome here." Anonymous, at the Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki | Mehrauli Village, New Delhi

*** "My ghetto is a castle of silk and gold." Muhammad Ashraf Mir, 63 | Shop No. 736 | Shankar Market, New Delhi

*** "Would you ask a djinn for his documents?" Outside the Red Fort, Old Delhi