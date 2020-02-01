Shine on, Shaheen Bagh: Resistance to CAA, NRC must be viewed without liberal romanticism, Right's identity politics

The Right wing has tried desperately to turn Shaheen Bagh into a ‘Muslim entity’. In doing so, it is tapping into the hate politics centered around the global image of a Muslim as a terrorist, and how terror is premised only on Islam. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have also been subjected to threats and hate speech by BJP leaders such as Anurag Thakur and Yogi Adityanath, among others. Organisations such as Hindu Sena have unsurprisingly joined this chorus.

The Right has also used the hijab [of the women protesters] as a symbolism of being Muslim, a symbol of being subjugated and domination. It must be acknowledged that subjugation and domination are not just an internal subject of Muslim society but as they go out in public, something they face from outside their society as well. Despite that, women retain their own subjectivity and voice, which might burst not as speeches or in daily exchange but as — for instance — poems and songs. This is what Lila Abu-Lughod has shown so powerfully in her work, Veiled Sentiments: Honor and Poetry in a Bedouin Society.

The project of ‘saving’ and ‘liberating’ ‘Muslim women’ from subjugation and domination also emanates from just such a discourse around the veil, as anthropologists like Shery Ortner have rightly charged. This saving and liberating discourse is also dear to many liberal and post-structural traditions in the social sciences and humanities. The oriental and Eurocentric discourses have a problematic vision of Islam. Like them, Western feminism also tend to see the hijab as a symbol of subjugation — and Shaheen Bagh questions this in many ways. This is being stated not in order to romanticise or sanitise internal politics, but to observe that this [skewed discourse] should not be the only point of reference in speaking about Shaheen Bagh.

Mohammad Iqbal, an Indian poet and philosopher, compared Indian Muslims to the Jews of Europe. For Iqbal, writes Faijal Devji, Muslims in India will be trapped as a minority in their own private sphere. Iqbal complains to Him in Shikwa:

Am I then, always

to remain a victim?

What am I—a flower,

to bloom in silence?

This position of being trapped is attributed to the nature of liberalism by Iqbal, in terms of how liberalism turned time to be an independent principle of the spiritual world, to be experienced in private life. In other words, liberalism turned spiritual practice into a private entity. On the other hand, space remained a materialist conception of liberalism, to be separated from the spiritual. This separation of time and space in lieu of the spiritual and material respectively, which also defined the public and private sphere, is crucial to understanding the unease of liberals when something like Shaheen Bagh surfaces because certain private things have become public.

This condition is also made possible by how we think of the question of ‘minority’ in India. Minority should not be only thought of in terms of religion. One ought to think of minority in terms of language, one’s capacity to bargain [for] political, cultural and economic rights, and even to protest. Yes, religion does offer a standpoint and axis of evaluation of one’s social location but minority cannot be reduced to only religion. Doing so undermines other factors that are intrinsic to making one a minority. Abul Kalam Azad voiced his concern about such a limited understanding of minority in a weekly called al-Hilal in 1912, and later revived it in his Presidential address at the Ramgarh Congress in 1940. This notion of minority — viewed just in terms of numbers and religion — still haunts us, which informs racism within India in multiple ways.

Our identities are multi-faceted. We perform different roles and functions as individuals, and they all define us. At the same time, we share a relationship with all the roles we perform. There are certain references that become a foundation for each of these roles. Religion alone is not that referent or background. However, discarding religion entirely as a reference or turning it into a stigmatised category is equally problematic. In short, we cannot speak about Muslims without considering religion and their belief in its entirety, nor ought we to reduce it to mere religiosity like Ranajit Guha did, and which Ortner exposed clearly in her work on ‘ethnographic refusal’.

One can see an interesting parallel between Shah Bano and Shaheen Bagh. One of the assertions from liberals is the call for women to act as rational individuals devoid of their religion. One ought to remember that the Muslim subjectivity imposed on these protesting women is not only a product of their religion, marriage, and family. Their identity is also a result of the kind of gaze thrown at Islam and their dress, which is constructed culturally, socially, historically and politically. This results in a complex subjectivity of Muslim women who are not freely choosing individuals, unlike the political subject in the western liberal social milieu, being pushed around by many external authorities.

Ortner asserts that we ought to retain their subjectivities, not just Muslim subjectivity, from the dominant ideological constructs. One might add, it is a result of the multiple subjectivities women are capable of, despite being dominated and subjugated.