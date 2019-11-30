Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz

By Subhash Gatade

In this conversation academician, writer and social activist Zaheer Ali talks about his latest book Romancing With Revolution: Life and Works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz (Aakar Books, Delhi, 2019) and why Faiz is ‘ extremely relevant in today’s India’.

This is the hour of madness, this too the hour of chain and noose You may hold the cage in your control, but you don’t command The bright season when a flower blooms in the garden. So, what if we didn’t see it? For others after us will see The garden’s brightness, will hear the nightingale sing...

- This Hour of Chain and Noose (Faiz, Tauq o dar ka Mausam, 1951)

Above: Cover of Zaheer Ali's new book on legendary Marxist poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Image via Kafila.

Like Ghalib, it is rather difficult for anyone to recollect when and how Faiz entered our lives.

When did one first read his Matae Lauho Kalam or Darbare Watan Me Jab Ek Din or his depiction of the beloved’s Samundar Aakhein, or heard about the travails and tribulations he faced in his life or the tremendous love and affection he was showered with wherever he went.

In fact, with passage of time, one’s fascination for Faiz seems to be increasing and that is a marker of his growing popularity that despite publication of quite a few books, monographs and articles on Faiz, one’s thirst to know him does not seem satiated.

Prof Zaheer Ali’s book Romancing the Revolution – Life and Works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a welcome addition to this ever growing collection. We posed few queries before Prof Zaheer Ali and here follows his response:

Subhash Gatade (SG): Prof Zaheer Ali, Congratulations for this beautiful book on Faiz, which has very succinctly brought out various facets of Faiz’s life. My first query is to you, as a person. We have known you more as a social activist and an academician – basically a political scientist – who has many books to his credit as well and now a full book length study on Faiz, but these are formal details. Can you tell us more about yourself?

Zaheer Ali (ZA): The first query is about me, personally. You got a bit surprised to see my book length study of Faiz because you are not aware of my works in Urdu. Prior to this study of Faiz, I have written a book in Urdu — Allusions in the Poetry of Faiz. I have other books, mostly literary criticism in Urdu. I am known to Urduwallahs more as a literary critic than a social scientist and activist.

SG: In the preface of the book you emphasise how Faiz is ‘extremely relevant in today’s India’. It has been more than three decades that Faiz breathed his last (1984), and situation the world over has undergone tremendous changes. For a layperson it is rather difficult to fathom this idea of relevance. Can you please explain why you think so?

ZA : My comment about his relevance is in the sense that all those who believe in liberty, equality, justice and intend to transform the socio-economic and political conditions, in particular, in the Indian subcontinent may seek inspiration from his poetry. The reason is that, Faiz all his life was struggling against dictators and the unjust social order. We in India are faced with fascism. In the preface to my book I have also commented that organised fascism is much more dangerous and threatening to human values than dictatorship. So the progressives of myriad hues in India may seek inspiration from Faiz. In this sense he is relevant.