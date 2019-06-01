Shouldering scars: PTSD can manifest in mystifying ways, as this writer found

The sadness, said Van Gogh on his

deathbed to whoever was listening,

will last forever.

*

On both my shoulders I have

red boil-like bumps. But they

aren’t boils, they aren’t a curable

infection. I know a boil when I see one.

I have spent a life time bursting them,

cleaning up the mess they leave behind.

My body is the repository of trauma and pain. I have always known this. In my years of being a writer I have realised that there is nothing better than a poem to explain the role physical ailments play in bringing the residues of that trauma, the pain, into our consciousness. It is why I open this essay with my poem ‘Souvenir’.

I start this poem with descriptions of the hideous scars on both my shoulders. Scars that showed up a few years ago and never went away. Whenever I went to see a dermatologist for them, the first question anyone asked was if I was in an accident. These bumps are trauma generated, they said. You know, if you injured your shoulders in an accident, gave yourself injuries, your body tried to fix them and gave you extra skin tissue while trying to do that. It seems it is your body’s tendency to generate extra skin tissue.

I mistrusted every single doctor with their uniform assessment of my malady because I had never been in any accident. There was no reason for my body to birth these scars. What was it rebelling against? What was it trying to say? Why this generosity of handing me extra skin tissue? As if I didn’t already have enough skin! The doctors, all three of them, informed me that I could fix them, but I would need to get injections. It always sounded too painful, way more than the ugliness resting on my shoulders. I never got the treatment because I wasn’t ready for needles poking through places that didn’t hurt. Aesthetics aren’t that important, I told myself and kept adding a bump a year to my shoulders.

In the beginning of May, I was in Munnar with a friend on a much needed and long-awaited vacation. After exhausting everything relevant — why we thought Priyanka Chopra deserved better than Nick Jonas, why we thought Karan Johar should meet us, why we love Shah Rukh, basically Bollywood, and some books, hers and mine and the ones we love and the ones we don’t — we moved to other things, like my sinking career, how I could fix it, and finally, our mental health. It was as we were discussing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and how I may have added more traumas in my life to recover from, that I brought up these boils.

It wasn’t an epiphany (though I do wish — for dramatic effect — that it was). I had been thinking a lot about these random, unexplained presences on my body. The first one came up when I was miserable in a relationship that was not going anywhere, and I didn’t want to admit it much but was not making me happy. It was also the phase when my hypochondria and depression were at their peak. I was struggling with Trichotillomania and self-harming casually, even if not violently, by attacking already injured portions of my body with tweezers.

I was also in therapy then trying to stitch back the ripped pieces of my past into coherence so I could begin the healing, so I could start accepting the sexual violation I faced as a child. And simultaneous trying to mend my rapidly (albeit silently) declining relationship, whose fall I saw as a personal failing, one I was not ready to accept.