Photos and text by Radhika Oberoi | Typography by Devshree Sahai
***
"Tell them my fingerprints are all over these walls, those leaves, that sky..."
Muhammad Yousuf, 65 | Muezzin | Sunehri Masjid, Old Delhi
***
"You'll know me by the tender meat in your nihari."
Muhammad Shamim, 70 | Owner, Shamim Meat Shop | Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Delhi
"My machines can't tell if you see friends or foes."
Khalid Jamil, 65 | Chand Optical Co. | Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Delhi
***
"Paperless, but you can have my roses, my talismans, my prayers."
Outside the Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki | Mehrauli Village, New Delhi
"My name? Every incense stick you light will whisper it."
***
"These pillars don't care if I wear a hijab or not."
Friends, at the Masjid-ii-Jahānnumā (Jama Masjid) | Old Delhi
"Will my photo appear in The Times of Undocumented People?"
Anonymous, at the Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki | Mehrauli Village, New Delhi
***
"Uninvited to worldly banquets, always welcome here."
Anonymous, at the Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki | Mehrauli Village, New Delhi
***
"My ghetto is a castle of silk and gold."
Muhammad Ashraf Mir, 63 | Shop No. 736 | Shankar Market, New Delhi
***
"Would you ask a djinn for his documents?"
Outside the Red Fort, Old Delhi
***
Radhika Oberoi is the author of Stillborn Season, a novel set amidst the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. She has worked in advertising for 17 years or so, and also moonlights as a journalist.
Devshree Sahai is a designer, an artist, an explorer. She works for GCD Studio, and has over eight years of experience in advertising and design.